Here's the live share price of O P Chains along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|O P Chains
|4.24
|4.24
|4.24
|4.24
|4.24
|7.45
|23.03
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, O P Chains has gained 4.24% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, O P Chains has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.43
|30.99
|10
|31.61
|30.06
|20
|25.83
|26.61
|50
|17.63
|21.45
|100
|19.39
|19.25
|200
|14.07
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, O P Chains remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|O P Chains - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|O P Chains - Submission Of Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Public Issue, Rights Issue,Preferential Issue Etc. For
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|O P Chains - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|O P Chains - Withdrawal Of The Prior Intimation Of Inter-Se Transfer Of Shares Of The Company Under Regulation 10(5) Of The S
|Jun 22, 2026, 05:55 AM IST IST
|O P Chains - Disclosure Of Inter-Se Transfer Of Shares Among The Promoter And Promoter Group Pursuant To Regulation 10(5) Of
Source: Dion Global
O P Chains Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27205UP2001PLC026372 and registration number is 026372. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for O P Chains is ₹31.01 as on Feb 13, 2025.
The O P Chains is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of O P Chains is ₹21.24 Cr as on Feb 13, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of O P Chains are ₹32.60 and ₹31.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which O P Chains stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of O P Chains is ₹29.75 and 52-week low of O P Chains is ₹29.75 as on Feb 13, 2025.
The O P Chains has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 4.24% for the past month, 4.24% over 3 months, 4.24% over 1 year, 7.45% across 3 years, and 23.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of O P Chains are 20.55 and 0.56 on Feb 13, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global