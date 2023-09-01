Follow Us

Olympic Cards Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OLYMPIC CARDS LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.74 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Olympic Cards Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.61₹2.74
₹2.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.36₹4.26
₹2.74
Open Price
₹2.74
Prev. Close
₹2.74
Volume
0

Olympic Cards Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.78
  • R22.83
  • R32.91
  • Pivot
    2.7
  • S12.65
  • S22.57
  • S32.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.952.64
  • 102.992.7
  • 2032.82
  • 502.952.95
  • 1003.033.02
  • 2003.463.11

Olympic Cards Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
05.38-7.745.38-2.49-39.11-51.07
-1.930.3174.22136.94113.31194.66-0.93
2.772.7026.8363.3412.93109.9919.97
1.1929.5539.4345.15114.10289.95195.02
0.652.2856.6553.7170.39167.00-13.02
2.5911.4034.4645.5734.17363.25338.13
3.160.2037.07113.9199.21164.112.81
0.569.3234.14114.3574.32111.8232.87
5.78-4.31-17.9221.00134.68279.5871.73
6.376.9716.0722.8539.48105.1717.70
5.619.8523.9329.9515.2254.86-57.00
-1.0810.705.1934.4113.8830.74-57.46
6.120.1119.7524.2120.8123.166.87
10.8719.1615.383.66-20.5694.66-9.89
11.394.9124.5746.2253.87135.514.72
25.0033.6653.2766.7745.8014.14-65.46
-0.4826.8450.3765.50118.23172.49172.49
0.31-0.9315.944.58-8.3145.45-48.88
-0.68-6.75-26.68-25.64-91.51-90.01-83.93
-6.78-9.0816.6528.4424.6570.9770.43

Olympic Cards Ltd. Share Holdings

Olympic Cards Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Olympic Cards Ltd.

Olympic Cards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1992PLC022521 and registration number is 022521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Mohamed Faizal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. S Jarina
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Alagarsamy Uthandan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Meyyanathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Olympic Cards Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Olympic Cards Ltd.?

The market cap of Olympic Cards Ltd. is ₹4.47 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Olympic Cards Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Olympic Cards Ltd. is -1.34 and PB ratio of Olympic Cards Ltd. is 0.66 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Olympic Cards Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olympic Cards Ltd. is ₹2.74 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Olympic Cards Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olympic Cards Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olympic Cards Ltd. is ₹4.26 and 52-week low of Olympic Cards Ltd. is ₹2.36 as on Aug 28, 2023.

