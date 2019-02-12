Oil market should reach balance between supply and demand in Q1: UAE energy minister

By: | Published: February 12, 2019 1:41 AM

Opec, Russia and other non-Opec producers — an alliance known as Opec+ —agreed to reduce supply by 1.2 million bpd from January 1.

Oil market should reach balance between supply and demand in Q1: UAE energy minister

The oil market should reach a balance between supply and demand in the first quarter of this year, UAE energy minister Suhail Al Mazrouei told Al-Arabiya television on Monday. He said he was satisfied with the implementation of an agreement to cut supply by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia.

Opec, Russia and other non-Opec producers — an alliance known as Opec+ —agreed to reduce supply by 1.2 million bpd from January 1. Mazrouei said it was premature to discuss compensating crude output losses in some of the exporting countries. Iran, Libya and Venezuela registered falls in output as a result of unrest and trade sanctions.

“Most Opec and non-Opec countries are doing their part” to balance the market, Mazrouei said separately, addressing a conference in Dubai. He also called on the United States to increase the share of renewables and natural gas in its power mix, and reduce coal, to address climate change concerns.

Oil prices slide, slow progress in trade talks counters OPEC cuts Oil prices fell on Monday as an uptick in US drilling, a shutdown caused by a fire at a major US refinery and concerns about US-Chinese trade talks all overshadowed support from Opec-led supply restraint.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Oil market should reach balance between supply and demand in Q1: UAE energy minister
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition