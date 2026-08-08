Here's the live share price of Octaware Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Octaware Technologies
|0
|0
|-5.23
|73.49
|149.80
|16.54
|-4.48
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Octaware Technologies has gained 149.80% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Octaware Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|61.79
|63.42
|10
|66.3
|66.31
|20
|73.98
|70.55
|50
|68.27
|68.57
|100
|59.03
|63.59
|200
|59.27
|64.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Octaware Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.13%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Octaware Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Octaware Technologie - Board Meeting Outcome for Considered And Approved To Take The Approval Of Shareholders For Shifting Of
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Octaware Technologie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of OCTAWARE TECHNOLOGIES LI
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Octaware Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Octaware Technologie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Octaware Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2005PLC153539 and registration number is 153539. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Octaware Technologies is ₹63.60 as on Jun 02, 2026.
The Octaware Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Octaware Technologies is ₹22.84 Cr as on Jun 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Octaware Technologies are ₹63.60 and ₹63.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Octaware Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Octaware Technologies is ₹98.53 and 52-week low of Octaware Technologies is ₹25.46 as on Jun 02, 2026.
The Octaware Technologies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -5.23% over 3 months, 149.8% over 1 year, 16.54% across 3 years, and -4.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Octaware Technologies are -4.57 and 2.75 on Jun 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global