OCEANIC FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.95 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:53 PM | IST
Oceanic Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.95₹29.95
₹29.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.30₹43.40
₹29.95
Open Price
₹29.95
Prev. Close
₹29.95
Volume
0

Oceanic Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.95
  • R229.95
  • R329.95
  • Pivot
    29.95
  • S129.95
  • S229.95
  • S329.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.1127.92
  • 1037.1826.84
  • 2037.6826.41
  • 5037.827.9
  • 10041.3330.99
  • 20052.0236.72

Oceanic Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
015.6833.299.15-21.39-19.05-31.41
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Oceanic Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Oceanic Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
27 Sep, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Mar, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Oceanic Foods Ltd.

Oceanic Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15495GJ1993PLC019383 and registration number is 019383. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fruit and vegetables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajesh V Patel
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Tulan V Patel
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nitesh Chandrakant Kotecha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rashmikant Dhirajlal Makwana
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vaidehi Jagdish Majithia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Oceanic Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oceanic Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Oceanic Foods Ltd. is ₹33.69 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oceanic Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oceanic Foods Ltd. is 10.43 and PB ratio of Oceanic Foods Ltd. is 1.19 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Oceanic Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oceanic Foods Ltd. is ₹29.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oceanic Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oceanic Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oceanic Foods Ltd. is ₹43.40 and 52-week low of Oceanic Foods Ltd. is ₹21.30 as on Aug 28, 2023.

