MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Olympic Cards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1992PLC022521 and registration number is 022521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Olympic Cards Ltd. is ₹4.47 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Olympic Cards Ltd. is -1.34 and PB ratio of Olympic Cards Ltd. is 0.66 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olympic Cards Ltd. is ₹2.74 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olympic Cards Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olympic Cards Ltd. is ₹4.26 and 52-week low of Olympic Cards Ltd. is ₹2.36 as on Aug 28, 2023.