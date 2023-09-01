Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nyssa Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101MH1981PLC024341 and registration number is 024341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of Buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nyssa Corporation Ltd. is ₹16.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nyssa Corporation Ltd. is 5.47 and PB ratio of Nyssa Corporation Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nyssa Corporation Ltd. is ₹5.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nyssa Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nyssa Corporation Ltd. is ₹9.90 and 52-week low of Nyssa Corporation Ltd. is ₹3.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.