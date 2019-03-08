Oilmeal exports remain flat in April-February period at over 2.7 million tonne

The Iranian market has opened up for the Indian soyabean meal.

Oilmeal exports during February 2019 stood at 141,779 tonnes compared with 248,663 tonnes in February 2018, while the overall exports during April 2018 to February 2019 were reported at 2,786,574 tonnes against 2,765,320 tonnes during the same period in the preceding year, data released by Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) show.

The export of rapeseed meal sharply increased to 962,990 (538,988) tonne in the first 11 months mainly aided by exports to South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand.

According to the association, the export of rapeseed meal and soyabean meal to China is unlikely to resume during the current financial year as the procedure for registration with the country’s agriculture ministry is complex and time-consuming.

The Iranian market has opened up for the Indian soyabean meal. From April 2018 to February 2019, about 3.0 lakh tonnes of soyabean meal was shipped to the country compared with just 23,000 tonnes last year, executive director SEA BV Mehta said.

During April 2018 to February 2019, Vietnam imported 542,930 tonnes of oilmeals (compared with 638,188 tonnes last year); of which 36,973 tonne was soyabean meal, 181,560 tonne of rapeseed meal, and 324,181 tonne of rice bran extraction.

South Korea imported 686,095 tonnes of oilmeals (against 752,799 tonne), of which 412,720 tonne was rapeseed meal, 30,476 tonne soyabean meal and 242,899 tonnes castor meal.

Thailand imported 279,451 tonnes of oilmeals (compared with 174,077 tonnes last year), of which 16,541 tonne was soybean meal, 22,443 tonne de-oiled rice bran extraction and 240,393 tonnes of rapeseed meal.

France import 106,640 tonnes of oilmeals (against 137,299 tonne last year) consisting of 103,256 tonnes of soybean meal and 3,384 tonnes of Castormeal.

Exports from Kandla are reported at 1,339,384 tonnes (48%) followed by Mumbai, of which JNPT handled 327,417 tonne (12%), Mundra 384,539 tonne (14%), Kolkata 368,963 tonne (13%) and others, including Hazira and Pipavav, 366,271 tonnes (13%).