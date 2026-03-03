Here's the live share price of Oneclick Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Oneclick Logistics has gained 16.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 100.04%.
Oneclick Logistics’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oneclick Logistics
|-3.84
|-3.01
|-12.21
|21.53
|103.21
|28.46
|16.22
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.24
|-9.26
|-5.43
|-12.72
|-4.76
|-0.35
|0.70
|Delhivery
|-2.03
|-3.46
|6.46
|-10.48
|68.68
|7.86
|-4.42
|Aegis Logistics
|-3.10
|-3.30
|-11.89
|-3.40
|-11.12
|22.53
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-5.07
|-8.35
|-13.89
|-2.84
|40.14
|30.10
|17.10
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.67
|8.56
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|3.12
|1.86
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-2.78
|12.48
|5.36
|-16.32
|-18.46
|-17.55
|-10.93
|VRL Logistics
|-3.90
|-2.59
|0.94
|-0.11
|22.46
|-0.29
|16.63
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.49
|10.44
|25.89
|24.96
|78.78
|6.44
|-1.82
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.91
|8.93
|3.35
|-3.73
|76.69
|0.53
|0.32
|Gateway Distriparks
|-4.25
|-5.59
|-0.66
|-12.35
|-3.71
|-2.88
|-4.72
|TCI Express
|-4.75
|-3.29
|-9.97
|-27.58
|-23.22
|-30.65
|-10.60
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.63
|-9.21
|-9.16
|-24.94
|-6.57
|18.77
|16.16
|Western Carriers (India)
|-3.64
|-4.26
|-8.90
|-15.00
|27.74
|-11.86
|-7.29
|JITF Infralogistics
|-6.18
|36.41
|20.75
|11.86
|-1.05
|57.40
|108.98
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.62
|-38.55
|-74.92
|-73.20
|-55.70
|-25.01
|Tejas Cargo India
|-5.72
|-2.78
|0.52
|-6.67
|66.67
|18.56
|10.76
|Snowman Logistics
|-1.32
|0.73
|-5.94
|-29.16
|-13.71
|4.42
|-5.60
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|-0.72
|-13.13
|-20.61
|-29.43
|40.28
|62.48
|51.55
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.16
|-12.45
|-19.86
|-23.91
|-18.73
|12.92
|12.39
Over the last one year, Oneclick Logistics has gained 103.21% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Oneclick Logistics has outperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|296.57
|298.35
|10
|293.33
|296.25
|20
|292.98
|295.92
|50
|302.25
|298.7
|100
|302.48
|291.25
|200
|260.04
|260.76
In the latest quarter, Oneclick Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 85.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Oneclick Logistics fact sheet for more information
Oneclick Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63040MH2022PLC395273 and registration number is 395273. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oneclick Logistics is ₹281.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Oneclick Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Oneclick Logistics is ₹189.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oneclick Logistics are ₹303.50 and ₹280.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oneclick Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oneclick Logistics is ₹348.00 and 52-week low of Oneclick Logistics is ₹167.17 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Oneclick Logistics has shown returns of -6.09% over the past day, -6.27% for the past month, -12.99% over 3 months, 100.04% over 1 year, 28.46% across 3 years, and 16.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oneclick Logistics are 0.00 and 2.28 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.