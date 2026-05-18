Global crude oil prices surged sharply on Monday morning after fresh tension in West Asia triggered fears of a deeper energy crisis.

The latest reports of a drone strike near a nuclear facility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as the fresh warnings from US President Donald Trump toward Iran added to concerns of a wider geopolitical escalation.

In the early trade today, Brent crude climbed above $111 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude moved past the $108 mark.

The latest rally comes after oil prices had already gained over the past few weeks amid rising tension involving Iran, the US and key Gulf nations.

For Indian markets, the spike in crude oil prices is becoming a major concern because higher oil prices directly impact inflation, fuel costs, government finances and the rupee.

Let’s take a look at the key factors behind this surge –

UAE incident triggers new market panic

Investor sentiment turned cautious after the UAE confirmed that a drone strike had sparked a fire near its Barakah nuclear power facility on Sunday.

The UAE described the incident as a “dangerous escalation,” raising fears that critical energy infrastructure in the Gulf region could increasingly become targets in the ongoing conflict.

The situation has once again shifted global focus toward the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes. Nearly 20% of global energy trade passes through this narrow corridor.

Trump’s warning keeps traders on edge

Another major trigger behind the oil rally was the latest warning from US President Donald Trump toward Iran.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said, “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them.”

He further added, “TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”

Reports also suggest that the US administration may discuss possible military options related to Iran during upcoming national security meetings this week.

Why oil prices are rallying so fast

Oil prices had already been under pressure after disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz affected global supply flows.

Since late February, crude prices have rallied sharply after the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, followed by retaliatory actions that disrupted shipping routes in the Gulf region.

Attempts to ease tension through diplomatic channels have so far shown limited progress.

It has also raised concerns that this long disruptions could tighten global oil supply further during the second half of 2026.

Furthermore, the International Energy Agency has also warned that the oil market may remain undersupplied until at least the end of the third quarter of 2026. This may also be even if the conflict eases in the coming weeks.

What this all means for Indian markets

For India, the surging crude oil prices create multiple economic challenges. The key reason behind this is that the country imports a large portion of its energy needs.

For instance, higher oil prices increase import costs, weaken the rupee and raise inflation-related risks. This can eventually impact transport costs, manufacturing expenses and household budgets.

After keeping fuel prices unchanged for nearly two years, oil marketing companies recently raised petrol and diesel prices by around Rs 3 per litre.

The Indian rupee has also remained under pressure against the US dollar amid rising crude prices and global uncertainty.

At the same time, sectors such as aviation, paints, chemicals and logistics may remain sensitive to further increases in fuel and energy costs.

Oil marketing companies and upstream energy firms are also likely to remain in focus during today’s trade.