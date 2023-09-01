What is the Market Cap of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd.? The market cap of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is ₹17.08 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd.? P/E ratio of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is 7.57 and PB ratio of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is 1.09 as on .

What is the share price of ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is ₹16.25 as on .