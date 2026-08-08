Here's the live share price of Olympia Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Olympia Industries
|2.79
|-0.27
|-11.02
|-7.88
|-20.53
|-32.41
|-2.26
|Eternal
|4.33
|8.98
|22.58
|9.21
|4.52
|47.82
|19.32
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|0.16
|6.02
|23.80
|20.24
|58.96
|31.44
|-1.91
|Meesho
|4.97
|0.34
|-3.73
|22.02
|12.34
|3.95
|2.35
|Swiggy
|-1.61
|5.34
|0.34
|-16.01
|-29.62
|-14.97
|-9.27
|CarTrade Tech
|2.12
|-0.09
|44.45
|27.05
|32.18
|74.12
|13.12
|Brainbees Solutions
|1.20
|0.99
|-10.19
|-21.55
|-41.42
|-31.85
|-20.55
|One Mobikwik Systems
|-2.10
|0.50
|-6.37
|-10.52
|-14.34
|-27.67
|-17.66
|Macfos
|12.92
|12.73
|30.86
|67.11
|83.12
|62.11
|50.82
|Intrasoft Technologies
|-3.66
|3.67
|0.97
|-10.60
|-18.08
|-13.47
|-9.28
|Digidrive Distributors
|-2.68
|-5.62
|-23.69
|-24.28
|-44.48
|-43.81
|-29.24
|Pace E-Commerce Ventures
|3.04
|-6.00
|-14.18
|-15.18
|-32.84
|-7.02
|-33.21
|Ahasolar Technologies
|8.68
|-2.44
|-13.04
|-7.22
|-21.41
|-41.50
|-17.80
|Add-Shop E-Retail
|3.32
|-0.29
|-6.56
|-18.67
|-35.23
|-43.47
|-36.59
|Fone4 Communications (India)
|0
|0
|-26.30
|-46.20
|-19.01
|12.30
|-11.22
|JLA Infraville Shoppers
|4.68
|-15.17
|-62.04
|-67.63
|-57.66
|-16.73
|-9.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Olympia Industries has declined 20.53% compared to peers like Eternal (4.52%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (58.96%), Meesho (12.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Olympia Industries has outperformed peers relative to Eternal (19.32%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-1.91%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.09
|29.15
|10
|29.19
|29.25
|20
|29.52
|29.42
|50
|29.9
|29.79
|100
|30.01
|30.39
|200
|31.82
|32.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Olympia Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Olympia Industries - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Olympia Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Olympia Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter E
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Olympia Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Olympia Industries - For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Olympia Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH1987PLC045248 and registration number is 045248. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale via e-commerce. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 314.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olympia Industries is ₹29.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Olympia Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Olympia Industries is ₹17.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Olympia Industries are ₹31.48 and ₹28.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olympia Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olympia Industries is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of Olympia Industries is ₹24.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Olympia Industries has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, -0.27% for the past month, -11.02% over 3 months, -20.53% over 1 year, -32.41% across 3 years, and -2.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Olympia Industries are 9.96 and 0.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global