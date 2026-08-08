What is the share price of OK Play India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for OK Play India is ₹3.80 as on .

What kind of stock is OK Play India? The OK Play India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of OK Play India? The market cap of OK Play India is ₹137.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of OK Play India? Today’s highest and lowest price of OK Play India are ₹3.93 and ₹3.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of OK Play India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which OK Play India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of OK Play India is ₹11.30 and 52-week low of OK Play India is ₹2.85 as on .

How has the OK Play India performed historically in terms of returns? The OK Play India has shown returns of -1.3% over the past day, -6.86% for the past month, -22.13% over 3 months, -64.65% over 1 year, -30.79% across 3 years, and -5.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of OK Play India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of OK Play India are 47.20 and 0.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global