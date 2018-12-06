Oilmeal exports drop 16% in November

The export of rapeseed meal has increased to 745,901 tonne in first eight months, almost doubled from the same period figure of 392,463 tonne last year, mainly on exports to South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand

The export of oilmeals during November 2018 has been provisionally reported at 311,739 tonne, down by 16% compared to 369,522 tonne in November 2017, according to data released by the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA).

The overall export during April to November 2018 is reported at 2,043,282 tonne compared to 1,855,558 tonne during the same period of last year, a rise of 10%. The export of rapeseed meal has increased to 745,901 tonne in first eight months, almost doubled from the same period figure of 392,463 tonne last year, mainly on exports to South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand.

“We understand from ministry of commerce/Export Inspection Council of India that China will resume import of rapeseed meal from India. Those five units already approved by General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, GACC (formerly AQSIQ) will able to resume the export of rapeseed meal to China once their registration with Chinese ministry of agriculture (MoA) is done. It is a cumbersome process and takes a long time. In case of resumption of export of soybean meal from India to China, it may take some more time as Chinese GACC team is likely to visit during current month to inspect/approve the units. Prior to the ban in 2012, China used to import nearly half a million tonne of oilmeals (rapeseed meal 3.5 to 4.0 lakh tonne and 1.0 lakh tonne of soybean meal )from India,” BV Mehta, executive director, SEA said.

According to the association, the Iranian market has opened up for Indian soybean meal. During current year, from April to November 2018, about 2 lakh tonne of soybean meal was shipped as against last year’s figure of 23,000 tonne.

During April-November 2018, Vietnam imported 355,688 tonne of oilmeals (compared to 321,803 tonne) consisting of 20,573 tonne of soybean meal, 123,183 tonne of rapeseed meal and 211,719 tonne of rice bran extraction. For South Korea, it was 550,963 tonne of oilmeals (compared to 545,900 tonne), consisting 349,349 tonne of rapeseed meal, 19,032 tonne of soybean meal and 182,582 tonne of castor meal. Thailand imported 212,159 tonne of oilmeals (compared to 127,065 tonne), consisting 19,318 tonne of soybean meal, 10,306 tonne of de-oiled rice bran extraction and 182,499 tonne of rapeseed meal. France imported 140,797 tonne of oilmeals, consisting of 137,799 tonne of soybean meal and 2,998 tonne of castormeal.

The export from Kandla has been reported at 1,114,777 tonne (55%), followed by Mumbai, including JNPT, at 210,438 tonne (10%), Mundra at 234,184 tonne (11%) and Kolkata at 241,151 tonne (12%). Others, including Hazira and Pipavav, handled 242,732 tonne (11%).