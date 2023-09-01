What is the Market Cap of Omni Ax's Software Ltd.? The market cap of Omni Ax's Software Ltd. is ₹6.51 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Omni Ax's Software Ltd.? P/E ratio of Omni Ax's Software Ltd. is -35.0 and PB ratio of Omni Ax's Software Ltd. is 0.56 as on .

What is the share price of Omni Ax's Software Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omni Ax's Software Ltd. is ₹3.78 as on .