Omni Ax's Software Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OMNI AX'S SOFTWARE LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.78 Closed
1.610.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Omni Ax's Software Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.61₹3.88
₹3.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.17₹5.46
₹3.78
Open Price
₹3.61
Prev. Close
₹3.72
Volume
7,526

Omni Ax's Software Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.9
  • R24.03
  • R34.17
  • Pivot
    3.76
  • S13.63
  • S23.49
  • S33.36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.893.85
  • 102.943.88
  • 202.993.94
  • 503.143.87
  • 1003.233.62
  • 2004.193.41

Omni Ax's Software Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.25-18.188.3134.04-1.56147.06133.33
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Omni Ax's Software Ltd. Share Holdings

Omni Ax's Software Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Omni Ax's Software Ltd.

Omni Ax's Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30006TN1992PLC022439 and registration number is 022439. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S N Madhavan
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. A Govidaraj
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mythili
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P J Sunderrajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Omni Ax's Software Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Omni Ax's Software Ltd.?

The market cap of Omni Ax's Software Ltd. is ₹6.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Omni Ax's Software Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Omni Ax's Software Ltd. is -35.0 and PB ratio of Omni Ax's Software Ltd. is 0.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Omni Ax's Software Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omni Ax's Software Ltd. is ₹3.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omni Ax's Software Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omni Ax's Software Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omni Ax's Software Ltd. is ₹5.46 and 52-week low of Omni Ax's Software Ltd. is ₹2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

