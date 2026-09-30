Omara Ventures India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46498CH2020PLC046674 and registration number is 046674. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.