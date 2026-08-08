Here's the live share price of OK Play India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|OK Play India
|-3.80
|-6.86
|-22.13
|-36.88
|-64.65
|-30.79
|-5.15
|Cosco (India)
|0.26
|-1.22
|-8.41
|-16.94
|-18.94
|-5.86
|-0.19
|Archies
|3.55
|0.72
|-10.87
|-16.15
|-26.37
|-19.17
|-7.59
|Olympic Cards
|-3.87
|6.43
|-6.88
|-0.67
|-0.33
|4.65
|5.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, OK Play India has declined 64.65% compared to peers like Cosco (India) (-18.94%), Archies (-26.37%), Olympic Cards (-0.33%). From a 5 year perspective, OK Play India has underperformed peers relative to Cosco (India) (-0.19%) and Archies (-7.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.98
|3.89
|10
|3.96
|3.92
|20
|3.98
|3.98
|50
|4.25
|4.19
|100
|4.43
|4.62
|200
|5.52
|5.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, OK Play India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|OK Play India - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results ( April 2026 To June 2026)
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|OK Play India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|OK Play India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 16, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|OK Play India - Reclassification Of Promoter/Promoter Group
|Jun 05, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|OK Play India - Disclosure Made Under Regulation 31(1) And 31(2) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) R
Source: Dion Global
OK Play India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28219HR1988PLC030347 and registration number is 030347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for OK Play India is ₹3.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The OK Play India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of OK Play India is ₹137.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of OK Play India are ₹3.93 and ₹3.79.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which OK Play India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of OK Play India is ₹11.30 and 52-week low of OK Play India is ₹2.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The OK Play India has shown returns of -1.3% over the past day, -6.86% for the past month, -22.13% over 3 months, -64.65% over 1 year, -30.79% across 3 years, and -5.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of OK Play India are 47.20 and 0.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global