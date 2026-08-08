Here's the live share price of Oceanic Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oceanic Foods
|-1.27
|-8.68
|-17.19
|-17.17
|-13.50
|26.97
|3.12
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oceanic Foods has declined 13.50% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Oceanic Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.26
|52.88
|10
|52.98
|53.14
|20
|54.29
|54.02
|50
|56.39
|55.98
|100
|58.08
|57.91
|200
|61.92
|59.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oceanic Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Oceanic Foods - Announcement Under Regulation 30-Re-Appointment Of Independent Director
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Oceanic Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI(LODR) Regulat
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Oceanic Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Oceanic Foods - Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 25, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Oceanic Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Oceanic Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15495GJ1993PLC019383 and registration number is 019383. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fruit and vegetables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 167.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oceanic Foods is ₹53.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oceanic Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oceanic Foods is ₹59.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oceanic Foods are ₹54.00 and ₹51.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oceanic Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oceanic Foods is ₹83.90 and 52-week low of Oceanic Foods is ₹50.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oceanic Foods has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, -8.68% for the past month, -17.19% over 3 months, -13.5% over 1 year, 26.97% across 3 years, and 3.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oceanic Foods are 8.78 and 1.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global