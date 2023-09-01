Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Omaxe Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OMAXE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹45.70 Closed
-0.44-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Omaxe Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.05₹46.65
₹45.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.05₹112.40
₹45.70
Open Price
₹46.15
Prev. Close
₹45.90
Volume
2,55,684

Omaxe Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R146.45
  • R247.35
  • R348.05
  • Pivot
    45.75
  • S144.85
  • S244.15
  • S343.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 592.3545.31
  • 1092.9445.79
  • 2093.5146.54
  • 5097.6648.15
  • 10094.9351.3
  • 20093.4258.73

Omaxe Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.89-2.45-8.40-21.17-53.67-35.08-79.33
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Omaxe Ltd. Share Holdings

Omaxe Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Omaxe Ltd.

Omaxe Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1989PLC051918 and registration number is 051918. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 411.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 182.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rohtas Goel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohit Goel
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vinit Goyal
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurnam Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shridhar Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nishal Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Omaxe Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Omaxe Ltd.?

The market cap of Omaxe Ltd. is ₹835.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Omaxe Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Omaxe Ltd. is -4.59 and PB ratio of Omaxe Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Omaxe Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omaxe Ltd. is ₹45.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omaxe Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omaxe Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omaxe Ltd. is ₹112.40 and 52-week low of Omaxe Ltd. is ₹42.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data