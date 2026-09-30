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Omara Ventures India Share Price

Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Omara Ventures India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 30, 2026 and will close on Oct 5, 2026. The price band has been set at 296.00-311.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Omara Ventures India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Omara Ventures India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Titan Company		-5.14-8.389.318.3137.4514.0816.83
Kalyan Jewellers India		-2.44-5.3550.5551.3326.8935.7252.03
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart		11.5745.4150.9450.9450.9414.718.58
Thangamayil Jewellery		1.66-3.83-11.4151.92160.6663.1458.46
PC Jeweller		-2.5820.3855.174.777.8271.5637.26
Sky Gold and Diamonds		2.281.760.29157.93207.95192.34105.33
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		-13.37-1.3949.772.5540.7913.868.1
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-2.230.210.610.19-3.27-9.65-5.91
Senco Gold		-2.68-5.820.3517.73-3.782.1210.13
Goldiam International		0.95-7.4-4.960.2316.4450.3518.33
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		0117.65251.68496.67266.2678.3753.85
D P Abhushan		13.3712.9375.1376.6116.4238.1551.02
Shanti Gold International		18.9224.437.8996.0147.0510.216
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		3.52-1.64-1.7229.3718.095.313.15
Rajesh Exports		-7.8-16.53-31.24-21.15-64.93-49.84-35.92
Deepa Jewellers		0.24-2.82-2.82-2.82-2.82-0.95-0.57
Renaissance Global		4.7821.4842.0768.8646.2916.221.37
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels		12.1364.3771.12294.42304.984.9944.64
Motisons Jewellers		-2.338.526.0462.7-0.419.3911.22

Source: Dion Global

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About Omara Ventures India

Omara Ventures India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46498CH2020PLC046674 and registration number is 046674. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals
  • Address
    SCO 162 & 163, Sector 9-C, Madhya Marg, Sector 9 (Chandigarh), Chandigarh Chandigarh 160009
  • Contact
    info@omara.in
    www.omara.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Samarth Jaiswal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ishani Mehta Jaiswal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Khetarpal
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Tej Mohan Singh
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

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