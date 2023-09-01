Follow Us

Olympia Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OLYMPIA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹82.85 Closed
-3.66-3.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Olympia Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.05₹86.60
₹82.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.05₹158.00
₹82.85
Open Price
₹85.10
Prev. Close
₹86.00
Volume
11,264

Olympia Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R186.62
  • R290.38
  • R394.17
  • Pivot
    82.83
  • S179.07
  • S275.28
  • S371.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 585.3687.47
  • 1087.8888.78
  • 2088.1191
  • 5069.5794.66
  • 10054.2597.54
  • 20046.5395.47

Olympia Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.94-11.83-14.23-15.2977.60547.2738.08
6.9214.7943.1576.9755.57-22.74-22.74
-0.22-8.497.25-5.25-40.51-63.21-63.21
2.96-0.8810.8325.4338.4862.10376.63
9.5810.6835.4221.24-12.52-62.42-62.42
-1.0622.5540.40114.53114.53114.53114.53
2.6218.3411.6618.73-80.36-80.36-80.36
-3.3020.59-18.16-31.78-43.84-56.84-56.84
-20.9352.5637.5716.67-23.4723.32-20.67

Olympia Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Olympia Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Olympia Industries Ltd.

Olympia Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH1987PLC045248 and registration number is 045248. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale via e-commerce. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 325.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Navin Kumar Pansari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pravin Kumar Shishodiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Waghchaude
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anisha Parmar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Olympia Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Olympia Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Olympia Industries Ltd. is ₹49.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Olympia Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Olympia Industries Ltd. is 54.58 and PB ratio of Olympia Industries Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Olympia Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olympia Industries Ltd. is ₹82.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Olympia Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olympia Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olympia Industries Ltd. is ₹158.00 and 52-week low of Olympia Industries Ltd. is ₹44.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

