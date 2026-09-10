Om Galaxy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33127MH2008PLC187382 and registration number is 187382. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.