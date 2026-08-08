What is the share price of O P Chains? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for O P Chains is ₹31.01 as on .

What kind of stock is O P Chains? The O P Chains is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of O P Chains? The market cap of O P Chains is ₹21.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of O P Chains? Today’s highest and lowest price of O P Chains are ₹32.60 and ₹31.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of O P Chains? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which O P Chains stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of O P Chains is ₹29.75 and 52-week low of O P Chains is ₹29.75 as on .

How has the O P Chains performed historically in terms of returns? The O P Chains has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 4.24% for the past month, 4.24% over 3 months, 4.24% over 1 year, 7.45% across 3 years, and 23.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of O P Chains? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of O P Chains are 20.55 and 0.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global