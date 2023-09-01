Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Omkar Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1994PLC023680 and registration number is 023680. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Omkar Overseas Ltd. is ₹1.88 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Omkar Overseas Ltd. is -17.49 and PB ratio of Omkar Overseas Ltd. is 1.79 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omkar Overseas Ltd. is ₹3.76 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omkar Overseas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omkar Overseas Ltd. is ₹3.88 and 52-week low of Omkar Overseas Ltd. is ₹1.42 as on Aug 28, 2023.