Om Galaxy has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 10, 2026 and will close on Sep 15, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹85.00-90.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Supreme Industries
|-0.39
|0.63
|0.49
|-7.83
|-19.68
|-8.46
|10.38
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|8.9
|2.6
|10.29
|88
|55.06
|114.4
|53.63
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|3.8
|9.52
|18.5
|51.22
|42.28
|35.51
|41.43
|Nilkamal
|-0.31
|18.8
|63.28
|56.65
|36.09
|-5.61
|-6.08
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|-3.1
|-7.09
|4.89
|2.17
|-16.95
|0.71
|0.43
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|-0.63
|1.26
|-0.5
|28.08
|-15.42
|-10.8
|6.67
|All Time Plastics
|6.98
|-2.46
|-6.32
|2.23
|-25.06
|-8.99
|-5.5
|Arrow Greentech
|4.12
|3.98
|33.7
|117.06
|41.4
|30.86
|44
|Dhunseri Ventures
|1.24
|2.17
|23.16
|37.04
|-17.05
|2
|0.02
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-3.3
|-12.92
|-8.49
|3
|-13.15
|-5.76
|-3.26
|TPL Plastech
|-4.24
|-10.18
|3.26
|13.38
|-8.56
|19.02
|14.16
|Plastiblends India
|3.22
|-4.61
|10.7
|39.55
|-2.11
|-6.13
|-6.98
|Cool Caps Industries
|12.44
|20.19
|0.4
|11.21
|-69.59
|-23.45
|46.38
|Brand Concepts
|-2.37
|-5.59
|-13.23
|-32.1
|-40.8
|-29.26
|35.29
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|-1.26
|-7.97
|-5.08
|-0.25
|-45.64
|-5.66
|0.39
|Master Components
|-3.63
|-12.63
|18.91
|40.73
|16.9
|43.58
|24.24
|Bright Brothers
|1.34
|13
|13
|13
|13
|4.16
|2.47
|Avro India
|-5.91
|-0.58
|-25.95
|-32.65
|-40.11
|-11.3
|29.05
|Mega Flex Plastics
|8.79
|-1
|-17.94
|-32.99
|83.84
|31.19
|11.79
Source: Dion Global
Om Galaxy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33127MH2008PLC187382 and registration number is 187382. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global