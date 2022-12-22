Nykaa, Indigo Paints among 131 BSE stocks fall 52-week lows, 65 BSE stocks hit 52-week highs

Domestic indices Nifty and Sensex trade in the red after opening in the positive territory. Nifty gave up the 18,150 level while Sensex dropped 280 points to trade at 60,773. Pharma stocks rally for the second session as Covid fear looms. Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top gainers are Sun Pharma, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel and SBI Life, with Sun Pharma up 0.96%. The biggest laggards are Tata Motors, Tata Steel, BPCL, Bajaj Finserv and UPL, with Tata Motors down 2.88%

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 65 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Abbott India, Bhagwati Autocast, Jyothy Labs, Jindal Worldwide, Indian Link Chain Manufacturers, Som Datt Finance Corporation, Rhetan TMT, Vinny Overseas, Veritas India, Aryaman Financial Services and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 131 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Zensar Technologies, Voltas, Visaka Industries, Venus Remedies, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers, Sirca Paints India, Sunteck Realty, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sheela Foam, TV Today Network, Ramco Industries, Quest Capital Markets, Paushak, Polyplex Corporation, Neogen Chemicals, C.E. Info Systems, Lux Industries, HCP Plastene Bulkpack, Indigo Paints, Nykaa, Hester Biosciences, DCX Systems, Greenpanel Industries, Aarti Industries, Carysil and others were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 15 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Abbott India, Akg Exim, Arvee Laboratories (India), Hybrid Financial Services, Jindal Worldwide, Jyothy Labs and Kalyani Steels are among others.

Alternatively, 101 stocks including AAA Technologies, Aarti Industries, Accuracy Shipping, Almondz Global Securities, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company, Bharat Rasayan, BSE, Galaxy Surfactants, Hester Biosciences, Indigo Paints, Lux Industries, Oriental Aromatics, Polyplex Corporation, Sangam (India), Sheela Foam, Voltas, Sunteck Realty, Nykaa are the stocks at 52 week lows.

BSE Volume Toppers and NSE Volume Gainers

Nureca, Mittal Life Style, Hybrid Financial Services, Ajanta Pharma, Thyrocare Technologies, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Tata Motors, Infosys, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, ITC and Reliance Industries are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.