Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OMNITEX INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | BSE
₹54.93 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.93₹54.93
₹54.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.45₹54.93
₹54.93
Open Price
₹54.93
Prev. Close
₹54.93
Volume
0

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R154.93
  • R254.93
  • R354.93
  • Pivot
    54.93
  • S154.93
  • S254.93
  • S354.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.254.03
  • 1036.3352.51
  • 2035.2349.56
  • 5031.4943.06
  • 10026.7836.55
  • 20021.729.78

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9910.2327.6054.95205.17189.11
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd.

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1987PLC042391 and registration number is 042391. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit R Dalmia
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Dalmia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishnan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Durgaprasad S Sabnis
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok M Bhawnani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Meghna Mahendra Savla
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹23.09 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. is -119.15 and PB ratio of Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. is 4.31 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹54.93 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹54.93 and 52-week low of Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹35.45 as on Aug 28, 2023.

