Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.97
|15.68
|26.90
|26.90
|64.00
|219.16
|204.14
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22012PB1995PLC016755 and registration number is 016755. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. is ₹20.44 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. is -11.01 and PB ratio of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. is -0.48 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. is ₹21.32 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. is ₹21.32 and 52-week low of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. is ₹12.95 as on Aug 25, 2023.