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ObjectOne Information Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

OBJECTONE INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of ObjectOne Information Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.76 Closed
-0.59₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ObjectOne Information Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.75₹6.83
₹6.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹10.10
₹6.76
Open Price
₹6.83
Prev. Close
₹6.80
Volume
1,316

Source: Dion Global

ObjectOne Information Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ObjectOne Information Systems		1.65-3.84-13.553.21-28.09-28.449.17
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ObjectOne Information Systems has declined 28.09% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, ObjectOne Information Systems has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

ObjectOne Information Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ObjectOne Information Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.786.81
106.746.8
206.826.82
506.956.97
1007.187.19
2007.657.68

Source: Dion Global

ObjectOne Information Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ObjectOne Information Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 79.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ObjectOne Information Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTObjectOne Info. Sys. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Under Regulatio
Jul 25, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTObjectOne Info. Sys. - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 25 July 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Read W
Jul 25, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTObjectOne Info. Sys. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 25 July 2026.
Jul 17, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTObjectOne Info. Sys. - Intimation On Receipt Of Request For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares As Per SEBI
Jul 17, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTObjectOne Info. Sys. - Intimation On Receipt Of Request For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares

Source: Dion Global

About ObjectOne Information Systems

ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300TG1996PLC023119 and registration number is 023119. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Ravi Shankar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. K Himabindu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V Jaya Prakash Narayana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. E Kavitha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on ObjectOne Information Systems Share Price

What is the share price of ObjectOne Information Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ObjectOne Information Systems is ₹6.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ObjectOne Information Systems?

The ObjectOne Information Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ObjectOne Information Systems?

The market cap of ObjectOne Information Systems is ₹7.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ObjectOne Information Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ObjectOne Information Systems are ₹6.83 and ₹6.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ObjectOne Information Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ObjectOne Information Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ObjectOne Information Systems is ₹10.10 and 52-week low of ObjectOne Information Systems is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ObjectOne Information Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The ObjectOne Information Systems has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, -3.84% for the past month, -13.55% over 3 months, -28.09% over 1 year, -28.44% across 3 years, and 9.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ObjectOne Information Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ObjectOne Information Systems are 3.61 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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