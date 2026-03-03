Facebook Pixel Code
Nxt-Infra Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

NXT-INFRA TRUST

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Nxt-Infra Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹100.05 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Nxt-Infra Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹100.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.00₹110.00
₹100.05
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹100.05

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nxt-Infra Trust has declined 0.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.05%.

Nxt-Infra Trust’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Nxt-Infra Trust Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nxt-Infra Trust		0000-9.05-0.51-0.31
National Highways Infra Trust		-0.330.992.179.3216.3510.638.61
Cube Highways Trust		-0.7101.786.0616.6711.876.96
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust		1.160.83-0.800.7118.838.725.78
Interise Trust		000-2.75-2.75-1.551.68
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		1.96-1.07-2.920.5114.94-8.53-2.35
IRB InvIT Fund		-0.28-0.980.38-2.6713.66-4.052.20
Indus Infra Trust		2.163.916.6413.3713.747.134.22
Vertis Infrastructure Trust		-2.73-0.93-1.833.883.881.280.76
NDR InvIT Trust		0.783.848.7916.0722.077.724.56
Shrem InvIT		0.05-1.83-2.79-6.46-13.03-4.55-0.17
Sustainable Energy Infra Trust		05.0413.6415.7415.745.323.16
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust		0.420.853.04-0.4112.794.993.29
TVS Infrastructure Trust		0.442.225.0211.1110.583.412.03
Anantam Highways Trust		-0.34-0.14-1.38-2.62-2.62-0.88-0.53
Capital Infra Trust		-1.58-5.72-8.33-10.63-34.07-11.06-6.79

Over the last one year, Nxt-Infra Trust has declined 9.05% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (16.35%), Cube Highways Trust (16.67%), IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (18.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Nxt-Infra Trust has underperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.61%) and Cube Highways Trust (6.96%).

Nxt-Infra Trust Financials

Nxt-Infra Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5100.41100.84
10103.36101.62
2077.060
5030.820
10015.410
2007.710

Nxt-Infra Trust Share Holding Pattern

Nxt-Infra Trust Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Nxt-Infra Trust fact sheet for more information

About Nxt-Infra Trust

Nxt-Infra Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 26/10/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/INVIT/23-24/00028. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Management

    FAQs on Nxt-Infra Trust Share Price

    What is the share price of Nxt-Infra Trust?

    The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nxt-Infra Trust is ₹100.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

    What kind of stock is Nxt-Infra Trust?

    The Nxt-Infra Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

    What is the Market Cap of Nxt-Infra Trust?

    The market cap of Nxt-Infra Trust is ₹2,851.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

    What are today's High and Low prices of Nxt-Infra Trust?

    Today’s highest and lowest price of Nxt-Infra Trust are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

    What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nxt-Infra Trust?

    The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nxt-Infra Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nxt-Infra Trust is ₹110.00 and 52-week low of Nxt-Infra Trust is ₹100.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

    How has the Nxt-Infra Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

    The Nxt-Infra Trust has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -9.05% over 1 year, -0.51% across 3 years, and -0.31% over 5 years.

    What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nxt-Infra Trust?

    P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nxt-Infra Trust are 0.00 and 1.00 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

    Nxt-Infra Trust News

