What is the share price of Olympic Cards? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olympic Cards is ₹2.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Olympic Cards? The Olympic Cards is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Olympic Cards? The market cap of Olympic Cards is ₹4.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Olympic Cards? Today’s highest and lowest price of Olympic Cards are ₹2.98 and ₹2.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Olympic Cards? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olympic Cards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olympic Cards is ₹3.62 and 52-week low of Olympic Cards is ₹2.24 as on .

How has the Olympic Cards performed historically in terms of returns? The Olympic Cards has shown returns of -0.33% over the past day, 6.43% for the past month, -6.88% over 3 months, -0.33% over 1 year, 4.65% across 3 years, and 5.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Olympic Cards? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Olympic Cards are -18.74 and 4.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global