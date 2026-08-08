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O P Chains Share Price

NSE
BSE

O P CHAINS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of O P Chains along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.01 Closed
-4.99₹ -1.63
As on Feb 13, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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O P Chains Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.01₹32.60
₹31.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.75₹29.75
₹31.01
Open Price
₹32.60
Prev. Close
₹32.64
Volume
15,000

Source: Dion Global

O P Chains Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
O P Chains		4.244.244.244.244.247.4523.03
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, O P Chains has gained 4.24% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, O P Chains has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

O P Chains Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

O P Chains Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.4330.99
1031.6130.06
2025.8326.61
5017.6321.45
10019.3919.25
20014.070

Source: Dion Global

O P Chains Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, O P Chains remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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O P Chains Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTO P Chains - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 14, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTO P Chains - Submission Of Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Public Issue, Rights Issue,Preferential Issue Etc. For
Jul 10, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTO P Chains - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTO P Chains - Withdrawal Of The Prior Intimation Of Inter-Se Transfer Of Shares Of The Company Under Regulation 10(5) Of The S
Jun 22, 2026, 05:55 AM IST ISTO P Chains - Disclosure Of Inter-Se Transfer Of Shares Among The Promoter And Promoter Group Pursuant To Regulation 10(5) Of

Source: Dion Global

About O P Chains

O P Chains Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27205UP2001PLC026372 and registration number is 026372. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Goyal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Moon Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Sundrani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sohini Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on O P Chains Share Price

What is the share price of O P Chains?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for O P Chains is ₹31.01 as on Feb 13, 2025.

What kind of stock is O P Chains?

The O P Chains is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of O P Chains?

The market cap of O P Chains is ₹21.24 Cr as on Feb 13, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of O P Chains?

Today’s highest and lowest price of O P Chains are ₹32.60 and ₹31.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of O P Chains?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which O P Chains stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of O P Chains is ₹29.75 and 52-week low of O P Chains is ₹29.75 as on Feb 13, 2025.

How has the O P Chains performed historically in terms of returns?

The O P Chains has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 4.24% for the past month, 4.24% over 3 months, 4.24% over 1 year, 7.45% across 3 years, and 23.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of O P Chains?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of O P Chains are 20.55 and 0.56 on Feb 13, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

O P Chains News

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