Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nyssa Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NYSSA CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.44 Closed
-1.63-0.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nyssa Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.36₹5.70
₹5.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.31₹9.90
₹5.44
Open Price
₹5.61
Prev. Close
₹5.53
Volume
1,09,887

Nyssa Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.64
  • R25.84
  • R35.98
  • Pivot
    5.5
  • S15.3
  • S25.16
  • S34.96

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.445.46
  • 107.525.39
  • 207.655.1
  • 506.794.62
  • 1006.174.52
  • 2007.084.84

Nyssa Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.7438.7836.6822.256.46724.24291.37
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Nyssa Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Nyssa Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nyssa Corporation Ltd.

Nyssa Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101MH1981PLC024341 and registration number is 024341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of Buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prasanna Shirke
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Shubhada Shirke
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Tiwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nyssa Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nyssa Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Nyssa Corporation Ltd. is ₹16.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nyssa Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nyssa Corporation Ltd. is 5.47 and PB ratio of Nyssa Corporation Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nyssa Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nyssa Corporation Ltd. is ₹5.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nyssa Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nyssa Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nyssa Corporation Ltd. is ₹9.90 and 52-week low of Nyssa Corporation Ltd. is ₹3.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data