Here's the live share price of Oasis Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oasis Securities
|3.97
|4.59
|-1.13
|21.27
|-33.78
|14.63
|51.89
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|7.1
|13.29
|10.07
|23.34
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|9.93
|10.62
|4.97
|82.94
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|5.67
|11.57
|5.61
|28.86
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-6.41
|-18.22
|-23.65
|10.32
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-1.08
|2.52
|4.79
|58.91
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|12.31
|1.98
|-14.12
|-16.25
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|23.06
|20.55
|4.81
|61.69
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-1.11
|-3.02
|-15.72
|1.83
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|18.88
|20.34
|19.25
|4.85
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-0.71
|4.24
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|4.78
|3.74
|2.98
|10.44
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|9.86
|15.71
|19.26
|41.33
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|19.74
|34.16
|19.51
|38.06
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-2.85
|16.4
|30.3
|26.47
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|1.07
|17.39
|23.32
|-6.32
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|3.72
|-4.63
|-3.19
|-6.99
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.68
|-6.7
|1.58
|-22.16
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-2.44
|38.88
|95.42
|125.73
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oasis Securities has declined 33.78% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Oasis Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.74
|11.75
|10
|11.51
|11.69
|20
|11.73
|11.68
|50
|11.68
|11.68
|100
|11.31
|11.92
|200
|13.19
|13.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oasis Securities saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.60%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|Oasis Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|Oasis Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Oasis Securities - Results - Financial Result 30/06/2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|Oasis Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 07/08/2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|Oasis Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting To Be Held On 07/08/2026
Source: Dion Global
Oasis Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1986PLC041499 and registration number is 041499. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oasis Securities is ₹12.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oasis Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oasis Securities is ₹2.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oasis Securities are ₹13.25 and ₹11.79.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oasis Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oasis Securities is ₹17.56 and 52-week low of Oasis Securities is ₹9.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oasis Securities has shown returns of 1.74% over the past day, 2.5% for the past month, 3.76% over 3 months, -33.21% over 1 year, 14.63% across 3 years, and 51.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oasis Securities are 0.00 and 0.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global