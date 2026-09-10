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Om Galaxy Share Price

Sector
Plastics

Om Galaxy has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 10, 2026 and will close on Sep 15, 2026. The price band has been set at 85.00-90.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Om Galaxy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Om Galaxy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supreme Industries		-0.390.630.49-7.83-19.68-8.4610.38
Shaily Engineering Plastics		8.92.610.298855.06114.453.63
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		3.89.5218.551.2242.2835.5141.43
Nilkamal		-0.3118.863.2856.6536.09-5.61-6.08
Ddev Plastiks Industries		-3.1-7.094.892.17-16.950.710.43
Mold-Tek Packaging		-0.631.26-0.528.08-15.42-10.86.67
All Time Plastics		6.98-2.46-6.322.23-25.06-8.99-5.5
Arrow Greentech		4.123.9833.7117.0641.430.8644
Dhunseri Ventures		1.242.1723.1637.04-17.0520.02
Pyramid Technoplast		-3.3-12.92-8.493-13.15-5.76-3.26
TPL Plastech		-4.24-10.183.2613.38-8.5619.0214.16
Plastiblends India		3.22-4.6110.739.55-2.11-6.13-6.98
Cool Caps Industries		12.4420.190.411.21-69.59-23.4546.38
Brand Concepts		-2.37-5.59-13.23-32.1-40.8-29.2635.29
Pil Italica Lifestyle		-1.26-7.97-5.08-0.25-45.64-5.660.39
Master Components		-3.63-12.6318.9140.7316.943.5824.24
Bright Brothers		1.34131313134.162.47
Avro India		-5.91-0.58-25.95-32.65-40.11-11.329.05
Mega Flex Plastics		8.79-1-17.94-32.9983.8431.1911.79

Source: Dion Global

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About Om Galaxy

Om Galaxy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33127MH2008PLC187382 and registration number is 187382. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Opindersingh Bachattarsingh Baddhan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jyothish Rajamohanan Nambiar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sathyapalan Ayadathil Poyil
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gagandeep Opinder Singh Baddhan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhakti Chirag Bagadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavin Deepak Bhuta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Ramkumar Pareek
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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