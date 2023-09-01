Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OMEGA INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹95.00 Closed
-4.23-4.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹94.30₹100.00
₹95.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.00₹117.97
₹95.00
Open Price
₹100.00
Prev. Close
₹99.20
Volume
2,034

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R198.57
  • R2102.13
  • R3104.27
  • Pivot
    96.43
  • S192.87
  • S290.73
  • S387.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 533.33102.55
  • 1031.73103.88
  • 2030.88103.73
  • 5054.192.17
  • 10062.0378.28
  • 20043.5161.3

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-10.55-15.48111.02132.62219.87465.48465.48
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd.

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC077214 and registration number is 077214. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Rathi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Srinivwas Nawathe
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Subrata Paul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Seth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. is ₹4.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. is -818.97 and PB ratio of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. is 5.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. is ₹95.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. is ₹117.97 and 52-week low of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data