Nykaa IPO crorepatis: Nykaa shares make investors rich, promoters richer; meet top shareholders

Nykaa share listing last week made investors rich and promoters richer, with the stock nearly doubling from the IPO price. On the debut day, Nykaa shares rallied 96.15 per cent to close at Rs 2,206.70 against issue price of Rs 1,125 on BSE. The rally in the Nykaa stock price pushed the wealth of top promoters of the firm to up to thousands of crores of rupees. Moreover, Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar became India’s richest self-made woman billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

At the current price, businessman Harindarpal Singh Banga’s 6.44 per cent stake (3.04 crore shares) in Nykaa is worth Rs 6,634 crore. Similarly, industrialist Sunil Kant Munjal’s 2.99 per cent stake (1.41 crore shares) is now worth Rs 3,076 crore. Mala Gaonkar’s 2.41 per cent stake (1.13 crore shares) is now worth Rs 2,465 crore. Falguni Nayar’s son Anchit Nayar held 1.60 lakh shares worth Rs 34 crore while daughter Adwaita Nayar’s stake is now worth Rs 6.54 crore.

Nykaa’s major investor shareholding at listing

– Harindarpal Singh Banga held a 6.44 per cent stake or 3.04 crore shares worth Rs 6,634 crore

– Sunil Kant Munjal held 2.99 per cent or 1.41 crore shares worth Rs 3,076 crore

– Mala Gaonkar held a 2.41 per cent stake or 1.13 crore shares worth Rs 2,465 crore

– Anchit Nayar held 1.6 lakh shares worth Rs 34 crore

– Adwaita Nayar held 30,000 shares worth Rs 6.5 crore

– Narotam. Sekhsaria held a 3.12 per cent stake or 1.47 crore shares worth Rs 3,207 crore

– Sanjay Nayar Family Trust held 22.38 per cent or 10.58 crore shares worth Rs 23000 crore

– Falguni Nayar Family Trust held 22.06 per cent or 10.43 crore shares worth Rs 22,760 crore

It may be noted that promoter Sanjay Nayar Family Trust sold 48 lakh shares through OFS route in this IPO. After the IPO, the trust’s holding fell to 10.58 crore shares from 11.06 crore; it still holds 22.4 percent of Nykaa. Harinder Singh Banga jointly with Indra Banga sold 1.02 crore shares; and Sunil Kant Munjal sold 70.5 lakh shares under OFS route.

As of Tuesday’s close, Nykaa stood at 50th position in the overall market-cap ranking with a market cap of Rs 1.05 lakh crore. Nykaa is among Indian internet firms which have either listed or planning to list in the near future after witnessing a pandemic-induced surge in demand for online services. Post stock listing, promoter and promoter group reduced their stake by 1.66 basis points to 52.56 per cent from 54.22 per cent in pre-offer. While public shareholders held 47.44 per cent holding, the shareholding pattern data on BSE shows. Among public shareholders, individual shareholders held a 13.08 per cent stake, while foreign portfolio investors had a 4.54 per cent holding, data shows.