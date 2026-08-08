Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

NUWAY ORGANIC NATURALS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.00 Closed
4.67₹ 1.65
As on Jun 02, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.00₹37.10
₹37.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.00₹37.10
₹37.00
Open Price
₹37.10
Prev. Close
₹35.35
Volume
190

Source: Dion Global

Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nuway Organic Naturals (India)		09.899.639.6335.5341.7239.48
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nuway Organic Naturals (India) has gained 35.53% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Nuway Organic Naturals (India) has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.3734.62
1032.8932.75
2029.9229.92
5023.7625.22
10020.1821.28
20015.030

Source: Dion Global

Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nuway Organic Naturals (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 30, 2024, 08:23 PM IST ISTNuway Organic Natura - PCS Certificate Under Regulation 40 (10) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations For The Financial Year Ended 31 Ma
Apr 30, 2024, 08:19 PM IST ISTNuway Organic Natura - Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 7(3) For The Year Ended 31 March 2024
Apr 03, 2024, 09:51 PM IST ISTNuway Organic Natura - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Mar 02, 2024, 05:09 PM IST ISTNuway Organic Natura - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 14, 2024, 09:35 PM IST ISTNuway Organic Natura - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Source: Dion Global

About Nuway Organic Naturals (India)

Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22012PB1995PLC016755 and registration number is 016755. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2023.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kuwarinder Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harpal Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Prabhjeet Singh Wahi
    Director
  • Mrs. Gursharan Kaur
    Director

FAQs on Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Nuway Organic Naturals (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nuway Organic Naturals (India) is ₹37.00 as on Jun 02, 2025.

What kind of stock is Nuway Organic Naturals (India)?

The Nuway Organic Naturals (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nuway Organic Naturals (India)?

The market cap of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) is ₹35.46 Cr as on Jun 02, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nuway Organic Naturals (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) are ₹37.10 and ₹37.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nuway Organic Naturals (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nuway Organic Naturals (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) is ₹37.10 and 52-week low of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) is ₹26.00 as on Jun 02, 2025.

How has the Nuway Organic Naturals (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nuway Organic Naturals (India) has shown returns of 4.67% over the past day, 9.89% for the past month, 9.63% over 3 months, 35.53% over 1 year, 41.72% across 3 years, and 39.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nuway Organic Naturals (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) are 162.28 and -0.87 on Jun 02, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nuway Organic Naturals (India) News

More Nuway Organic Naturals (India) News
Market Pulse