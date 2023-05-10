ONGC, BPCL among 38 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 9 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded flat on Wednesday after paring the morning’s losses. Nifty 50 lost 4 points to trade at 18,262 while Sensex flitted between green and red. In the broader markets, most indices traded flat or mildly lower. Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.1% while Nifty Smallcap 50 was 0.06% lower. Sectorally, Bank Nifty lost 0.3% while Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Realty, Nifty FMCG gained up to 0.32%. Nifty PSU Bank tanked up to 2% in trade. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and RIL are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Volume Gainers

SMS Lifesciences India, TGB Banquets And Hotels, The Investment Trust Of India, Bliss GVS Pharma, Manorama Industries are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, with IndusInd Bank up 1.73%. The biggest laggards are UPL, Dr Reddy’s, SBI, Divis Lab, TechM, with UPL down 1.77%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 38 stocks hit their upper price band. Brightcom Group, IndoStar Capital Finance, Saksoft, Sanghi Industries, Omax Autos, TGB Banquets and Hotels were among the scrips. 27 stocks hit their lower price band including Rail Vikas Nigam, Steel Exchange India, PVP Ventures, Kshitij Polyline. 6 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 33 stocks hit their 52 week highs includingABB, Siemens, Vindhya Telelinks, Vesuvius India, Varun Beverages, JBM Auto, AU Small Finance Bank, Linc, Apollo Pipes, Yuken India, Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Atam Valves, Anmol India, Kilitch Drugs (India), Sarthak Metals, Sunflag Iron And Steel Company, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and Firstsource Solutions among others. Alternatively, 9 stocks including Race Eco Chain, Atam Valves, BEML Land Assets, SEL Manufacturing Company, Lyka Labs, Cineline India, Andhra Cements, and Virinchi are at 52 week lows.