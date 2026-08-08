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Omni Ax's Software Share Price

NSE
BSE

OMNI AX'S SOFTWARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Omni Ax's Software along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.25 Closed
5.18₹ 0.16
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Omni Ax's Software Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.21₹3.25
₹3.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.40₹6.11
₹3.25
Open Price
₹3.21
Prev. Close
₹3.09
Volume
204

Source: Dion Global

Omni Ax's Software Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Omni Ax's Software		6.91-5.80-4.69-39.5926.95-7.30-0.43
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Omni Ax's Software has gained 26.95% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Omni Ax's Software has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Omni Ax's Software Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Omni Ax's Software Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.033.05
103.023.06
203.183.14
503.413.34
1003.63.55
2003.93.68

Source: Dion Global

Omni Ax's Software Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Omni Ax's Software remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Omni Ax's Software Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 06:50 PM IST ISTOmni Ax's Software - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTOmni Ax's Software - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 03, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTOmni Ax's Software - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting.
Jun 11, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTOmni Ax's Software - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 31, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTOmni Ax's Software - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Omni Ax's Software

Omni Ax's Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30006TN1992PLC022439 and registration number is 022439. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Ramakrishnan
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. A Govidaraj
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mythili
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P J Sunderrajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Omni Ax's Software Share Price

What is the share price of Omni Ax's Software?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omni Ax's Software is ₹3.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Omni Ax's Software?

The Omni Ax's Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omni Ax's Software?

The market cap of Omni Ax's Software is ₹5.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Omni Ax's Software?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Omni Ax's Software are ₹3.25 and ₹3.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omni Ax's Software?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omni Ax's Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omni Ax's Software is ₹6.11 and 52-week low of Omni Ax's Software is ₹2.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Omni Ax's Software performed historically in terms of returns?

The Omni Ax's Software has shown returns of 5.18% over the past day, -5.8% for the past month, -4.69% over 3 months, 26.95% over 1 year, -7.3% across 3 years, and -0.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omni Ax's Software?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omni Ax's Software are -101.56 and 0.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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