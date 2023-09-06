What is the Market Cap of O P Chains Ltd.? The market cap of O P Chains Ltd. is ₹17.12 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of O P Chains Ltd.? P/E ratio of O P Chains Ltd. is -416.67 and PB ratio of O P Chains Ltd. is 0.53 as on .

What is the share price of O P Chains Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for O P Chains Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on .