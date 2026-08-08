Here's the live share price of Nyssa Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nyssa Corporation
|4.65
|-3.43
|-11.07
|-6.64
|-41.25
|-17.24
|-17.95
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nyssa Corporation has declined 41.25% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Nyssa Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.21
|2.23
|10
|2.22
|2.24
|20
|2.28
|2.27
|50
|2.42
|2.36
|100
|2.43
|2.48
|200
|2.81
|2.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nyssa Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 03:44 PM IST IST
|Nyssa Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Nyssa Corporation - Corporate Action - Fixes Book Closure For AGM
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Nyssa Corporation - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Nyssa Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of AGM Notice, Board Reports Etc.
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Nyssa Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Date Of AGM And Other Related Agenda
Source: Dion Global
Nyssa Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101MH1981PLC024341 and registration number is 024341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nyssa Corporation is ₹2.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nyssa Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nyssa Corporation is ₹6.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nyssa Corporation are ₹2.28 and ₹2.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nyssa Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nyssa Corporation is ₹5.87 and 52-week low of Nyssa Corporation is ₹2.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nyssa Corporation has shown returns of 0.9% over the past day, -3.43% for the past month, -11.07% over 3 months, -41.25% over 1 year, -17.24% across 3 years, and -17.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nyssa Corporation are -3.24 and 0.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global