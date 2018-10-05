Oil and gas stocks slide up to 12%

The Oil and gas stocks were among the worst hit on Thursday after the Centre announced a Rs 2.50 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices. The Centre cut the excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre, and asked the oil companies to absorb another Rs 1. Shares of state-run OMCs Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Indian Oil (IOC) plummeted by up to 12%, while the BSE Oil and Gas Index closed the day 6.58% lower at 13,907.28 points.

HPCL was the biggest loser in Thursday’s trade, closing 12.23% down at Rs 220.6. BPCL declined 10.89% while IOC shed 10.57%. Other losers include Reliance Industries (RIL), Oil India, Petronet LNG, ONGC, Gail India, Indraprastha Gas and Castrol India. Together the three companies lost a combined M-cap of Rs 29,771 crore. Following the Centre’s announcement, a number of states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, also announced an additional cut of Rs 2.5 per litre. An analyst from HDFC Securities said the annual profits of the OMCs would be hurt in the near future.

“Rough estimates suggest that the Rs 1 cut will hurt annual profit after tax of 19% for IOCL, 26% for BPCL and 27% of HPCL,” added the analyst. The RIL stock continued to fall for the third straight session, plunging 7% and dragging the Sensex lower. Although the BSE Oil and Gas Index recorded a sharp fall in Thursday’s trade, it has gained in the last three months compared to the Sensex. The Sensex has lost 1%, while the BSE Oil and Gas Index has given 1.8% returns.