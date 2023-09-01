Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.89
|-2.45
|-8.40
|-21.17
|-53.67
|-35.08
|-79.33
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Omaxe Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1989PLC051918 and registration number is 051918. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 411.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 182.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Omaxe Ltd. is ₹835.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Omaxe Ltd. is -4.59 and PB ratio of Omaxe Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omaxe Ltd. is ₹45.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omaxe Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omaxe Ltd. is ₹112.40 and 52-week low of Omaxe Ltd. is ₹42.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.