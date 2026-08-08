What is the share price of OBCL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for OBCL is ₹54.30 as on .

What kind of stock is OBCL? The OBCL is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of OBCL? The market cap of OBCL is ₹114.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of OBCL? Today’s highest and lowest price of OBCL are ₹54.30 and ₹47.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of OBCL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which OBCL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of OBCL is ₹64.47 and 52-week low of OBCL is ₹44.03 as on .

How has the OBCL performed historically in terms of returns? The OBCL has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -1.0% for the past month, -3.04% over 3 months, 4.42% over 1 year, 4.97% across 3 years, and 5.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of OBCL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of OBCL are -13.49 and 1.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global