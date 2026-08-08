Here's the live share price of Onelife Capital Advisors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Onelife Capital Advisors
|-5.61
|-9.62
|87.22
|152.07
|195.35
|44.58
|18.66
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Onelife Capital Advisors has gained 195.35% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Onelife Capital Advisors has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.77
|35.88
|10
|37.09
|36.36
|20
|37.31
|36.28
|50
|32.92
|32.94
|100
|24.91
|27.88
|200
|19.5
|22.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Onelife Capital Advisors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 73.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Onelife Cap.Advisors - Conversion Of Warrant Into Equity
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Onelife Cap.Advisors - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 03:52 AM IST IST
|Onelife Cap.Advisors - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 14, 2026, 03:47 AM IST IST
|Onelife Cap.Advisors - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jun 21, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Onelife Cap.Advisors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH2007PLC173660 and registration number is 173660. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Onelife Capital Advisors is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Onelife Capital Advisors is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Onelife Capital Advisors is ₹127.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Onelife Capital Advisors are ₹34.11 and ₹33.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Onelife Capital Advisors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Onelife Capital Advisors is ₹40.90 and 52-week low of Onelife Capital Advisors is ₹13.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Onelife Capital Advisors has shown returns of -2.86% over the past day, -9.62% for the past month, 87.22% over 3 months, 195.35% over 1 year, 44.58% across 3 years, and 18.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Onelife Capital Advisors are 24.36 and 1.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global