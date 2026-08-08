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Omega Interactive Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

OMEGA INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Omega Interactive Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.49 Closed
-4.99₹ -2.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Omega Interactive Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.49₹38.49
₹38.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.29₹112.06
₹38.49
Open Price
₹38.49
Prev. Close
₹40.51
Volume
78,682

Source: Dion Global

Omega Interactive Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Omega Interactive Technologies		-5.48-11.94-47.24-30.52234.2654.7887.07
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7219.22.46-16.74-19.14-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.7-0.52-21.64-17.6-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1817.7712.54-15.8-8.585.435.12
Wipro		1.698.14-5.68-18.86-22.06-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.115.4812.771.7911.4911.75.1
LTM		7.0222.997.23-17.08-6.89-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.9-0.55-6.8414.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.856.4925.4361.3239.3743.621.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3514.817.06-6.837.2830.9128.44
Coforge		3.1522.7429.7214.5410.521.5913.08
Mphasis		5.8910.5811.97-5.09-7.972.11-1.7
Tata Technologies		16.8424.2238.4741.0432.51-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.85.5213.4-8.4-23.35-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.874.3-12.5-27.78-34.36-19.25-2.4
Pine Labs		10.978.63-21.36-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.3
TBO Tek		5.358.9930.256.218.774.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8613.16-13.93-34.96-47.32-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.820.12-23.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6332.53118.19273.24495.76159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Omega Interactive Technologies has gained 234.26% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.14%), Infosys (-17.60%), HCL Technologies (-8.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Omega Interactive Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Omega Interactive Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Omega Interactive Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.9739.84
1046.0741.97
2043.4745.59
5064.0454.03
10061.155.23
20046.4648.53

Source: Dion Global

Omega Interactive Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Omega Interactive Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 92.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Omega Interactive Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTOmega Inter.Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Rescheduling Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (
Jul 30, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTOmega Inter.Tech - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Period Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTOmega Inter.Tech - Un-Audited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results For The Period Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTOmega Inter.Tech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Of Directors Meeting Held On Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
Jul 24, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTOmega Inter.Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Period End

Source: Dion Global

About Omega Interactive Technologies

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC077214 and registration number is 077214. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Vinodkumar Vegda
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Dineshkumar D Sabnani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ritu Ashokbhai Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalpeshkumar Nanalal Vohra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suhit Bakshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Baid
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vohra Tejal Kalpeshbhai
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Omega Interactive Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Omega Interactive Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omega Interactive Technologies is ₹38.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Omega Interactive Technologies?

The Omega Interactive Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omega Interactive Technologies?

The market cap of Omega Interactive Technologies is ₹304.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Omega Interactive Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Omega Interactive Technologies are ₹38.49 and ₹38.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omega Interactive Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omega Interactive Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omega Interactive Technologies is ₹112.06 and 52-week low of Omega Interactive Technologies is ₹11.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Omega Interactive Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Omega Interactive Technologies has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -16.34% for the past month, -47.24% over 3 months, 240.92% over 1 year, 54.78% across 3 years, and 87.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omega Interactive Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omega Interactive Technologies are 27.20 and 4.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Omega Interactive Technologies News

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