OK Play India Ltd. Share Price

OK PLAY INDIA LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹112.60 Closed
-3.68-4.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
OK Play India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹111.10₹117.00
₹112.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.90₹136.40
₹112.60
Open Price
₹116.60
Prev. Close
₹116.90
Volume
25,679

OK Play India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1116.03
  • R2119.47
  • R3121.93
  • Pivot
    113.57
  • S1110.13
  • S2107.67
  • S3104.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.99115.19
  • 1027.09113.89
  • 2027.24113.74
  • 5028.25112.11
  • 10029.68102.37
  • 20031.4284.01

OK Play India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-9.415.0521.9246.4817.2561.7419.40

OK Play India Ltd. Share Holdings

OK Play India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About OK Play India Ltd.

OK Play India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28219HR1988PLC030347 and registration number is 030347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wheeled toys designed to be ridden, including plastic bicycles and tricycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajan Handa
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Handa
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Rajan Wadhera
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rishab Handa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raghav Handa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shalabh Jasoria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Vohra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Nripraj Barar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikash Kumar Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhiraj Arora
    Independent Director

FAQs on OK Play India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of OK Play India Ltd.?

The market cap of OK Play India Ltd. is ₹250.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of OK Play India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of OK Play India Ltd. is -233.61 and PB ratio of OK Play India Ltd. is 5.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of OK Play India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for OK Play India Ltd. is ₹112.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of OK Play India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which OK Play India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of OK Play India Ltd. is ₹136.40 and 52-week low of OK Play India Ltd. is ₹25.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

