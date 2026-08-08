What is the share price of Octaware Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Octaware Technologies is ₹63.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Octaware Technologies? The Octaware Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Octaware Technologies? The market cap of Octaware Technologies is ₹22.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Octaware Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Octaware Technologies are ₹63.60 and ₹63.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Octaware Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Octaware Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Octaware Technologies is ₹98.53 and 52-week low of Octaware Technologies is ₹25.46 as on .

How has the Octaware Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Octaware Technologies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -5.23% over 3 months, 149.8% over 1 year, 16.54% across 3 years, and -4.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Octaware Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Octaware Technologies are -4.57 and 2.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global