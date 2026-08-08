Here's the live share price of Olatech Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Olatech Solutions
|13.16
|-8.45
|-54.22
|-64.84
|-67.51
|10.00
|19.35
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Olatech Solutions has declined 67.51% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Olatech Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|61.26
|67.09
|10
|62.1
|66.01
|20
|69.43
|69.43
|50
|86
|87.45
|100
|123
|116.75
|200
|169.61
|154.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Olatech Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Olatech Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Olatech Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
|May 16, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Olatech Solutions - Financial Results 31.03.2026
|May 16, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Olatech Solutions - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
|May 05, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Olatech Solutions - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Forfeiture Of Unexercised Warrants Issued On Preferential Basis To Non-Promote
Source: Dion Global
Olatech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72100MH2014PLC251672 and registration number is 251672. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olatech Solutions is ₹70.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Olatech Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Olatech Solutions is ₹31.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Olatech Solutions are ₹70.50 and ₹69.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olatech Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olatech Solutions is ₹290.90 and 52-week low of Olatech Solutions is ₹58.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Olatech Solutions has shown returns of 1.76% over the past day, -8.45% for the past month, -54.22% over 3 months, -67.51% over 1 year, 10.0% across 3 years, and 19.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Olatech Solutions are 18.50 and 2.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global