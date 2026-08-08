What is the share price of Olatech Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olatech Solutions is ₹70.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Olatech Solutions? The Olatech Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Olatech Solutions? The market cap of Olatech Solutions is ₹31.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Olatech Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Olatech Solutions are ₹70.50 and ₹69.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Olatech Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olatech Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olatech Solutions is ₹290.90 and 52-week low of Olatech Solutions is ₹58.00 as on .

How has the Olatech Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Olatech Solutions has shown returns of 1.76% over the past day, -8.45% for the past month, -54.22% over 3 months, -67.51% over 1 year, 10.0% across 3 years, and 19.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Olatech Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Olatech Solutions are 18.50 and 2.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global