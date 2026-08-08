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Olympic Cards Share Price

NSE
BSE

OLYMPIC CARDS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Olympic Cards along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.98 Closed
-0.33₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Olympic Cards Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.96₹2.98
₹2.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.24₹3.62
₹2.98
Open Price
₹2.97
Prev. Close
₹2.99
Volume
3,122

Source: Dion Global

Olympic Cards Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Olympic Cards		-3.876.43-6.88-0.67-0.334.655.04
OK Play India		-3.80-6.86-22.13-36.88-64.65-30.79-5.15
Cosco (India)		0.26-1.22-8.41-16.94-18.94-5.86-0.19
Archies		3.550.72-10.87-16.15-26.37-19.17-7.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Olympic Cards has declined 0.33% compared to peers like OK Play India (-64.65%), Cosco (India) (-18.94%), Archies (-26.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Olympic Cards has outperformed peers relative to OK Play India (-5.15%) and Cosco (India) (-0.19%).

Olympic Cards Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Olympic Cards Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.023.05
102.963.01
202.972.99
503.012.99
1002.993
20033.02

Source: Dion Global

Olympic Cards Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Olympic Cards remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Olympic Cards Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 03:29 AM IST ISTOlympic Cards - Board Meeting Intimation for 1. Approval Of Unaudited Statement Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 3
Jul 15, 2026, 03:32 AM IST ISTOlympic Cards - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 12, 2026, 03:54 AM IST ISTOlympic Cards - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates (Response To The Communication Dt 01-07-2026 Received From BS
Jun 29, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTOlympic Cards - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans"r"
Jun 06, 2026, 03:52 AM IST ISTOlympic Cards - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates (Reply To Email For Non Payment Of ALF 2026-27 & Time Request

Source: Dion Global

About Olympic Cards

Olympic Cards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1992PLC022521 and registration number is 022521. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Mohamed Faizal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. S Jarina
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Alagarsamy Uthandan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Sridharan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Olympic Cards Share Price

What is the share price of Olympic Cards?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olympic Cards is ₹2.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Olympic Cards?

The Olympic Cards is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Olympic Cards?

The market cap of Olympic Cards is ₹4.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Olympic Cards?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Olympic Cards are ₹2.98 and ₹2.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Olympic Cards?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olympic Cards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olympic Cards is ₹3.62 and 52-week low of Olympic Cards is ₹2.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Olympic Cards performed historically in terms of returns?

The Olympic Cards has shown returns of -0.33% over the past day, 6.43% for the past month, -6.88% over 3 months, -0.33% over 1 year, 4.65% across 3 years, and 5.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Olympic Cards?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Olympic Cards are -18.74 and 4.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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