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Nyssa Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

NYSSA CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Nyssa Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.25 Closed
0.90₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nyssa Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.20₹2.28
₹2.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.04₹5.87
₹2.25
Open Price
₹2.20
Prev. Close
₹2.23
Volume
12,599

Source: Dion Global

Nyssa Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nyssa Corporation		4.65-3.43-11.07-6.64-41.25-17.24-17.95
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nyssa Corporation has declined 41.25% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Nyssa Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Nyssa Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nyssa Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.212.23
102.222.24
202.282.27
502.422.36
1002.432.48
2002.812.86

Source: Dion Global

Nyssa Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nyssa Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nyssa Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 03:44 PM IST ISTNyssa Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTNyssa Corporation - Corporate Action - Fixes Book Closure For AGM
Jul 14, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTNyssa Corporation - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 14, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTNyssa Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of AGM Notice, Board Reports Etc.
Jul 09, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTNyssa Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Date Of AGM And Other Related Agenda

Source: Dion Global

About Nyssa Corporation

Nyssa Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101MH1981PLC024341 and registration number is 024341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Gaur
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Brindaban Kar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhiraj Kumar Das
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nyssa Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Nyssa Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nyssa Corporation is ₹2.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nyssa Corporation?

The Nyssa Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nyssa Corporation?

The market cap of Nyssa Corporation is ₹6.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nyssa Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nyssa Corporation are ₹2.28 and ₹2.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nyssa Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nyssa Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nyssa Corporation is ₹5.87 and 52-week low of Nyssa Corporation is ₹2.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nyssa Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nyssa Corporation has shown returns of 0.9% over the past day, -3.43% for the past month, -11.07% over 3 months, -41.25% over 1 year, -17.24% across 3 years, and -17.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nyssa Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nyssa Corporation are -3.24 and 0.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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