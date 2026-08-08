Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

OMKAR SPECIALITY CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Omkar Speciality Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.60 Closed
-4.76₹ -0.18
As on Apr 28, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.60₹3.60
₹3.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.59₹8.10
₹3.60
Open Price
₹3.60
Prev. Close
₹3.78
Volume
6,590

Source: Dion Global

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Omkar Speciality Chemicals		-9.32-11.98-33.94-38.04-38.78-22.88-19.95
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Omkar Speciality Chemicals has declined 38.78% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Omkar Speciality Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.963.87
104.094.01
204.124.12
504.424.44
1005.034.88
2005.585.54

Source: Dion Global

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Omkar Speciality Chemicals saw a rise in promoter holding to 95.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTOmkar Special. Chem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
Aug 08, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTOmkar Special. Chem. - Results-Delay in Financial Results
Aug 07, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTOmkar Special. Chem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting August 07Th ,2026
Aug 04, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTOmkar Special. Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, 07Th August, 2026.
Jun 26, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTOmkar Special. Chem. - General Update Of Board Meeting Held On June 25, 2026 Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchan

Source: Dion Global

About Omkar Speciality Chemicals

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH2005PLC151589 and registration number is 151589. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pravin S Herlekar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Subhash Ambatkar
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sanjivani S Patare
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Archana Dakhale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kannan Thevar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Omkar Speciality Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Omkar Speciality Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omkar Speciality Chemicals is ₹3.60 as on Apr 28, 2026.

What kind of stock is Omkar Speciality Chemicals?

The Omkar Speciality Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omkar Speciality Chemicals?

The market cap of Omkar Speciality Chemicals is ₹7.41 Cr as on Apr 28, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Omkar Speciality Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Omkar Speciality Chemicals are ₹3.60 and ₹3.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omkar Speciality Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omkar Speciality Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omkar Speciality Chemicals is ₹8.10 and 52-week low of Omkar Speciality Chemicals is ₹3.59 as on Apr 28, 2026.

How has the Omkar Speciality Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Omkar Speciality Chemicals has shown returns of -4.76% over the past day, -11.98% for the past month, -33.94% over 3 months, -38.78% over 1 year, -22.88% across 3 years, and -19.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omkar Speciality Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omkar Speciality Chemicals are 0.20 and 0.04 on Apr 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Omkar Speciality Chemicals News

More Omkar Speciality Chemicals News
Market Pulse