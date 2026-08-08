Here's the live share price of OBCL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|OBCL
|-0.18
|-1.00
|-3.04
|-1.27
|4.42
|4.97
|5.63
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, OBCL has gained 4.42% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, OBCL has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.4
|53.1
|10
|52.89
|53.23
|20
|54.1
|53.76
|50
|55.09
|54.63
|100
|55.43
|55.05
|200
|55.41
|55.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, OBCL saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.20%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|OBCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|OBCL - Disclosure Of Communication Received From The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (SEBI) Dated 29.07.2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|OBCL - Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company To Be Held OnWednesday, September 16, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|OBCL - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|OBCL - Board Meeting Outcome for For Meeting Held On Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Source: Dion Global
OBCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090CT1994PLC008732 and registration number is 008732. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 309.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for OBCL is ₹54.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The OBCL is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of OBCL is ₹114.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of OBCL are ₹54.30 and ₹47.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which OBCL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of OBCL is ₹64.47 and 52-week low of OBCL is ₹44.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The OBCL has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -1.0% for the past month, -3.04% over 3 months, 4.42% over 1 year, 4.97% across 3 years, and 5.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of OBCL are -13.49 and 1.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global