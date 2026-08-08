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OBCL Share Price

NSE
BSE

OBCL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of OBCL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹54.30 Closed
-1.27₹ -0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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OBCL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.40₹54.30
₹54.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.03₹64.47
₹54.30
Open Price
₹47.40
Prev. Close
₹55.00
Volume
1,171

Source: Dion Global

OBCL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
OBCL		-0.18-1.00-3.04-1.274.424.975.63
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, OBCL has gained 4.42% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, OBCL has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

OBCL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

OBCL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.453.1
1052.8953.23
2054.153.76
5055.0954.63
10055.4355.05
20055.4155.29

Source: Dion Global

OBCL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, OBCL saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.20%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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OBCL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTOBCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Jul 30, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTOBCL - Disclosure Of Communication Received From The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (SEBI) Dated 29.07.2026
Jul 29, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTOBCL - Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company To Be Held OnWednesday, September 16, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTOBCL - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTOBCL - Board Meeting Outcome for For Meeting Held On Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About OBCL

OBCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090CT1994PLC008732 and registration number is 008732. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 309.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gopal Kumar Agrawalla
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ravi Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priti Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Dakalia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shakuntala Devi Agrawal
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on OBCL Share Price

What is the share price of OBCL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for OBCL is ₹54.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is OBCL?

The OBCL is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of OBCL?

The market cap of OBCL is ₹114.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of OBCL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of OBCL are ₹54.30 and ₹47.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of OBCL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which OBCL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of OBCL is ₹64.47 and 52-week low of OBCL is ₹44.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the OBCL performed historically in terms of returns?

The OBCL has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -1.0% for the past month, -3.04% over 3 months, 4.42% over 1 year, 4.97% across 3 years, and 5.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of OBCL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of OBCL are -13.49 and 1.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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