Omkar Overseas Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OMKAR OVERSEAS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.76 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Omkar Overseas Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.75₹3.76
₹3.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.42₹3.88
₹3.76
Open Price
₹3.75
Prev. Close
₹3.76
Volume
0

Omkar Overseas Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.76
  • R23.77
  • R33.77
  • Pivot
    3.76
  • S13.75
  • S23.75
  • S33.74

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.613.78
  • 102.523.7
  • 202.543.54
  • 502.433.13
  • 1002.242.78
  • 2002.052.43

Omkar Overseas Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
01.6211.5740.8237.23276.00123.81
13.0629.0343.4440.811.58-33.96356.65
-0.33-3.312.5515.256.27257.34-2.39
10.1510.9210.1714.8790.75270.64140.81
0.772.02-20.3214.29-25.04394.81355.87
-3.58-10.8310.1621.6412.06136.9316.63
2.55-3.14-5.89-1.1291.49307.06216.71
1.750.32-11.003.3147.93586.40207.80
7.4130.4671.59119.8389.10255.0538.12
0.29-14.5045.4866.5450.28256.80112.74
0.88-10.33-6.174.33-33.01501.7588.46
1.5913.685.799.03-14.2133.06-17.53
0-1.88-4.270.64-39.62406.45348.57
2.6110.1519.8125.0843.02402.7297.12
02.90-8.74-11.69-15.2765.8949.47
2.4215.327.1531.1278.03160.1824.10
-5.798.6933.2451.4081.68169.66285.89
4.9415.728.84-3.93-22.074.644.64
004.44-3.09-13.2047.5726.17
4.288.645.690.78-6.92242.1159.84

Omkar Overseas Ltd. Share Holdings

Omkar Overseas Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Omkar Overseas Ltd.

Omkar Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1994PLC023680 and registration number is 023680. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Deora
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shivbhagwan Brohra
    Director
  • Mrs. Chinar Rajkumar Jethwani
    Director
  • Mr. Bhanwarlal Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Omkar Overseas Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Omkar Overseas Ltd.?

The market cap of Omkar Overseas Ltd. is ₹1.88 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Omkar Overseas Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Omkar Overseas Ltd. is -17.49 and PB ratio of Omkar Overseas Ltd. is 1.79 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Omkar Overseas Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omkar Overseas Ltd. is ₹3.76 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omkar Overseas Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omkar Overseas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omkar Overseas Ltd. is ₹3.88 and 52-week low of Omkar Overseas Ltd. is ₹1.42 as on Aug 28, 2023.

