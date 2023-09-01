Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Octaware Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2005PLC153539 and registration number is 153539. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Octaware Technologies Ltd. is ₹11.49 Cr as on Aug 09, 2023.
P/E ratio of Octaware Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Octaware Technologies Ltd. is 1.14 as on Aug 09, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Octaware Technologies Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Aug 09, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Octaware Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Octaware Technologies Ltd. is ₹60.95 and 52-week low of Octaware Technologies Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Aug 09, 2023.