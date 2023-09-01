Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|12.28
|33.33
|-23.81
|-49.21
|88.24
|-32.63
|2.73
|34.89
|62.38
|46.66
|158.60
|565.87
|146.29
|6.61
|-2.93
|10.69
|14.44
|1.95
|-38.12
|-20.60
|29.05
|23.82
|7.39
|4.58
|-18.15
|-13.73
|-75.94
|0
|-3.09
|47.33
|48.11
|706.31
|466.97
|146.41
|6.29
|12.61
|0.81
|-14.97
|-26.99
|232.45
|192.06
|5.28
|-19.47
|-19.83
|-26.62
|118.57
|207.02
|380.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Omansh Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100DL1974PLC241646 and registration number is 241646. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - CR/HR Strips. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Omansh Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1.14 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Omansh Enterprises Ltd. is -6.91 and PB ratio of Omansh Enterprises Ltd. is 0.34 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omansh Enterprises Ltd. is ₹.64 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omansh Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omansh Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1.40 and 52-week low of Omansh Enterprises Ltd. is ₹.44 as on Aug 28, 2023.