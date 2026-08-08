Here's the live share price of Omega Interactive Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Omega Interactive Technologies
|-5.48
|-11.94
|-47.24
|-30.52
|234.26
|54.78
|87.07
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|19.2
|2.46
|-16.74
|-19.14
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.7
|-0.52
|-21.64
|-17.6
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|17.77
|12.54
|-15.8
|-8.58
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|8.14
|-5.68
|-18.86
|-22.06
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.1
|15.48
|12.77
|1.79
|11.49
|11.7
|5.1
|LTM
|7.02
|22.99
|7.23
|-17.08
|-6.89
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.9
|-0.55
|-6.84
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|6.49
|25.43
|61.32
|39.37
|43.6
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|14.81
|7.06
|-6.83
|7.28
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|22.74
|29.72
|14.54
|10.5
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|10.58
|11.97
|-5.09
|-7.97
|2.11
|-1.7
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|24.22
|38.47
|41.04
|32.51
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.8
|5.52
|13.4
|-8.4
|-23.35
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|4.3
|-12.5
|-27.78
|-34.36
|-19.25
|-2.4
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|8.63
|-21.36
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.3
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|8.99
|30.25
|6.2
|18.77
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|13.16
|-13.93
|-34.96
|-47.32
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|0.12
|-23.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|32.53
|118.19
|273.24
|495.76
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Omega Interactive Technologies has gained 234.26% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.14%), Infosys (-17.60%), HCL Technologies (-8.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Omega Interactive Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.97
|39.84
|10
|46.07
|41.97
|20
|43.47
|45.59
|50
|64.04
|54.03
|100
|61.1
|55.23
|200
|46.46
|48.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Omega Interactive Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 92.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Omega Inter.Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Rescheduling Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Omega Inter.Tech - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Period Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Omega Inter.Tech - Un-Audited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results For The Period Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Omega Inter.Tech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Of Directors Meeting Held On Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Omega Inter.Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Period End
Source: Dion Global
Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC077214 and registration number is 077214. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omega Interactive Technologies is ₹38.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Omega Interactive Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Omega Interactive Technologies is ₹304.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Omega Interactive Technologies are ₹38.49 and ₹38.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omega Interactive Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omega Interactive Technologies is ₹112.06 and 52-week low of Omega Interactive Technologies is ₹11.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Omega Interactive Technologies has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -16.34% for the past month, -47.24% over 3 months, 240.92% over 1 year, 54.78% across 3 years, and 87.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omega Interactive Technologies are 27.20 and 4.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global