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Omkar Overseas Share Price

NSE
BSE

OMKAR OVERSEAS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Omkar Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.68 Closed
4.91₹ 0.50
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Omkar Overseas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.68₹10.68
₹10.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.60₹10.68
₹10.68
Open Price
₹10.68
Prev. Close
₹10.18
Volume
25,709

Source: Dion Global

Omkar Overseas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Omkar Overseas		04.509.6520.8140.3442.3834.57
Alok Industries		0.59-6.18-16.45-26.26-33.68-7.58-12.44
Siyaram Silk Mills		3.98-0.414.137.624.824.798.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Borana Weaves		5.507.82-2.72-9.2853.109.985.87
Orbit Exports		3.0611.7750.5635.3527.3212.2323.91
Donear Industries		0.73-1.89-9.01-16.90-12.77-2.717.04
Manomay Tex India		4.0228.0613.04-3.7936.4117.2548.59
Raghuvir Synthetics		0.910.76-1.70-7.56-21.74-6.4718.40
BSL		-2.39-6.99-7.13-10.62-17.76-10.3512.93
Acknit Industries		0.644.9510.2725.177.277.6120.13
Gravity (India)		-1.34-6.42-36.065.03107.1349.6725.74
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-2.7010.3111.17-3.980.5725.4332.53
Kamadgiri Fashion		5.8826.7450.3349.8454.7211.2225.60
E-Land Apparel		4.17-7.34-17.71-9.02-52.9028.5823.28
Anirit Ventures		-1.32-5.68-14.68-2.00-1.8198.5961.66
Subhash Silk Mills		-4.99-9.88-1.3242.2219.8778.9336.44
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-4.808.10-3.09-9.69-18.629.7714.49
Ventura Textiles		-3.18-1.16-9.55-9.84-15.987.2814.34
Tuni Textile Mills		2.000.99-5.564.084.13-2.04-3.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Omkar Overseas has gained 40.34% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Omkar Overseas has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).

Omkar Overseas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Omkar Overseas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.210.27
1010.1610.11
209.799.79
508.828.92
1007.567.74
2005.546.17

Source: Dion Global

Omkar Overseas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Omkar Overseas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Omkar Overseas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTOmkar Overseas - Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026.
Aug 05, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTOmkar Overseas - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June
Jul 31, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTOmkar Overseas - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 01:41 AM IST ISTOmkar Overseas - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 27, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTOmkar Overseas - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Omkar Overseas

Omkar Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1994PLC023680 and registration number is 023680. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Parul Kamleshbhai Joshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Viral Deepakbhai Ranpura
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Malay Truptesh Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhairyakumar Mohanbhai Thakkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Omkar Overseas Share Price

What is the share price of Omkar Overseas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omkar Overseas is ₹10.68 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Omkar Overseas?

The Omkar Overseas is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omkar Overseas?

The market cap of Omkar Overseas is ₹5.34 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Omkar Overseas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Omkar Overseas are ₹10.68 and ₹10.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omkar Overseas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omkar Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omkar Overseas is ₹10.68 and 52-week low of Omkar Overseas is ₹7.60 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Omkar Overseas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Omkar Overseas has shown returns of 4.91% over the past day, 4.5% for the past month, 9.65% over 3 months, 40.34% over 1 year, 42.38% across 3 years, and 34.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omkar Overseas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omkar Overseas are -29.92 and -17.66 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Omkar Overseas News

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