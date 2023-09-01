Follow Us

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OMKAR SPECIALITY CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹8.50 Closed
-4.49-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.45₹9.30
₹8.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.80₹32.30
₹8.50
Open Price
₹8.90
Prev. Close
₹8.90
Volume
1,08,917

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.05
  • R29.6
  • R39.9
  • Pivot
    8.75
  • S18.2
  • S27.9
  • S37.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.589.72
  • 1018.1110.04
  • 2018.549.84
  • 5020.429.4
  • 10021.9710.56
  • 20027.213.77

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.49-17.4814.86-23.77-59.047.59-41.38
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Oct, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH2005PLC151589 and registration number is 151589. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pravin S Herlekar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Subhash Ambatkar
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sanjivani S Patare
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Archana Dakhale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kannan Thevar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹17.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is -1.32 and PB ratio of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is -0.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹8.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹32.30 and 52-week low of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹6.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

