What is the share price of Olympia Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olympia Industries is ₹29.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Olympia Industries? The Olympia Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Olympia Industries? The market cap of Olympia Industries is ₹17.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Olympia Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Olympia Industries are ₹31.48 and ₹28.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Olympia Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olympia Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olympia Industries is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of Olympia Industries is ₹24.45 as on .

How has the Olympia Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Olympia Industries has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, -0.27% for the past month, -11.02% over 3 months, -20.53% over 1 year, -32.41% across 3 years, and -2.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Olympia Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Olympia Industries are 9.96 and 0.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global