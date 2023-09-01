Follow Us

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ONELIFE CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹12.20 Closed
0.830.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.15₹12.30
₹12.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.90₹18.80
₹12.20
Open Price
₹12.15
Prev. Close
₹12.10
Volume
27,201

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.28
  • R212.37
  • R312.43
  • Pivot
    12.22
  • S112.13
  • S212.07
  • S311.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.9612.19
  • 1013.9712.17
  • 2014.0312.13
  • 5013.9212.2
  • 10013.4812.43
  • 20013.4312.79

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
01.243.39-2.79-9.2986.26-24.46
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. Share Holdings

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH2007PLC173660 and registration number is 173660. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prabhakara Naig
    Exe.Chairman & W T D
  • Mr. Pandoo Naig
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amol Shivaji Autade
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonam Satish Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Parikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurunath Mudlapur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd.?

The market cap of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹16.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. is -508.33 and PB ratio of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. is 0.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹12.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹18.80 and 52-week low of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹10.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

