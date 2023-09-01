Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Oct, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH2005PLC151589 and registration number is 151589. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹17.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is -1.32 and PB ratio of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is -0.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹8.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹32.30 and 52-week low of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹6.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.