Odigma Consultancy Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

ODIGMA CONSULTANCY SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Odigma Consultancy Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.41 Closed
-4.27₹ -1.09
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Odigma Consultancy Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.00₹26.88
₹24.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.00₹56.15
₹24.41
Open Price
₹26.88
Prev. Close
₹25.50
Volume
14,189

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Odigma Consultancy Solutions has declined 29.71% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -36.27%.

Odigma Consultancy Solutions’s current P/E of -68.09x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Odigma Consultancy Solutions		-7.57-12.07-25.87-23.46-32.92-44.44-29.71
Info Edge (India)		-1.06-19.53-26.86-26.29-27.7412.70-0.07
IndiaMART InterMESH		-4.52-6.78-9.22-16.418.07-4.93-12.35
Just Dial		-5.98-16.43-24.23-32.88-30.63-2.39-9.53
Matrimony.com		-8.82-24.30-18.08-22.01-26.38-8.72-18.39
iStreet Network		8.44-12.95-19.5299.47828.19181.0085.28
Jupiter Infomedia		-2.78-0.849.03-26.3210.9334.8011.47

Over the last one year, Odigma Consultancy Solutions has declined 32.92% compared to peers like Info Edge (India) (-27.74%), IndiaMART InterMESH (8.07%), Just Dial (-30.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Odigma Consultancy Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Info Edge (India) (-0.07%) and IndiaMART InterMESH (-12.35%).

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.7126.37
1027.7827.14
2028.5327.92
5029.5329.59
10033.1732.21
20036.0137.22

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Odigma Consultancy Solutions saw a rise in promoter holding to 27.45%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 71.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 11:12 PM ISTOdigma Consultancy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 20, 2026, 11:55 PM ISTOdigma Consultancy - Board Meeting Outcome for For Approving Postal Ballot Notice
Feb 12, 2026, 11:17 PM ISTOdigma Consultancy - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Proposal For Raising Of Funds And Other B
Jan 30, 2026, 7:25 PM ISTOdigma Consultancy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jan 30, 2026, 7:23 PM ISTOdigma Consultancy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

About Odigma Consultancy Solutions

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900GJ2011PLC131548 and registration number is 131548. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Internet & Catalogue Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Ajitbhai Mehta
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mathew Jose
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Laljibhai Lakhamanbhai Vora
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Anal Ruchir Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jigar Rameshbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jigar Pradipchandra Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Odigma Consultancy Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Odigma Consultancy Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Odigma Consultancy Solutions is ₹24.41 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Odigma Consultancy Solutions?

The Odigma Consultancy Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Odigma Consultancy Solutions?

The market cap of Odigma Consultancy Solutions is ₹76.30 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Odigma Consultancy Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Odigma Consultancy Solutions are ₹26.88 and ₹24.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Odigma Consultancy Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Odigma Consultancy Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Odigma Consultancy Solutions is ₹56.15 and 52-week low of Odigma Consultancy Solutions is ₹24.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Odigma Consultancy Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Odigma Consultancy Solutions has shown returns of -4.27% over the past day, -12.85% for the past month, -31.06% over 3 months, -36.27% over 1 year, -44.44% across 3 years, and -29.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Odigma Consultancy Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Odigma Consultancy Solutions are -68.09 and 1.32 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Odigma Consultancy Solutions News

