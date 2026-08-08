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Omaxe Share Price

NSE
BSE

OMAXE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Omaxe along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹86.12 Closed
-1.53₹ -1.34
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Omaxe Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹86.00₹91.80
₹86.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.85₹101.30
₹86.12
Open Price
₹88.30
Prev. Close
₹87.46
Volume
34,529

Source: Dion Global

Omaxe Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Omaxe		0.02-2.30-1.498.40-9.2522.370.91
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Omaxe has declined 9.25% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Omaxe has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Omaxe Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Omaxe Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
585.986.43
1087.5787.11
2089.6787.22
5082.4584.6
10079.7982.03
20077.8581.54

Source: Dion Global

Omaxe Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Omaxe remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.40%, FII holding fell to 5.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Omaxe Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTOmaxe - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For Quarter Ended O
Jul 09, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTOmaxe - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 08, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTOmaxe - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 29, 2026, 04:21 PM IST ISTOmaxe - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 10, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTOmaxe - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source: Dion Global

About Omaxe

Omaxe Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1989PLC051918 and registration number is 051918. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 453.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 182.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rohtas Goel
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mohit Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinit Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Nishal Jain
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director
  • Mr. Satbir Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aroon Kumar Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurnam Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Omaxe Share Price

What is the share price of Omaxe?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omaxe is ₹86.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Omaxe?

The Omaxe is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omaxe?

The market cap of Omaxe is ₹1,575.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Omaxe?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Omaxe are ₹91.80 and ₹86.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omaxe?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omaxe stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omaxe is ₹101.30 and 52-week low of Omaxe is ₹62.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Omaxe performed historically in terms of returns?

The Omaxe has shown returns of -1.53% over the past day, -2.3% for the past month, -1.49% over 3 months, -9.25% over 1 year, 22.37% across 3 years, and 0.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omaxe?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omaxe are -2.26 and -1.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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