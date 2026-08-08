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Oceanic Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

OCEANIC FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Oceanic Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.00 Closed
0.09₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Oceanic Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.01₹54.00
₹53.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.00₹83.90
₹53.00
Open Price
₹51.01
Prev. Close
₹52.95
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Oceanic Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oceanic Foods		-1.27-8.68-17.19-17.17-13.5026.973.12
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oceanic Foods has declined 13.50% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Oceanic Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Oceanic Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oceanic Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.2652.88
1052.9853.14
2054.2954.02
5056.3955.98
10058.0857.91
20061.9259.07

Source: Dion Global

Oceanic Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oceanic Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Oceanic Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTOceanic Foods - Announcement Under Regulation 30-Re-Appointment Of Independent Director
Aug 05, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTOceanic Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI(LODR) Regulat
Jul 13, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTOceanic Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTOceanic Foods - Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 25, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTOceanic Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Oceanic Foods

Oceanic Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15495GJ1993PLC019383 and registration number is 019383. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fruit and vegetables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 167.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajesh V Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Nagrecha
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Parita H Sherathiya
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Rahul H Modi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Anand Gautambhai Dave
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Oceanic Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Oceanic Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oceanic Foods is ₹53.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oceanic Foods?

The Oceanic Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oceanic Foods?

The market cap of Oceanic Foods is ₹59.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oceanic Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oceanic Foods are ₹54.00 and ₹51.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oceanic Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oceanic Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oceanic Foods is ₹83.90 and 52-week low of Oceanic Foods is ₹50.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Oceanic Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oceanic Foods has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, -8.68% for the past month, -17.19% over 3 months, -13.5% over 1 year, 26.97% across 3 years, and 3.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oceanic Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oceanic Foods are 8.78 and 1.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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