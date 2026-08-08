Here's the live share price of Omkar Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Omkar Overseas
|0
|4.50
|9.65
|20.81
|40.34
|42.38
|34.57
|Alok Industries
|0.59
|-6.18
|-16.45
|-26.26
|-33.68
|-7.58
|-12.44
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|3.98
|-0.41
|4.13
|7.62
|4.82
|4.79
|8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Borana Weaves
|5.50
|7.82
|-2.72
|-9.28
|53.10
|9.98
|5.87
|Orbit Exports
|3.06
|11.77
|50.56
|35.35
|27.32
|12.23
|23.91
|Donear Industries
|0.73
|-1.89
|-9.01
|-16.90
|-12.77
|-2.71
|7.04
|Manomay Tex India
|4.02
|28.06
|13.04
|-3.79
|36.41
|17.25
|48.59
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|0.91
|0.76
|-1.70
|-7.56
|-21.74
|-6.47
|18.40
|BSL
|-2.39
|-6.99
|-7.13
|-10.62
|-17.76
|-10.35
|12.93
|Acknit Industries
|0.64
|4.95
|10.27
|25.17
|7.27
|7.61
|20.13
|Gravity (India)
|-1.34
|-6.42
|-36.06
|5.03
|107.13
|49.67
|25.74
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-2.70
|10.31
|11.17
|-3.98
|0.57
|25.43
|32.53
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|5.88
|26.74
|50.33
|49.84
|54.72
|11.22
|25.60
|E-Land Apparel
|4.17
|-7.34
|-17.71
|-9.02
|-52.90
|28.58
|23.28
|Anirit Ventures
|-1.32
|-5.68
|-14.68
|-2.00
|-1.81
|98.59
|61.66
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-4.99
|-9.88
|-1.32
|42.22
|19.87
|78.93
|36.44
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-4.80
|8.10
|-3.09
|-9.69
|-18.62
|9.77
|14.49
|Ventura Textiles
|-3.18
|-1.16
|-9.55
|-9.84
|-15.98
|7.28
|14.34
|Tuni Textile Mills
|2.00
|0.99
|-5.56
|4.08
|4.13
|-2.04
|-3.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Omkar Overseas has gained 40.34% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Omkar Overseas has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.2
|10.27
|10
|10.16
|10.11
|20
|9.79
|9.79
|50
|8.82
|8.92
|100
|7.56
|7.74
|200
|5.54
|6.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Omkar Overseas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Omkar Overseas - Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026.
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Omkar Overseas - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Omkar Overseas - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:41 AM IST IST
|Omkar Overseas - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Omkar Overseas - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Omkar Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1994PLC023680 and registration number is 023680. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omkar Overseas is ₹10.68 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Omkar Overseas is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Omkar Overseas is ₹5.34 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Omkar Overseas are ₹10.68 and ₹10.68.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omkar Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omkar Overseas is ₹10.68 and 52-week low of Omkar Overseas is ₹7.60 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Omkar Overseas has shown returns of 4.91% over the past day, 4.5% for the past month, 9.65% over 3 months, 40.34% over 1 year, 42.38% across 3 years, and 34.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omkar Overseas are -29.92 and -17.66 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global