What is the Market Cap of Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹23.09 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. is -119.15 and PB ratio of Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. is 4.31 as on .

What is the share price of Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹54.93 as on .