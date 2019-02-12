Oil market should reach balance between supply and demand in Q1: UAE energy minister

The oil market should reach a balance between supply and demand in the first quarter of this year, UAE energy minister Suhail Al Mazrouei told Al-Arabiya television on Monday. He said he was satisfied with the implementation of an agreement to cut supply by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia.

Opec, Russia and other non-Opec producers — an alliance known as Opec+ —agreed to reduce supply by 1.2 million bpd from January 1. Mazrouei said it was premature to discuss compensating crude output losses in some of the exporting countries. Iran, Libya and Venezuela registered falls in output as a result of unrest and trade sanctions.

“Most Opec and non-Opec countries are doing their part” to balance the market, Mazrouei said separately, addressing a conference in Dubai. He also called on the United States to increase the share of renewables and natural gas in its power mix, and reduce coal, to address climate change concerns.

Oil prices slide, slow progress in trade talks counters OPEC cuts Oil prices fell on Monday as an uptick in US drilling, a shutdown caused by a fire at a major US refinery and concerns about US-Chinese trade talks all overshadowed support from Opec-led supply restraint.