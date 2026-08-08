Here's the live share price of Omkar Speciality Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Omkar Speciality Chemicals
|-9.32
|-11.98
|-33.94
|-38.04
|-38.78
|-22.88
|-19.95
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Omkar Speciality Chemicals has declined 38.78% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Omkar Speciality Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.96
|3.87
|10
|4.09
|4.01
|20
|4.12
|4.12
|50
|4.42
|4.44
|100
|5.03
|4.88
|200
|5.58
|5.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Omkar Speciality Chemicals saw a rise in promoter holding to 95.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Omkar Special. Chem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Omkar Special. Chem. - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Omkar Special. Chem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting August 07Th ,2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Omkar Special. Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, 07Th August, 2026.
|Jun 26, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Omkar Special. Chem. - General Update Of Board Meeting Held On June 25, 2026 Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchan
Source: Dion Global
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH2005PLC151589 and registration number is 151589. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omkar Speciality Chemicals is ₹3.60 as on Apr 28, 2026.
The Omkar Speciality Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Omkar Speciality Chemicals is ₹7.41 Cr as on Apr 28, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Omkar Speciality Chemicals are ₹3.60 and ₹3.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omkar Speciality Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omkar Speciality Chemicals is ₹8.10 and 52-week low of Omkar Speciality Chemicals is ₹3.59 as on Apr 28, 2026.
The Omkar Speciality Chemicals has shown returns of -4.76% over the past day, -11.98% for the past month, -33.94% over 3 months, -38.78% over 1 year, -22.88% across 3 years, and -19.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omkar Speciality Chemicals are 0.20 and 0.04 on Apr 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global