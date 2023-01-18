Nykaa, Indus Towers, ICDS among 29 NSE stocks to hit 52-week low, 30 rises to 52-week high

Indian equity indices were trading over half a percent higher amid positive sentiment in the global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 431.75 points or 0.71% to 61,087.47 in the intraday trade and NSE Nifty 50 jumped 118.10 pts or 0.67% to 18,171.40. All the broader market indices were trading in green except Nifty Next 50, which fell 0.20%. Nifty 100 was up 0.49%, Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.53%, Nifty Smallcap 100 was up 0.17% and Nifty Total Market was trading 0.43% higher. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Adani Entreprises, HDFC, Infosys, Nykaa, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and HCL Tech were the most active NSE equities.

Nifty 50 gainers & Losers

Tata Steel, Hindalco, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Wipro, Britannia, ONGC, Grasim, UPL and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers while HDFC Life, Tata Motors, BPCL, Adani Entreprises, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, Cipla, Nestle India, State Bank of India and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers.

NSE 52-week highs and lows

On NSE Nifty, 30 stocks touched a 52-week high. Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, IDFC Ltd, Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd, Landmark Cars Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, TVS Electronics Ltd, Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd and JTL Industries Ltd were among those that highs. On the flip side, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa), AGS Transact Technologies Ltd, ICDS Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Nureca Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd, Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd and Quess Corp Ltd were among the 29 stocks that hit 52-week low.

BSE 52-week highs and lows

On BSE Senex, 105 stocks hit a 52-week high. Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd, Asia Pack Ltd, B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd, Cospower Engineering Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, IDFC Ltd, Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd, Magnum Ventures Ltd and Vinny Overseas were among those that hit highs. Alternatively, Future Consumer Ltd, India Motor Part and Accessories, Newtime Infrastructure Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, Music Broadcast Ltd, Sintex Industries Ltd, SVS Ventures Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Jaykay Entreprises Ltd and Indus Towers Ltd were among 33 stocks that touched 52-week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Infosys, TCS, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and ITC were the volume toppers on BSE. Laxmi Cotspin Ltd, Agro Tech Foods Ltd, Umang Dairies Ltd, JTL Industries Ltd, TPL Plastech Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Signet Industries Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd and Tips Films Ltd were the top volume gainers on NSE.