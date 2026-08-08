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Omnitex Industries (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

OMNITEX INDUSTRIES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Omnitex Industries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹810.00 Closed
3.85₹ 30.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Omnitex Industries (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹750.00₹810.00
₹810.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹361.50₹892.00
₹810.00
Open Price
₹779.95
Prev. Close
₹779.95
Volume
2,220

Source: Dion Global

Omnitex Industries (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Omnitex Industries (India)		6.023.856.4258.1952.40149.23106.64
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Omnitex Industries (India) has gained 52.40% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Omnitex Industries (India) has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Omnitex Industries (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Omnitex Industries (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5751.08756.46
10753.02758.33
20770.04763.1
50754.51761.42
100758.92734.62
200655.58661.88

Source: Dion Global

Omnitex Industries (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Omnitex Industries (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 37.94%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Omnitex Industries (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 02:37 AM IST ISTOmnitex Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 20
Jul 31, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTOmnitex Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTOmnitex Industries - Financial Results And Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
May 25, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTOmnitex Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Statements For The
May 22, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTOmnitex Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 202

Source: Dion Global

About Omnitex Industries (India)

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1987PLC042391 and registration number is 042391. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Neeraj Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok M Bhawnani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Durgaprasad S Sabnis
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishnan
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Meghna Savla
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Bhavik Ashokkumar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Omnitex Industries (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Omnitex Industries (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omnitex Industries (India) is ₹810.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Omnitex Industries (India)?

The Omnitex Industries (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omnitex Industries (India)?

The market cap of Omnitex Industries (India) is ₹340.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Omnitex Industries (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Omnitex Industries (India) are ₹810.00 and ₹750.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omnitex Industries (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omnitex Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omnitex Industries (India) is ₹892.00 and 52-week low of Omnitex Industries (India) is ₹361.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Omnitex Industries (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Omnitex Industries (India) has shown returns of 3.85% over the past day, 3.85% for the past month, 6.42% over 3 months, 52.4% over 1 year, 149.23% across 3 years, and 106.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omnitex Industries (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omnitex Industries (India) are 234.71 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Omnitex Industries (India) News

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