Oil companies shares mixed after US decided to end waivers on Iran oil imports

Shares of oil companies are trading mixed today, with oil exploration stocks trading strong, but marketing firms\u2019 stocks under pressure, after the US decided to end exemption from sanctions to the major oil importers, including India, from Iran. While the shares of Indian Oil Corporation are trading down by 0.87 percent at Rs 148.40 on BSE, shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corp are trading at Rs 251.25, up 0.40 percent from the last close. Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp are also trading lower by 1.54 percent at Rs 335.20, whereas the shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd shares were trading at Rs 39, down by 0.64% on BSE. Shares of upstream companies like Oil and Natural Gas Co (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd were trading in green. While the shares of ONGC were trading up at Rs 162.25, higher by 3%, shares of Oil India were also up by 1.28% at Rs 178.50 on BSE. \u201cThe oil prices are market driven. If OMCs are not raising petrol diesel prices, it must be because of the older inventory or other factors. It is negative for the downstream oil companies as their margins will go down with the rise in oil prices while upstream companies need to do better when the oil prices go up,\u201d Siddharth Sedani, Vice President, Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers had told Financial Express Online. Yesterday, crude oil prices surged by 3% after economic giant US announced its decision of not granting waiver to several countries from the sanctions for importing Iranian oil. After the announcement, the rupee also reacted and fell by 32 paise to 69.67 against the dollar on Monday. India and China are among the largest importers of Iranian oil. India imports around 80% of its oil requirements. On Tuesday, in the international oil market, crude oil prices hit 2019 highs after the US said it would stop waivers by May this year. International Brent crude oil futures were trading at USD 74.55 per barrel, up 0.69 per cent from their last close.