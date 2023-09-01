Follow Us

OCTAWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹32.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 9, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Octaware Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.00₹32.00
₹32.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.00₹60.95
₹32.00
Open Price
₹32.00
Prev. Close
₹32.00
Volume
0

Octaware Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132
  • R232
  • R332
  • Pivot
    32
  • S132
  • S232
  • S332

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.1934.83
  • 1045.6937.88
  • 2045.4241.3
  • 5066.6649.01
  • 10074.4659.86
  • 20085.0872.1

Octaware Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-8.57-11.09-25.93-25.41-46.84-68.66
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Octaware Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Octaware Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Octaware Technologies Ltd.

Octaware Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2005PLC153539 and registration number is 153539. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mohammed Aslam Khan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Siraj Gunwan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shahnawaz Aijazuddin Shaikh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Rabia Khan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Usha Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vidya Hemakar Shetty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Octaware Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Octaware Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Octaware Technologies Ltd. is ₹11.49 Cr as on Aug 09, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Octaware Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Octaware Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Octaware Technologies Ltd. is 1.14 as on Aug 09, 2023.

What is the share price of Octaware Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Octaware Technologies Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Aug 09, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Octaware Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Octaware Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Octaware Technologies Ltd. is ₹60.95 and 52-week low of Octaware Technologies Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Aug 09, 2023.

