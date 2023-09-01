Follow Us

OASIS SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹98.17 Closed
4.994.67
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Oasis Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.00₹98.17
₹98.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.11₹162.45
₹98.17
Open Price
₹97.95
Prev. Close
₹93.50
Volume
207

Oasis Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R199.89
  • R2101.62
  • R3105.06
  • Pivot
    96.45
  • S194.72
  • S291.28
  • S389.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 580.5198.88
  • 1083.38102.06
  • 2084.87105.54
  • 5079.04108.27
  • 10073.14103.05
  • 20079.3293.52

Oasis Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.10-14.63-30.0860.9348.74277.58186.21
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Oasis Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Oasis Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Oasis Securities Ltd.

Oasis Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1986PLC041499 and registration number is 041499. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Indra Kumar Bagri
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Bagri
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Smita Naresh Pachisia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal Pannalal Damani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Oasis Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oasis Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Oasis Securities Ltd. is ₹18.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oasis Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oasis Securities Ltd. is 71.66 and PB ratio of Oasis Securities Ltd. is 1.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Oasis Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oasis Securities Ltd. is ₹98.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oasis Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oasis Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oasis Securities Ltd. is ₹162.45 and 52-week low of Oasis Securities Ltd. is ₹53.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

