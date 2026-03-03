Facebook Pixel Code
On Door Concepts Share Price

NSE
BSE

ON DOOR CONCEPTS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Retail

Here's the live share price of On Door Concepts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹148.10 Closed
-8.95₹ -14.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
On Door Concepts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹145.50₹155.05
₹148.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.00₹209.20
₹148.10
Open Price
₹150.10
Prev. Close
₹162.65
Volume
10,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of On Door Concepts has declined 6.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.82%.

On Door Concepts’s current P/E of 9.69x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

On Door Concepts Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
On Door Concepts		2.8526.5821.19-4.73-16.66-10.04-6.15
Avenue Supermarts		-1.220.69-2.74-20.0910.123.163.72
Vishal Mega Mart		-5.15-3.17-12.83-20.0115.971.550.93
V-Mart Retail		-2.63-11.04-28.39-25.94-25.52-2.56-4.41
Shoppers Stop		-4.08-21.32-26.08-43.84-41.15-22.085.37
Patel Retail		-3.74-16.97-23.17-33.98-40.10-15.70-9.74
Spencers Retail		-2.51-9.57-24.67-44.38-47.79-19.12-16.87
Magson Retail & Distribution		-2.88-3.194.6521.9035.0012.157.12
Osia Hyper Retail		-17.34-41.13-51.71-59.49-66.43-33.69-3.28
Praxis Home Retail		-9.196.31-22.00-45.99-42.86-24.67-19.33
Future Consumer		0-2.78-28.57-18.60-35.19-24.09-46.45
Heads UP Ventures		0-7.38-15.85-25.17-32.80-16.63-8.38

Over the last one year, On Door Concepts has declined 16.66% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (10.12%), Vishal Mega Mart (15.97%), V-Mart Retail (-25.52%). From a 5 year perspective, On Door Concepts has outperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (3.72%) and Vishal Mega Mart (0.93%).

On Door Concepts Financials

On Door Concepts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5147.75153.6
10144.37147.46
20134.11139.44
50123.26131.19
100128.75134.72
200146.66157.3

On Door Concepts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, On Door Concepts saw a drop in promoter holding to 33.55%, while DII stake unchanged at 11.46%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

On Door Concepts Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the On Door Concepts fact sheet for more information

About On Door Concepts

On Door Concepts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52100MP2014PLC033570 and registration number is 033570. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 273.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Singh Bapna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pramod Ramdas Ingle
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Vaishali Pramod Ingle
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Bhamesh Kamble
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ratnakar Venkappa Rai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shivani Shivshankar Tiwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on On Door Concepts Share Price

What is the share price of On Door Concepts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for On Door Concepts is ₹148.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is On Door Concepts?

The On Door Concepts is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of On Door Concepts?

The market cap of On Door Concepts is ₹83.66 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of On Door Concepts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of On Door Concepts are ₹155.05 and ₹145.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of On Door Concepts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which On Door Concepts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of On Door Concepts is ₹209.20 and 52-week low of On Door Concepts is ₹100.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the On Door Concepts performed historically in terms of returns?

The On Door Concepts has shown returns of -8.95% over the past day, 27.18% for the past month, 10.52% over 3 months, -20.82% over 1 year, -10.04% across 3 years, and -6.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of On Door Concepts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of On Door Concepts are 9.69 and 0.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

On Door Concepts News

