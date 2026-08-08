What is the share price of ObjectOne Information Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ObjectOne Information Systems is ₹6.76 as on .

What kind of stock is ObjectOne Information Systems? The ObjectOne Information Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ObjectOne Information Systems? The market cap of ObjectOne Information Systems is ₹7.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ObjectOne Information Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of ObjectOne Information Systems are ₹6.83 and ₹6.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ObjectOne Information Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ObjectOne Information Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ObjectOne Information Systems is ₹10.10 and 52-week low of ObjectOne Information Systems is ₹6.00 as on .

How has the ObjectOne Information Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The ObjectOne Information Systems has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, -3.84% for the past month, -13.55% over 3 months, -28.09% over 1 year, -28.44% across 3 years, and 9.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ObjectOne Information Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ObjectOne Information Systems are 3.61 and 0.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global