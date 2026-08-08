What is the share price of Omnitex Industries (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omnitex Industries (India) is ₹810.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Omnitex Industries (India)? The Omnitex Industries (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omnitex Industries (India)? The market cap of Omnitex Industries (India) is ₹340.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Omnitex Industries (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Omnitex Industries (India) are ₹810.00 and ₹750.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omnitex Industries (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omnitex Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omnitex Industries (India) is ₹892.00 and 52-week low of Omnitex Industries (India) is ₹361.50 as on .

How has the Omnitex Industries (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Omnitex Industries (India) has shown returns of 3.85% over the past day, 3.85% for the past month, 6.42% over 3 months, 52.4% over 1 year, 149.23% across 3 years, and 106.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omnitex Industries (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omnitex Industries (India) are 234.71 and 1.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global