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Oneindig Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

ONEINDIG TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Oneindig Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹132.30 Closed
5.00₹ 6.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Oneindig Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.30₹132.30
₹132.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.00₹132.30
₹132.30
Open Price
₹132.30
Prev. Close
₹126.00
Volume
2,50,800

Source: Dion Global

Oneindig Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oneindig Technologies		5.005.005.005.005.001.640.98
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oneindig Technologies has gained 5.00% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Oneindig Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Oneindig Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oneindig Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.20
1012.60
206.30
502.520
1001.260
2000.630

Source: Dion Global

Oneindig Technologies Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Oneindig Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:15 PM IST ISTOneindig Tech. - Listing of Equity Shares of Oneindig Technologies Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Oneindig Technologies

Oneindig Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999HR2016PLC066271 and registration number is 066271. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Seema Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Vasantrao Kokadwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Sapra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ronak Jhuthawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Oneindig Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Oneindig Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oneindig Technologies is ₹132.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oneindig Technologies?

The Oneindig Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oneindig Technologies?

The market cap of Oneindig Technologies is ₹144.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oneindig Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oneindig Technologies are ₹132.30 and ₹132.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oneindig Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oneindig Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oneindig Technologies is ₹132.30 and 52-week low of Oneindig Technologies is ₹120.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Oneindig Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oneindig Technologies has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, 1.64% across 3 years, and 0.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oneindig Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oneindig Technologies are 0.00 and 6.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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