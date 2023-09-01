Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.99
|-4.13
|13.16
|30.10
|-11.97
|520.23
|387.99
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.50
|6.54
|6.73
|11.85
|16.94
|114.38
|199.39
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.71
|6.10
|23.24
|18.08
|16.06
|115.92
|95.11
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.98
|-19.01
|24.41
|46.15
|34.00
|343.83
|2,282.02
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300TG1996PLC023119 and registration number is 023119. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is ₹17.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is 7.57 and PB ratio of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is ₹16.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is ₹25.70 and 52-week low of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is ₹11.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.