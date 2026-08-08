Here's the live share price of ObjectOne Information Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ObjectOne Information Systems
|1.65
|-3.84
|-13.55
|3.21
|-28.09
|-28.44
|9.17
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ObjectOne Information Systems has declined 28.09% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, ObjectOne Information Systems has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.78
|6.81
|10
|6.74
|6.8
|20
|6.82
|6.82
|50
|6.95
|6.97
|100
|7.18
|7.19
|200
|7.65
|7.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ObjectOne Information Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 79.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|ObjectOne Info. Sys. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Under Regulatio
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|ObjectOne Info. Sys. - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 25 July 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Read W
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|ObjectOne Info. Sys. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 25 July 2026.
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|ObjectOne Info. Sys. - Intimation On Receipt Of Request For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares As Per SEBI
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|ObjectOne Info. Sys. - Intimation On Receipt Of Request For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares
Source: Dion Global
ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300TG1996PLC023119 and registration number is 023119. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ObjectOne Information Systems is ₹6.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ObjectOne Information Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ObjectOne Information Systems is ₹7.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ObjectOne Information Systems are ₹6.83 and ₹6.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ObjectOne Information Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ObjectOne Information Systems is ₹10.10 and 52-week low of ObjectOne Information Systems is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ObjectOne Information Systems has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, -3.84% for the past month, -13.55% over 3 months, -28.09% over 1 year, -28.44% across 3 years, and 9.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ObjectOne Information Systems are 3.61 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global