OBSC Perfection Share Price

NSE
BSE

OBSC PERFECTION

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Automobiles

Here's the live share price of OBSC Perfection along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹302.50 Closed
-1.08₹ -3.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
OBSC Perfection Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹302.00₹313.00
₹302.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹146.60₹360.00
₹302.50
Open Price
₹305.00
Prev. Close
₹305.80
Volume
37,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of OBSC Perfection has gained 21.24% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 91.46%.

OBSC Perfection’s current P/E of 36.98x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

OBSC Perfection Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
OBSC Perfection		-2.67-4.68-7.73-10.2495.3537.8421.24
TVS Holdings		2.21-4.77-0.8320.4180.2446.7732.98
Belrise Industries		2.383.9012.4633.4592.6924.4414.02
Kross		-2.71-6.1816.28-3.7118.30-9.34-5.72
Forge Auto International		-1.08-5.62-27.74-36.9923.10-7.20-4.38
Sellowrap Industries		0.98-4.21-17.20-36.35-28.94-10.76-6.61
Premium Plast		4.50-5.1403.75-1.91-9.70-5.94

Over the last one year, OBSC Perfection has gained 95.35% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (80.24%), Belrise Industries (92.69%), Kross (18.30%). From a 5 year perspective, OBSC Perfection has outperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (32.98%) and Belrise Industries (14.02%).

OBSC Perfection Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

OBSC Perfection Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5308.98307.99
10308.07308.64
20310.18309.42
50308.84310.67
100312.09308.29
200300.69285.45

OBSC Perfection Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, OBSC Perfection saw a drop in promoter holding to 104.75%, while DII stake increased to 1.35%, FII holding fell to 1.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About OBSC Perfection

OBSC Perfection Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27100DL2017PLC314606 and registration number is 314606. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mrs. Asha Narang
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Leekha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Saksam Leekha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Verma
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ravi Ramniranjan Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Harikishan Chabra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on OBSC Perfection Share Price

What is the share price of OBSC Perfection?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for OBSC Perfection is ₹302.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is OBSC Perfection?

The OBSC Perfection is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of OBSC Perfection?

The market cap of OBSC Perfection is ₹739.69 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of OBSC Perfection?

Today’s highest and lowest price of OBSC Perfection are ₹313.00 and ₹302.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of OBSC Perfection?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which OBSC Perfection stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of OBSC Perfection is ₹360.00 and 52-week low of OBSC Perfection is ₹146.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the OBSC Perfection performed historically in terms of returns?

The OBSC Perfection has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, -2.8% for the past month, -11.88% over 3 months, 91.46% over 1 year, 37.84% across 3 years, and 21.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of OBSC Perfection?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of OBSC Perfection are 36.98 and 6.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

