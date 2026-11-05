After months of selling Indian equities aggressively, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) seem to be making a comeback. Net FPI inflows have hit Rs 54,925 crore ($5.8 billion) over the past three weeks – a sharp reversal from the relentless selling that weighed on Indian equities.

Experts say that several reasons have contributed to this. These include, a sharp fall in crude oil prices, improving corporate earnings and growing unease over the artificial intelligence (AI) boom in global markets.

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With crude slipping below $100 a barrel for the first time in two months, one of the biggest threats to India’s macroeconomic stability appears to be receding. Oil prices have tumbled to around $94 a barrel from $116, easing concerns over India’s import bill, current account deficit and the rupee.

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“Any significant change in oil prices seems to be a cue for FPIs. It is a historical trend,” said U R Bhat, co-founder and director at Alphaniti Fintech. A sustained $10-per-barrel movement in crude prices can alter the country’s annual import bill by roughly $13–15 billion and shift the current account deficit by 0.4–0.5 percentage points. With India importing more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, cheaper oil also takes pressure off the rupee.

And this matters to foreign investors. A weakening rupee can wipe out a significant portion of equity gains when converted into dollars. Conversely, expectations of currency stability or appreciation can make Indian equities more attractive even before the exchange rate responds.

Siddharth Khemka, head of research, wealth management, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services added that with corporate profit growth averaging just 3–4% and the rupee depreciating, Indian equities had offered little incentive to foreign investors. But two successive quarters of stronger earnings, coupled with a more stable currency, are changing that equation.

Khemka also pointed out that while FPIs had been aggressive sellers in the secondary market even as they continued to participate in marquee IPOs such as NSE and Jio Platforms.

There is another, potentially more significant, shift underway: The first signs of fatigue in the global AI trade. For much of the past two years, the promise of an AI revolution drew enormous capital into US technology companies and Asian semiconductor markets, particularly South Korea and Taiwan. India, with relatively limited exposure to the AI hardware boom, found itself on the sidelines.

The Democratic Party’s gains in the US midterm elections have led to uncertainty over the future of America’s massive AI investment boom. This could prompt global investors to look beyond technology-heavy markets.

In a note to clients on Wednesday evening, Bank of America Merrill Lynch suggested that investors worried about the sustainability of the AI investment boom consider diversifying into higher dividend-paying segments of the equity market.

“For those overly concerned about the Artificial Intelligence buildout story weakening, we suggest diversifying parts of the portfolio allocation into higher dividend-paying segments of the equity markets,” the note said.

It also pointed to the political stalemate emerging from the US midterm elections, which could complicate data centre construction and raise questions about the sustainability of record capital expenditure.

Bhat believes the AI trade in the US and other markets could be beginning to unwind. The divergence was evident on Thursday, when Indian equities gained sharply even as technology-heavy markets such as South Korea and Taiwan came under selling pressure.

The relative performance has already been striking. Since the beginning of October, the Nifty has gained 8.5%, while the MSCI Asia Pacific index has declined 7.6%.

Shrikant Chouhan, head of research at Kotak Neo, said foreign investors were already reallocating money from AI-related stocks to other markets and asset classes. Buying interest in US bonds has also pushed down the 10-year Treasury yield, potentially improving the relative appeal of emerging-market equities.

However, few are ready to declare the end of the FPI drought as much depends on whether the decline in crude prices proves durable and whether the movement away from AI stocks develops into a broader reallocation towards emerging markets. Geopolitics also remains the biggest wildcard.

Bhat cautioned that the US could intensify its involvement in global conflict zones over the next two years, potentially sending oil prices higher again and renewing pressure on the rupee.

For now, the combination of cheaper oil, stronger earnings and a cooling AI frenzy has given foreign investors reasons to reconsider India. Whether the $5-billion inflow marks the beginning of a sustained comeback or merely a temporary change in sentiment remains to be seen. As Bhat put it, it may be too early to celebrate.