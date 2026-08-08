Here's the live share price of Olympic Cards along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Olympic Cards
|-3.87
|6.43
|-6.88
|-0.67
|-0.33
|4.65
|5.04
|OK Play India
|-3.80
|-6.86
|-22.13
|-36.88
|-64.65
|-30.79
|-5.15
|Cosco (India)
|0.26
|-1.22
|-8.41
|-16.94
|-18.94
|-5.86
|-0.19
|Archies
|3.55
|0.72
|-10.87
|-16.15
|-26.37
|-19.17
|-7.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Olympic Cards has declined 0.33% compared to peers like OK Play India (-64.65%), Cosco (India) (-18.94%), Archies (-26.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Olympic Cards has outperformed peers relative to OK Play India (-5.15%) and Cosco (India) (-0.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.02
|3.05
|10
|2.96
|3.01
|20
|2.97
|2.99
|50
|3.01
|2.99
|100
|2.99
|3
|200
|3
|3.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Olympic Cards remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:29 AM IST IST
|Olympic Cards - Board Meeting Intimation for 1. Approval Of Unaudited Statement Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 3
|Jul 15, 2026, 03:32 AM IST IST
|Olympic Cards - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 12, 2026, 03:54 AM IST IST
|Olympic Cards - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates (Response To The Communication Dt 01-07-2026 Received From BS
|Jun 29, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Olympic Cards - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans"r"
|Jun 06, 2026, 03:52 AM IST IST
|Olympic Cards - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates (Reply To Email For Non Payment Of ALF 2026-27 & Time Request
Source: Dion Global
Olympic Cards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1992PLC022521 and registration number is 022521. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olympic Cards is ₹2.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Olympic Cards is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Olympic Cards is ₹4.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Olympic Cards are ₹2.98 and ₹2.96.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olympic Cards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olympic Cards is ₹3.62 and 52-week low of Olympic Cards is ₹2.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Olympic Cards has shown returns of -0.33% over the past day, 6.43% for the past month, -6.88% over 3 months, -0.33% over 1 year, 4.65% across 3 years, and 5.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Olympic Cards are -18.74 and 4.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global