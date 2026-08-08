Here's the live share price of Omaxe along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Omaxe
|0.02
|-2.30
|-1.49
|8.40
|-9.25
|22.37
|0.91
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Omaxe has declined 9.25% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Omaxe has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|85.9
|86.43
|10
|87.57
|87.11
|20
|89.67
|87.22
|50
|82.45
|84.6
|100
|79.79
|82.03
|200
|77.85
|81.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Omaxe remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.40%, FII holding fell to 5.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Omaxe - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For Quarter Ended O
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Omaxe - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Omaxe - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 29, 2026, 04:21 PM IST IST
|Omaxe - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 10, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Omaxe - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Source: Dion Global
Omaxe Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1989PLC051918 and registration number is 051918. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 453.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 182.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omaxe is ₹86.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Omaxe is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Omaxe is ₹1,575.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Omaxe are ₹91.80 and ₹86.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omaxe stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omaxe is ₹101.30 and 52-week low of Omaxe is ₹62.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Omaxe has shown returns of -1.53% over the past day, -2.3% for the past month, -1.49% over 3 months, -9.25% over 1 year, 22.37% across 3 years, and 0.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omaxe are -2.26 and -1.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global