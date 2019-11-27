Oil price, rental costs hit revenue gains of IndiGo: Motilal Oswal

By: |
Published: November 27, 2019 12:52:09 AM

Unhedged forex exposure stood at Rs 9.7 bn, 14% of NW (FY18: Rs 61.7 bn, 87.2% of NW).

forex, indigoForex losses surged to Rs 4.7 bn (FY18: Rs 0.5 bn) on account of 9% rupee depreciation to 70/$.

INDIGO’s FY19 annual report analysis highlighted a first-ever operational loss since IPO. Although revenue increased by a robust 24% to Rs 285.0 bn, Ebitda turned negative to Rs 2.1 bn (FY18: Rs 29.6 bn) due to a rise of 49% in fuel cost to Rs 119.4 bn, 39% in aircraft rental to Rs 49.9 bn and 87.3% in aircraft maintenance cost (net of compensation) to Rs 21.8 bn.

However, OCF was positive at Rs 31.6 bn (FY18: Rs 39.0 bn), supported by deferred incentives of Rs 25.8 bn (FY18: Rs 4.2 bn), supplementary rentals (restricted cash) of Rs 7.7 bn (FY18: Rs 9.7 bn) and other miscellaneous income of Rs 4.0 bn (FY18: Rs 0.8 bn). Forex losses surged to Rs 4.7 bn (FY18: Rs 0.5 bn) on account of 9% rupee depreciation to 70/$. Unhedged forex exposure stood at Rs 9.7 bn, 14% of NW (FY18: Rs 61.7 bn, 87.2% of NW).

However, with application of Ind-AS 116 ‘Leases’, we expect the unhedged gap to widen to Rs 151.7 b, 255.2% of NW, in FY19. Contingent liabilities’ exposure increased 26% to Rs 10.7 bn (15% of NW) on tax demands.

Soaring crude price, rental costs devour revenue gains: Despite strong 24% revenue growth to Rs 284.9 bn, Ebitda turned negative to Rs 2.1 bn (FY18: Rs 29.6 bn) due to a rise of 49% in fuel cost to Rs 119.4 bn, primarily led by a 26% hike in average crude prices, 39% in aircraft rental to `49.9 bn, led by high capacity expansion and 87.3% in aircraft maintenance cost (net of compensation) to Rs 21.8 bn.

Incentives, supplementary rentals, other income aid OCF: Despite operational losses, Indigo reported positive OCF of `31.6 bn (FY18: `39.0 bn), supported by a sizeable increase in deferred incentives to `25.8 bn (FY18: `4.2 bn), supplementary rentals of `7.7 bn (FY18: `9.7 bn) and miscellaneous income of `4.0 bn (FY18: `0.8 bn). Adjusted for supplementary rentals (restricted cash), FCF was down to `6.5 bn (FY18: `16.9 bn).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Oil price, rental costs hit revenue gains of IndiGo: Motilal Oswal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel tumble on reports CoS on telecom bailout package disbanded
2RIL m-cap comes very close to Rs 10 lakh cr in intra-day trade
3Blockbuster IPO: CSB Bank asked for Rs 410 crore, investors gave it Rs 35,000 crore