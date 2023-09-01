Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|37.10
|97.96
|94.02
|142.50
|227.15
|260.26
|260.26
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Olatech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72100MH2014PLC251672 and registration number is 251672. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Olatech Solutions Ltd. is ₹45.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Olatech Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Olatech Solutions Ltd. is 10.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olatech Solutions Ltd. is ₹194.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olatech Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olatech Solutions Ltd. is ₹199.95 and 52-week low of Olatech Solutions Ltd. is ₹55.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.