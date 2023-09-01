Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OBJECTONE INFORMATION SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.25 Closed
1.250.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.00₹16.99
₹16.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.25₹25.70
₹16.25
Open Price
₹16.99
Prev. Close
₹16.05
Volume
3,962

ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.83
  • R217.4
  • R317.82
  • Pivot
    16.41
  • S115.84
  • S215.42
  • S314.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.3616.44
  • 1018.7916.72
  • 2018.9216.92
  • 5018.2116.84
  • 10013.5516.58
  • 20012.1715.95

ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.99-4.1313.1630.10-11.97520.23387.99
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.506.546.7311.8516.94114.38199.39
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.716.1023.2418.0816.06115.9295.11
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd.

ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300TG1996PLC023119 and registration number is 023119. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Ravi Shankar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. K Himabindu
    Executive Director
  • Mr. V Jaya Prakash Narayana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. E Kavitha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is ₹17.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is 7.57 and PB ratio of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is ₹16.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is ₹25.70 and 52-week low of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is ₹11.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data