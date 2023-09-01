Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|27 Sep, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Mar, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Oceanic Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15495GJ1993PLC019383 and registration number is 019383. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fruit and vegetables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Oceanic Foods Ltd. is ₹33.69 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Oceanic Foods Ltd. is 10.43 and PB ratio of Oceanic Foods Ltd. is 1.19 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oceanic Foods Ltd. is ₹29.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oceanic Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oceanic Foods Ltd. is ₹43.40 and 52-week low of Oceanic Foods Ltd. is ₹21.30 as on Aug 28, 2023.