ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India among companies set to go ex-dividend next week; check full list

Domestic markets have been choppy so far this year amid heightened volatility owing to various global and domestic factors at play. The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 are both down nearly 7% from their all-time highs and are trading with losses on a year-to-date basis. Although the environment has been volatile the recently concluded earnings season saw a large number of companies announce dividends. Companies that will go ex-dividend in the coming week include Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Hinduja Global, ONGC, among others.

Hero MotoCrop has announced a dividend of Rs 60 per share and will go ex-dividend on Monday. Shares of the company have had a decent run on the bourses this year, gaining 12.5% to trade at Rs 2,786 per share.

Balkrishna Industries has announced the 3rd interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share and also a special dividend of Rs 12 per equity share. Monday will be the ex-date for both these.

ONGC will pay its shareholders a dividend of Rs 1.8 per share. The company will go ex-dividend on Monday. ONGC stock has rallied a strong 17.5% so far this year to trade at Rs 168 per share.

Coal India will also go ex-dividend on Monday. The company has announced a dividend of Rs 5 per share. Coal India shares have gained nearly 8% this year, sitting at Rs 167 apiece.

Akzo Nobel has announced a dividend of Rs 40 per share and will go ex-dividend on February 22. Shares of the chemical manufacturing company are down 5% so far this year.

Oil India will pay its investors a dividend of Rs 5.8 per share and will go ex-dividend on Tuesday next week. Oil India share price has zoomed 15% in 2022 to trade at Rs 230 apiece.

Hinduja Global will be paying its investors a dividend of Rs 28 per share. The stock will go ex-dividend on February 22. Shares of the company have tanked more than 18% so far this year.

Other stocks that will go ex-dividend next week include, SJVN, Bharat Dynamics, Mrs Bectors, cochin Shipyards, Cummins India, Trent, NCl Industries, among others.