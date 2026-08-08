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Octaware Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

OCTAWARE TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Octaware Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹63.60 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jun 02, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Octaware Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.60₹63.60
₹63.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.46₹98.53
₹63.60
Open Price
₹63.60
Prev. Close
₹63.60
Volume
1,600

Source: Dion Global

Octaware Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Octaware Technologies		00-5.2373.49149.8016.54-4.48
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Octaware Technologies has gained 149.80% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Octaware Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Octaware Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Octaware Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
561.7963.42
1066.366.31
2073.9870.55
5068.2768.57
10059.0363.59
20059.2764.56

Source: Dion Global

Octaware Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Octaware Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.13%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Octaware Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTOctaware Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 23, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTOctaware Technologie - Board Meeting Outcome for Considered And Approved To Take The Approval Of Shareholders For Shifting Of
Jul 15, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTOctaware Technologie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of OCTAWARE TECHNOLOGIES LI
Jul 15, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTOctaware Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 15, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTOctaware Technologie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Octaware Technologies

Octaware Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2005PLC153539 and registration number is 153539. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohammed Aslam Khan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Siraj Moinuddin Gunwan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shahnawaz Aijazuddin Shaikh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rabia Khan
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mrs. Vidya Hemakar Shetty
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Krishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Octaware Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Octaware Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Octaware Technologies is ₹63.60 as on Jun 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Octaware Technologies?

The Octaware Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Octaware Technologies?

The market cap of Octaware Technologies is ₹22.84 Cr as on Jun 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Octaware Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Octaware Technologies are ₹63.60 and ₹63.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Octaware Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Octaware Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Octaware Technologies is ₹98.53 and 52-week low of Octaware Technologies is ₹25.46 as on Jun 02, 2026.

How has the Octaware Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Octaware Technologies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -5.23% over 3 months, 149.8% over 1 year, 16.54% across 3 years, and -4.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Octaware Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Octaware Technologies are -4.57 and 2.75 on Jun 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Octaware Technologies News

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