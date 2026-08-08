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Olatech Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

OLATECH SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Olatech Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹70.50 Closed
1.76₹ 1.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Olatech Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.00₹70.50
₹70.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.00₹290.90
₹70.50
Open Price
₹69.00
Prev. Close
₹69.28
Volume
5,550

Source: Dion Global

Olatech Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Olatech Solutions		13.16-8.45-54.22-64.84-67.5110.0019.35
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Olatech Solutions has declined 67.51% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Olatech Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Olatech Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Olatech Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
561.2667.09
1062.166.01
2069.4369.43
508687.45
100123116.75
200169.61154.1

Source: Dion Global

Olatech Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Olatech Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Olatech Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTOlatech Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTOlatech Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
May 16, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTOlatech Solutions - Financial Results 31.03.2026
May 16, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTOlatech Solutions - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
May 05, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTOlatech Solutions - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Forfeiture Of Unexercised Warrants Issued On Preferential Basis To Non-Promote

Source: Dion Global

About Olatech Solutions

Olatech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72100MH2014PLC251672 and registration number is 251672. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Kumar Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Navneet Kakkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Naved Iqbal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vasantiben Jayantibhai Menat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Olatech Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Olatech Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olatech Solutions is ₹70.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Olatech Solutions?

The Olatech Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Olatech Solutions?

The market cap of Olatech Solutions is ₹31.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Olatech Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Olatech Solutions are ₹70.50 and ₹69.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Olatech Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olatech Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olatech Solutions is ₹290.90 and 52-week low of Olatech Solutions is ₹58.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Olatech Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Olatech Solutions has shown returns of 1.76% over the past day, -8.45% for the past month, -54.22% over 3 months, -67.51% over 1 year, 10.0% across 3 years, and 19.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Olatech Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Olatech Solutions are 18.50 and 2.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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