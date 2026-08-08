What is the share price of Omkar Overseas? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omkar Overseas is ₹10.68 as on .

What kind of stock is Omkar Overseas? The Omkar Overseas is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omkar Overseas? The market cap of Omkar Overseas is ₹5.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Omkar Overseas? Today’s highest and lowest price of Omkar Overseas are ₹10.68 and ₹10.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omkar Overseas? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omkar Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omkar Overseas is ₹10.68 and 52-week low of Omkar Overseas is ₹7.60 as on .

How has the Omkar Overseas performed historically in terms of returns? The Omkar Overseas has shown returns of 4.91% over the past day, 4.5% for the past month, 9.65% over 3 months, 40.34% over 1 year, 42.38% across 3 years, and 34.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omkar Overseas? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omkar Overseas are -29.92 and -17.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global