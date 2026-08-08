What is the share price of Omni Ax's Software? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omni Ax's Software is ₹3.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Omni Ax's Software? The Omni Ax's Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omni Ax's Software? The market cap of Omni Ax's Software is ₹5.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Omni Ax's Software? Today’s highest and lowest price of Omni Ax's Software are ₹3.25 and ₹3.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omni Ax's Software? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omni Ax's Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omni Ax's Software is ₹6.11 and 52-week low of Omni Ax's Software is ₹2.40 as on .

How has the Omni Ax's Software performed historically in terms of returns? The Omni Ax's Software has shown returns of 5.18% over the past day, -5.8% for the past month, -4.69% over 3 months, 26.95% over 1 year, -7.3% across 3 years, and -0.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omni Ax's Software? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omni Ax's Software are -101.56 and 0.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global