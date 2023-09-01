Follow Us

OLATECH SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹194.00 Closed
4.398.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Olatech Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹186.40₹199.00
₹194.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.20₹199.95
₹194.00
Open Price
₹198.00
Prev. Close
₹185.85
Volume
30,000

Olatech Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1199.87
  • R2205.73
  • R3212.47
  • Pivot
    193.13
  • S1187.27
  • S2180.53
  • S3174.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 581.98168.47
  • 1085.02150.06
  • 2085.69131.54
  • 5057.68113.8
  • 10028.84104.34
  • 20014.420

Olatech Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
37.1097.9694.02142.50227.15260.26260.26
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Olatech Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Olatech Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Olatech Solutions Ltd.

Olatech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72100MH2014PLC251672 and registration number is 251672. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Kumar Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Navneet Kakkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ayushi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Olatech Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Olatech Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Olatech Solutions Ltd. is ₹45.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Olatech Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Olatech Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Olatech Solutions Ltd. is 10.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Olatech Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olatech Solutions Ltd. is ₹194.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Olatech Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olatech Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olatech Solutions Ltd. is ₹199.95 and 52-week low of Olatech Solutions Ltd. is ₹55.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

