Here's the live share price of Oneindig Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oneindig Technologies
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|1.64
|0.98
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oneindig Technologies has gained 5.00% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Oneindig Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.2
|0
|10
|12.6
|0
|20
|6.3
|0
|50
|2.52
|0
|100
|1.26
|0
|200
|0.63
|0
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:15 PM IST IST
|Oneindig Tech. - Listing of Equity Shares of Oneindig Technologies Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Oneindig Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999HR2016PLC066271 and registration number is 066271. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oneindig Technologies is ₹132.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oneindig Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oneindig Technologies is ₹144.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oneindig Technologies are ₹132.30 and ₹132.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oneindig Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oneindig Technologies is ₹132.30 and 52-week low of Oneindig Technologies is ₹120.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oneindig Technologies has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, 1.64% across 3 years, and 0.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oneindig Technologies are 0.00 and 6.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global