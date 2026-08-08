Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Oasis Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

OASIS SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Oasis Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.30 Closed
1.74₹ 0.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Oasis Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.79₹13.25
₹12.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.94₹17.56
₹12.30
Open Price
₹13.25
Prev. Close
₹12.09
Volume
63,776

Source: Dion Global

Oasis Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oasis Securities		3.974.59-1.1321.27-33.7814.6351.89
Bajaj Finance		-5.237.113.2910.0723.3414.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.519.9310.624.9782.9444.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.095.6711.575.6128.8620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-6.41-18.22-23.6510.3228.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-1.082.524.7958.9134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.3312.311.98-14.12-16.25-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8223.0620.554.8161.6912.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-1.11-3.02-15.721.8320.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6318.8820.3419.254.8582.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-0.714.2422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.684.783.742.9810.443.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.759.8615.7119.2641.3338.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.719.7434.1619.5138.062.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-2.8516.430.326.475.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-11.0717.3923.32-6.32-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.343.72-4.63-3.19-6.990.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.68-6.71.58-22.168.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-2.4438.8895.42125.7325.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oasis Securities has declined 33.78% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Oasis Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Oasis Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oasis Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.7411.75
1011.5111.69
2011.7311.68
5011.6811.68
10011.3111.92
20013.1913.2

Source: Dion Global

Oasis Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oasis Securities saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.60%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Oasis Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTOasis Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 07, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTOasis Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTOasis Securities - Results - Financial Result 30/06/2026
Aug 07, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTOasis Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 07/08/2026
Aug 03, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTOasis Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting To Be Held On 07/08/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Oasis Securities

Oasis Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1986PLC041499 and registration number is 041499. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Sodhani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Devi Dutt Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Priya Sodhani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gyan Chand Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Meenu Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Bihani
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Oasis Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Oasis Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oasis Securities is ₹12.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oasis Securities?

The Oasis Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oasis Securities?

The market cap of Oasis Securities is ₹2.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oasis Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oasis Securities are ₹13.25 and ₹11.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oasis Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oasis Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oasis Securities is ₹17.56 and 52-week low of Oasis Securities is ₹9.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Oasis Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oasis Securities has shown returns of 1.74% over the past day, 2.5% for the past month, 3.76% over 3 months, -33.21% over 1 year, 14.63% across 3 years, and 51.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oasis Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oasis Securities are 0.00 and 0.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Oasis Securities News

More Oasis Securities News
Market Pulse