Nykaa, Future Retail, ONGC, Zomato, Vodafone Idea, Policybazaar, Sigachi, SJS Ent stocks in focus

Nifty futures were trading 85.50 points or 0.5 per cent higher at 18,219 on Singaporean Exchange on Monday, indicating a gap-up start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. Market participants will react to the macroeconomic data, i.e., IIP and CPI data released last week on Friday post-market hours. Moreover, market participants will see new IPO –Tarson Products — on Monday. While Go Fashions IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday. In the previous session, BSE Sensex rallied 767 points or 1.3 per cent to end at 60,686, while Nifty 50 index soared 230 points or 1.3 per cent to settle at 18,102.

Stocks to watch

Policybazaar, Sigachi, SJS Enterprises shares listing: Equity shares of three companies — Policybazaar & Paisabazaar operator PB Fintech, Sigachi Industries and SJS Enterprises will make their stock market debut on the bourses on Monday, 15 November 2021.

Zomato: Foodtech major Zomato has revealed an ambitious plan to invest $1 billion in fresh capital into start-ups that will help it build adjacent businesses in sectors including hyperlocal commerce, logistics, point-of-sale services and electric vehicle fleets.

Nykaa: FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates e-commerce beauty company Nykaa, on Sunday said its net profit stood at Rs 1.2 crore for the quarter ended in September 2021. The company, which was listed on the BSE on November 10, had logged a net profit of Rs 27 crore in the July-September 2020 quarter, FSN said in a regulatory filing

Manappuram Finance: NBFC Manappuram Finance on Saturday reported a 8.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter at Rs 369.88 crore. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 405.44 crore in Q2 of FY21.

Future Retail: Independent directors of Future Retail (FRL) have shot off another letter to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), alleging that Amazon’s submissions to the watchdog were completely “contradictory” to its earlier internal correspondence and statements given to courts. The directors reiterated their plea for revocation of approval given by CCI for Amazon’s investment in Future Coupons Private Ltd (FCPL) two years ago.

Q2 results today: Advance Syntex, Binani Industries, Containerway International, East India Securities, Esaar (India), GCCL Construction, Gold Line International, GV Films, Hemadri Cements, Integra Capital Management, Jai Balaji Industries, Kotia Enterprises, KSS, MSP Steel & Power, Newtime Infrastructure, Parle Industries, PB Films, PG Foils, Rajesh Exports, Ravi Kumar Distilleries, Rollatainers, Samtel India, Silver Oak (India), Tinplate Company of India, and Simmonds Marshall among 83 companies that will release September quarter earnings on November 15.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a profit of Rs 18,749.2 crore on a consolidated basis for the quarter ended September, 230.4% higher than the profit made in the same period a year ago, mainly on the state-run oil and gas producing company opting for a lower tax regime which resulted in Rs 8,715.7 crore reduction in tax incidence.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Friday reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 7,132 crore in the July-September quarter, almost in line with Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 7,100 crore, aided by lower interest and depreciation. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 7,319 crore in the preceding quarter.