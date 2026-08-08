What is the share price of Oceanic Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oceanic Foods is ₹53.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Oceanic Foods? The Oceanic Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oceanic Foods? The market cap of Oceanic Foods is ₹59.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oceanic Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oceanic Foods are ₹54.00 and ₹51.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oceanic Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oceanic Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oceanic Foods is ₹83.90 and 52-week low of Oceanic Foods is ₹50.00 as on .

How has the Oceanic Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Oceanic Foods has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, -8.68% for the past month, -17.19% over 3 months, -13.5% over 1 year, 26.97% across 3 years, and 3.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oceanic Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oceanic Foods are 8.78 and 1.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global