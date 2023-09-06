Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|20 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|26 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|02 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly & Half Yearly Results
O P Chains Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27205UP2001PLC026372 and registration number is 026372. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of O P Chains Ltd. is ₹17.12 Cr as on Sep 04, 2023.
P/E ratio of O P Chains Ltd. is -416.67 and PB ratio of O P Chains Ltd. is 0.53 as on Sep 04, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for O P Chains Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 04, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which O P Chains Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of O P Chains Ltd. is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of O P Chains Ltd. is ₹13.00 as on Sep 04, 2023.