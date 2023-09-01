What is the Market Cap of Omkar Overseas Ltd.? The market cap of Omkar Overseas Ltd. is ₹1.88 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Omkar Overseas Ltd.? P/E ratio of Omkar Overseas Ltd. is -17.49 and PB ratio of Omkar Overseas Ltd. is 1.79 as on .

What is the share price of Omkar Overseas Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omkar Overseas Ltd. is ₹3.76 as on .