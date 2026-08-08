What is the share price of Omega Interactive Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omega Interactive Technologies is ₹38.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Omega Interactive Technologies? The Omega Interactive Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omega Interactive Technologies? The market cap of Omega Interactive Technologies is ₹304.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Omega Interactive Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Omega Interactive Technologies are ₹38.49 and ₹38.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omega Interactive Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omega Interactive Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omega Interactive Technologies is ₹112.06 and 52-week low of Omega Interactive Technologies is ₹11.29 as on .

How has the Omega Interactive Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Omega Interactive Technologies has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -16.34% for the past month, -47.24% over 3 months, 240.92% over 1 year, 54.78% across 3 years, and 87.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omega Interactive Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omega Interactive Technologies are 27.20 and 4.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global