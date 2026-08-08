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Onelife Capital Advisors Share Price

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BSE

ONELIFE CAPITAL ADVISORS

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Onelife Capital Advisors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.00 Closed
-2.86₹ -1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Onelife Capital Advisors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.25₹34.11
₹34.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.59₹40.90
₹34.00
Open Price
₹33.25
Prev. Close
₹35.00
Volume
107

Source: Dion Global

Onelife Capital Advisors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Onelife Capital Advisors		-5.61-9.6287.22152.07195.3544.5818.66
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Onelife Capital Advisors has gained 195.35% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Onelife Capital Advisors has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Onelife Capital Advisors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Onelife Capital Advisors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.7735.88
1037.0936.36
2037.3136.28
5032.9232.94
10024.9127.88
20019.522.62

Source: Dion Global

Onelife Capital Advisors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Onelife Capital Advisors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 73.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Onelife Capital Advisors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTOnelife Cap.Advisors - Conversion Of Warrant Into Equity
Jul 14, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTOnelife Cap.Advisors - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 03:52 AM IST ISTOnelife Cap.Advisors - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 14, 2026, 03:47 AM IST ISTOnelife Cap.Advisors - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jun 21, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTOnelife Cap.Advisors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Onelife Capital Advisors

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH2007PLC173660 and registration number is 173660. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prabhakara Naig
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Pandoo Naig
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nitesh Shrinath singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Parikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranu Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhay Kumar Sethia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shalini Shivcharan Patidar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Onelife Capital Advisors Share Price

What is the share price of Onelife Capital Advisors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Onelife Capital Advisors is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Onelife Capital Advisors?

The Onelife Capital Advisors is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Onelife Capital Advisors?

The market cap of Onelife Capital Advisors is ₹127.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Onelife Capital Advisors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Onelife Capital Advisors are ₹34.11 and ₹33.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Onelife Capital Advisors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Onelife Capital Advisors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Onelife Capital Advisors is ₹40.90 and 52-week low of Onelife Capital Advisors is ₹13.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Onelife Capital Advisors performed historically in terms of returns?

The Onelife Capital Advisors has shown returns of -2.86% over the past day, -9.62% for the past month, 87.22% over 3 months, 195.35% over 1 year, 44.58% across 3 years, and 18.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Onelife Capital Advisors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Onelife Capital Advisors are 24.36 and 1.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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