What is the share price of Oasis Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oasis Securities is ₹12.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Oasis Securities? The Oasis Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oasis Securities? The market cap of Oasis Securities is ₹2.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oasis Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oasis Securities are ₹13.25 and ₹11.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oasis Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oasis Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oasis Securities is ₹17.56 and 52-week low of Oasis Securities is ₹9.94 as on .

How has the Oasis Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Oasis Securities has shown returns of 1.74% over the past day, 2.5% for the past month, 3.76% over 3 months, -33.21% over 1 year, 14.63% across 3 years, and 51.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oasis Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oasis Securities are 0.00 and 0.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global