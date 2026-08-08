Here's the live share price of Omnitex Industries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Omnitex Industries (India)
|6.02
|3.85
|6.42
|58.19
|52.40
|149.23
|106.64
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Omnitex Industries (India) has gained 52.40% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Omnitex Industries (India) has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|751.08
|756.46
|10
|753.02
|758.33
|20
|770.04
|763.1
|50
|754.51
|761.42
|100
|758.92
|734.62
|200
|655.58
|661.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Omnitex Industries (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 37.94%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:37 AM IST IST
|Omnitex Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 20
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Omnitex Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Omnitex Industries - Financial Results And Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
|May 25, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Omnitex Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Statements For The
|May 22, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Omnitex Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 202
Source: Dion Global
Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1987PLC042391 and registration number is 042391. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omnitex Industries (India) is ₹810.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Omnitex Industries (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Omnitex Industries (India) is ₹340.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Omnitex Industries (India) are ₹810.00 and ₹750.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omnitex Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omnitex Industries (India) is ₹892.00 and 52-week low of Omnitex Industries (India) is ₹361.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Omnitex Industries (India) has shown returns of 3.85% over the past day, 3.85% for the past month, 6.42% over 3 months, 52.4% over 1 year, 149.23% across 3 years, and 106.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omnitex Industries (India) are 234.71 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global