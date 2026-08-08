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OK Play India Share Price

NSE
BSE

OK PLAY INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of OK Play India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.80 Closed
-1.30₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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OK Play India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.79₹3.93
₹3.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.85₹11.30
₹3.80
Open Price
₹3.93
Prev. Close
₹3.85
Volume
97,932

Source: Dion Global

OK Play India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
OK Play India		-3.80-6.86-22.13-36.88-64.65-30.79-5.15
Cosco (India)		0.26-1.22-8.41-16.94-18.94-5.86-0.19
Archies		3.550.72-10.87-16.15-26.37-19.17-7.59
Olympic Cards		-3.876.43-6.88-0.67-0.334.655.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, OK Play India has declined 64.65% compared to peers like Cosco (India) (-18.94%), Archies (-26.37%), Olympic Cards (-0.33%). From a 5 year perspective, OK Play India has underperformed peers relative to Cosco (India) (-0.19%) and Archies (-7.59%).

OK Play India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

OK Play India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.983.89
103.963.92
203.983.98
504.254.19
1004.434.62
2005.525.72

Source: Dion Global

OK Play India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, OK Play India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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OK Play India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTOK Play India - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results ( April 2026 To June 2026)
Jul 22, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTOK Play India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 15, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTOK Play India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 16, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTOK Play India - Reclassification Of Promoter/Promoter Group
Jun 05, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTOK Play India - Disclosure Made Under Regulation 31(1) And 31(2) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) R

Source: Dion Global

About OK Play India

OK Play India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28219HR1988PLC030347 and registration number is 030347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajan Handa
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Mamta Handa
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Rajan Wadhera
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rishab Handa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikash Kumar Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Nripraj Barar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kalra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhiraj Arora
    Independent Director

FAQs on OK Play India Share Price

What is the share price of OK Play India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for OK Play India is ₹3.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is OK Play India?

The OK Play India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of OK Play India?

The market cap of OK Play India is ₹137.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of OK Play India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of OK Play India are ₹3.93 and ₹3.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of OK Play India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which OK Play India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of OK Play India is ₹11.30 and 52-week low of OK Play India is ₹2.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the OK Play India performed historically in terms of returns?

The OK Play India has shown returns of -1.3% over the past day, -6.86% for the past month, -22.13% over 3 months, -64.65% over 1 year, -30.79% across 3 years, and -5.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of OK Play India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of OK Play India are 47.20 and 0.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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