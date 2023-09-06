Follow Us

O P CHAINS LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.00
00
As on Sep 4, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
O P Chains Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.00₹25.00
₹25.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.00₹25.00
₹25.00
Open Price
₹22.00
Prev. Close
₹25.00
Volume
0

O P Chains Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126
  • R227
  • R329
  • Pivot
    24
  • S123
  • S221
  • S320

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.320.44
  • 1011.1517.72
  • 2011.0715.54
  • 5015.1515.32
  • 10018.0215.96
  • 20011.340

O P Chains Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00060.2685.19127.27100.00
2.448.559.4531.1720.16170.21263.95
1.1035.03111.93100.90190.56212.55212.55
4.18-0.27-14.69-17.63-11.5513.60-23.99
8.3814.3385.79162.15137.53636.45611.94
-2.160.75-1.96-1.96-1.96-1.96-1.96
-0.70-3.02-5.30-9.07-8.88447.73695.98
4.5315.6520.2811.388.4924.120.37
1.15-1.1613.27-17.78-62.7170.75-68.63
18.5915.9630.5933.411.23112.6185.82
6.7731.6156.8579.8261.07231.8367.86
2.7844.8844.8844.8844.8844.8844.88
-1.05-2.57-11.36-6.218.04263.84829.91
-1.75-3.78-2.398.26-5.06973.13717.62
-1.406.80-14.36-10.3071.34208.79211.44
-2.3010.8417.7125.786.4223.2648.71
-2.42-0.1935.9616.5681.50200.00105.88
12.7314.82102.74108.46307.69307.69307.69
-2.3113.092.795.1412.81485.191,120.00
-0.92-3.14-3.817.68-5.43233.33116.00

O P Chains Ltd. Share Holdings

O P Chains Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
20 Jun, 2022Board MeetingOthers
26 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
02 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly & Half Yearly Results

About O P Chains Ltd.

O P Chains Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27205UP2001PLC026372 and registration number is 026372. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satish Kumar Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Goyal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Moon Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Astha Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amol Doneria
    Independent Director

FAQs on O P Chains Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of O P Chains Ltd.?

The market cap of O P Chains Ltd. is ₹17.12 Cr as on Sep 04, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of O P Chains Ltd.?

P/E ratio of O P Chains Ltd. is -416.67 and PB ratio of O P Chains Ltd. is 0.53 as on Sep 04, 2023.

What is the share price of O P Chains Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for O P Chains Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 04, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of O P Chains Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which O P Chains Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of O P Chains Ltd. is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of O P Chains Ltd. is ₹13.00 as on Sep 04, 2023.

