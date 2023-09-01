What is the Market Cap of Olatech Solutions Ltd.? The market cap of Olatech Solutions Ltd. is ₹45.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Olatech Solutions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Olatech Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Olatech Solutions Ltd. is 10.39 as on .

What is the share price of Olatech Solutions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olatech Solutions Ltd. is ₹194.00 as on .