What is the share price of Omaxe? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omaxe is ₹86.12 as on .

What kind of stock is Omaxe? The Omaxe is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omaxe? The market cap of Omaxe is ₹1,575.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Omaxe? Today’s highest and lowest price of Omaxe are ₹91.80 and ₹86.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omaxe? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omaxe stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omaxe is ₹101.30 and 52-week low of Omaxe is ₹62.85 as on .

How has the Omaxe performed historically in terms of returns? The Omaxe has shown returns of -1.53% over the past day, -2.3% for the past month, -1.49% over 3 months, -9.25% over 1 year, 22.37% across 3 years, and 0.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omaxe? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omaxe are -2.26 and -1.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global