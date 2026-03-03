Here's the live share price of Odigma Consultancy Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Odigma Consultancy Solutions has declined 29.71% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -36.27%.
Odigma Consultancy Solutions’s current P/E of -68.09x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Odigma Consultancy Solutions
|-7.57
|-12.07
|-25.87
|-23.46
|-32.92
|-44.44
|-29.71
|Info Edge (India)
|-1.06
|-19.53
|-26.86
|-26.29
|-27.74
|12.70
|-0.07
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|-4.52
|-6.78
|-9.22
|-16.41
|8.07
|-4.93
|-12.35
|Just Dial
|-5.98
|-16.43
|-24.23
|-32.88
|-30.63
|-2.39
|-9.53
|Matrimony.com
|-8.82
|-24.30
|-18.08
|-22.01
|-26.38
|-8.72
|-18.39
|iStreet Network
|8.44
|-12.95
|-19.52
|99.47
|828.19
|181.00
|85.28
|Jupiter Infomedia
|-2.78
|-0.84
|9.03
|-26.32
|10.93
|34.80
|11.47
Over the last one year, Odigma Consultancy Solutions has declined 32.92% compared to peers like Info Edge (India) (-27.74%), IndiaMART InterMESH (8.07%), Just Dial (-30.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Odigma Consultancy Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Info Edge (India) (-0.07%) and IndiaMART InterMESH (-12.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.71
|26.37
|10
|27.78
|27.14
|20
|28.53
|27.92
|50
|29.53
|29.59
|100
|33.17
|32.21
|200
|36.01
|37.22
In the latest quarter, Odigma Consultancy Solutions saw a rise in promoter holding to 27.45%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 71.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
|Odigma Consultancy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 20, 2026, 11:55 PM IST
|Odigma Consultancy - Board Meeting Outcome for For Approving Postal Ballot Notice
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
|Odigma Consultancy - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Proposal For Raising Of Funds And Other B
|Jan 30, 2026, 7:25 PM IST
|Odigma Consultancy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jan 30, 2026, 7:23 PM IST
|Odigma Consultancy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900GJ2011PLC131548 and registration number is 131548. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Internet & Catalogue Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Odigma Consultancy Solutions is ₹24.41 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Odigma Consultancy Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Odigma Consultancy Solutions is ₹76.30 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Odigma Consultancy Solutions are ₹26.88 and ₹24.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Odigma Consultancy Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Odigma Consultancy Solutions is ₹56.15 and 52-week low of Odigma Consultancy Solutions is ₹24.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Odigma Consultancy Solutions has shown returns of -4.27% over the past day, -12.85% for the past month, -31.06% over 3 months, -36.27% over 1 year, -44.44% across 3 years, and -29.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Odigma Consultancy Solutions are -68.09 and 1.32 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.