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Olympia Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

OLYMPIA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Olympia Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹29.80 Closed
-0.67₹ -0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Olympia Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.62₹31.48
₹29.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.45₹43.00
₹29.80
Open Price
₹31.48
Prev. Close
₹30.00
Volume
924

Source: Dion Global

Olympia Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Olympia Industries		2.79-0.27-11.02-7.88-20.53-32.41-2.26
Eternal		4.338.9822.589.214.5247.8219.32
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		0.166.0223.8020.2458.9631.44-1.91
Meesho		4.970.34-3.7322.0212.343.952.35
Swiggy		-1.615.340.34-16.01-29.62-14.97-9.27
CarTrade Tech		2.12-0.0944.4527.0532.1874.1213.12
Brainbees Solutions		1.200.99-10.19-21.55-41.42-31.85-20.55
One Mobikwik Systems		-2.100.50-6.37-10.52-14.34-27.67-17.66
Macfos		12.9212.7330.8667.1183.1262.1150.82
Intrasoft Technologies		-3.663.670.97-10.60-18.08-13.47-9.28
Digidrive Distributors		-2.68-5.62-23.69-24.28-44.48-43.81-29.24
Pace E-Commerce Ventures		3.04-6.00-14.18-15.18-32.84-7.02-33.21
Ahasolar Technologies		8.68-2.44-13.04-7.22-21.41-41.50-17.80
Add-Shop E-Retail		3.32-0.29-6.56-18.67-35.23-43.47-36.59
Fone4 Communications (India)		00-26.30-46.20-19.0112.30-11.22
JLA Infraville Shoppers		4.68-15.17-62.04-67.63-57.66-16.73-9.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Olympia Industries has declined 20.53% compared to peers like Eternal (4.52%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (58.96%), Meesho (12.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Olympia Industries has outperformed peers relative to Eternal (19.32%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-1.91%).

Olympia Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Olympia Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.0929.15
1029.1929.25
2029.5229.42
5029.929.79
10030.0130.39
20031.8232.27

Source: Dion Global

Olympia Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Olympia Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Olympia Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTOlympia Industries - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTOlympia Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTOlympia Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter E
Jul 03, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTOlympia Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTOlympia Industries - For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Olympia Industries

Olympia Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH1987PLC045248 and registration number is 045248. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale via e-commerce. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 314.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Navin Kumar Pansari
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Pooja Jiwrajka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bhushan Patil
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Naresh Waghchaude
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravin Kumar Shishodiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Olympia Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Olympia Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olympia Industries is ₹29.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Olympia Industries?

The Olympia Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Olympia Industries?

The market cap of Olympia Industries is ₹17.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Olympia Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Olympia Industries are ₹31.48 and ₹28.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Olympia Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olympia Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olympia Industries is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of Olympia Industries is ₹24.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Olympia Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Olympia Industries has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, -0.27% for the past month, -11.02% over 3 months, -20.53% over 1 year, -32.41% across 3 years, and -2.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Olympia Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Olympia Industries are 9.96 and 0.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Olympia Industries News

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