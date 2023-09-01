Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Omansh Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OMANSH ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Steel - CR/HR Strips | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.64 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Omansh Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.62₹0.64
₹0.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.44₹1.40
₹0.64
Open Price
₹0.62
Prev. Close
₹0.64
Volume
0

Omansh Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.65
  • R20.65
  • R30.67
  • Pivot
    0.63
  • S10.63
  • S20.61
  • S30.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.240.6
  • 101.250.57
  • 201.380.6
  • 501.530.82
  • 1001.891.14
  • 2001.881.54

Omansh Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
012.2833.33-23.81-49.2188.24-32.63
2.7334.8962.3846.66158.60565.87146.29
6.61-2.9310.6914.441.95-38.12-20.60
29.0523.827.394.58-18.15-13.73-75.94
0-3.0947.3348.11706.31466.97146.41
6.2912.610.81-14.97-26.99232.45192.06
5.28-19.47-19.83-26.62118.57207.02380.63

Omansh Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Omansh Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Omansh Enterprises Ltd.

Omansh Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100DL1974PLC241646 and registration number is 241646. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - CR/HR Strips. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Satvinder Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Vipin Bharadwaj
    Director
  • Mr. Manoj Ramesh Kumar Chauhan
    Director

FAQs on Omansh Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Omansh Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Omansh Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1.14 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Omansh Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Omansh Enterprises Ltd. is -6.91 and PB ratio of Omansh Enterprises Ltd. is 0.34 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Omansh Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omansh Enterprises Ltd. is ₹.64 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omansh Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omansh Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omansh Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1.40 and 52-week low of Omansh Enterprises Ltd. is ₹.44 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data