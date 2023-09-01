Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.17
|-0.92
|-3.35
|44.38
|296.48
|354.95
|75.12
|-1.96
|23.94
|58.30
|61.65
|124.32
|228.33
|273.25
|4.42
|25.59
|58.33
|99.23
|73.05
|124.13
|176.79
|4.24
|-10.30
|6.76
|33.78
|15.66
|92.95
|26.08
|-0.87
|-5.84
|0.39
|2.38
|2.82
|239.60
|205.86
|-2.35
|6.74
|20.16
|71.85
|69.19
|417.85
|178.55
|1.82
|6.80
|19.47
|14.73
|15.16
|108.66
|42.54
|-2.03
|13.99
|52.51
|166.69
|341.77
|456.83
|456.83
|2.88
|33.63
|34.44
|61.23
|-10.31
|204.22
|50.73
|2.62
|-6.99
|8.76
|17.41
|2.92
|370.73
|138.40
|1.69
|11.43
|28.63
|46.92
|51.42
|47.79
|-43.07
|3.80
|8.89
|36.49
|56.18
|7.63
|35.57
|-4.72
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|8.11
|-1.50
|-5.44
|83.57
|342.18
|589.90
|173.26
|2.66
|25.55
|51.65
|94.83
|203.45
|716.62
|716.62
|0.62
|-3.23
|-8.42
|30.43
|21.43
|239.15
|25.08
|5.61
|-5.61
|10.11
|26.07
|32.58
|61.89
|-56.18
|22.65
|39.42
|46.23
|80.98
|67.53
|882.34
|307.48
|23.63
|25.17
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|-9.41
|5.05
|21.92
|46.48
|17.25
|61.74
|19.40
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
OK Play India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28219HR1988PLC030347 and registration number is 030347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wheeled toys designed to be ridden, including plastic bicycles and tricycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of OK Play India Ltd. is ₹250.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of OK Play India Ltd. is -233.61 and PB ratio of OK Play India Ltd. is 5.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for OK Play India Ltd. is ₹112.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which OK Play India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of OK Play India Ltd. is ₹136.40 and 52-week low of OK Play India Ltd. is ₹25.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.