Here's the live share price of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nuway Organic Naturals (India)
|0
|9.89
|9.63
|9.63
|35.53
|41.72
|39.48
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nuway Organic Naturals (India) has gained 35.53% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Nuway Organic Naturals (India) has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.37
|34.62
|10
|32.89
|32.75
|20
|29.92
|29.92
|50
|23.76
|25.22
|100
|20.18
|21.28
|200
|15.03
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nuway Organic Naturals (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 30, 2024, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Nuway Organic Natura - PCS Certificate Under Regulation 40 (10) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations For The Financial Year Ended 31 Ma
|Apr 30, 2024, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Nuway Organic Natura - Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 7(3) For The Year Ended 31 March 2024
|Apr 03, 2024, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Nuway Organic Natura - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Mar 02, 2024, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Nuway Organic Natura - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 14, 2024, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Nuway Organic Natura - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Source: Dion Global
Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22012PB1995PLC016755 and registration number is 016755. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2023.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nuway Organic Naturals (India) is ₹37.00 as on Jun 02, 2025.
The Nuway Organic Naturals (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) is ₹35.46 Cr as on Jun 02, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) are ₹37.10 and ₹37.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nuway Organic Naturals (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) is ₹37.10 and 52-week low of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) is ₹26.00 as on Jun 02, 2025.
The Nuway Organic Naturals (India) has shown returns of 4.67% over the past day, 9.89% for the past month, 9.63% over 3 months, 35.53% over 1 year, 41.72% across 3 years, and 39.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) are 162.28 and -0.87 on Jun 02, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global