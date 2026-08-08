What is the share price of Omkar Speciality Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omkar Speciality Chemicals is ₹3.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Omkar Speciality Chemicals? The Omkar Speciality Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omkar Speciality Chemicals? The market cap of Omkar Speciality Chemicals is ₹7.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Omkar Speciality Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Omkar Speciality Chemicals are ₹3.60 and ₹3.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omkar Speciality Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omkar Speciality Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omkar Speciality Chemicals is ₹8.10 and 52-week low of Omkar Speciality Chemicals is ₹3.59 as on .

How has the Omkar Speciality Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Omkar Speciality Chemicals has shown returns of -4.76% over the past day, -11.98% for the past month, -33.94% over 3 months, -38.78% over 1 year, -22.88% across 3 years, and -19.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omkar Speciality Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omkar Speciality Chemicals are 0.20 and 0.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global