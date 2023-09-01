What is the Market Cap of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.? The market cap of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹17.49 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is -1.32 and PB ratio of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is -0.1 as on .

What is the share price of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹8.50 as on .