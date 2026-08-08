What is the share price of Nyssa Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nyssa Corporation is ₹2.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Nyssa Corporation? The Nyssa Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nyssa Corporation? The market cap of Nyssa Corporation is ₹6.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nyssa Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nyssa Corporation are ₹2.28 and ₹2.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nyssa Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nyssa Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nyssa Corporation is ₹5.87 and 52-week low of Nyssa Corporation is ₹2.04 as on .

How has the Nyssa Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Nyssa Corporation has shown returns of 0.9% over the past day, -3.43% for the past month, -11.07% over 3 months, -41.25% over 1 year, -17.24% across 3 years, and -17.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nyssa Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nyssa Corporation are -3.24 and 0.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global