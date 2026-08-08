Here's the live share price of Omni Ax's Software along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Omni Ax's Software
|6.91
|-5.80
|-4.69
|-39.59
|26.95
|-7.30
|-0.43
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Omni Ax's Software has gained 26.95% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Omni Ax's Software has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.03
|3.05
|10
|3.02
|3.06
|20
|3.18
|3.14
|50
|3.41
|3.34
|100
|3.6
|3.55
|200
|3.9
|3.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Omni Ax's Software remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 06:50 PM IST IST
|Omni Ax's Software - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Omni Ax's Software - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Omni Ax's Software - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting.
|Jun 11, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Omni Ax's Software - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 31, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Omni Ax's Software - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Omni Ax's Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30006TN1992PLC022439 and registration number is 022439. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omni Ax's Software is ₹3.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Omni Ax's Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Omni Ax's Software is ₹5.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Omni Ax's Software are ₹3.25 and ₹3.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omni Ax's Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omni Ax's Software is ₹6.11 and 52-week low of Omni Ax's Software is ₹2.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Omni Ax's Software has shown returns of 5.18% over the past day, -5.8% for the past month, -4.69% over 3 months, 26.95% over 1 year, -7.3% across 3 years, and -0.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omni Ax's Software are -101.56 and 0.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global