ONESOURCE IDEAS VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹64.23 Closed
0.020.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.23₹64.24
₹64.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.70₹109.00
₹64.23
Open Price
₹64.24
Prev. Close
₹64.22
Volume
20

Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R164.24
  • R264.24
  • R364.25
  • Pivot
    64.23
  • S164.23
  • S264.22
  • S364.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 598.9564.21
  • 1096.2364.2
  • 2091.2664.68
  • 5065.5368.22
  • 10040.6865.52
  • 20030.3252.26

Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.020.28-13.44-29.57-35.09243.48255.84
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd.

Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TN1994PLC097983 and registration number is 097983. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vibhu Maurya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankit Kotwani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sachin Maurya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Chauhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd. is ₹19.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd. is 116.36 and PB ratio of Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd. is 6.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd. is ₹64.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd. is ₹109.00 and 52-week low of Onesource Ideas Ventures Ltd. is ₹58.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

