NUWAY ORGANIC NATURALS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.32 Closed
00
As on Aug 25, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.32₹21.32
₹21.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.95₹21.32
₹21.32
Open Price
₹21.32
Prev. Close
₹21.32
Volume
0

Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.32
  • R221.32
  • R321.32
  • Pivot
    21.32
  • S121.32
  • S221.32
  • S321.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.8119.78
  • 1016.9418.86
  • 2014.9117.87
  • 5013.3115.89
  • 10012.1913.96
  • 2006.880

Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.9715.6826.9026.9064.00219.16204.14
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd.

Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22012PB1995PLC016755 and registration number is 016755. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kuwarinder Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harpal Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Prabhjeet Singh Wahi
    Director
  • Mrs. Gursharan Kaur
    Director

FAQs on Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. is ₹20.44 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. is -11.01 and PB ratio of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. is -0.48 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the share price of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. is ₹21.32 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. is ₹21.32 and 52-week low of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) Ltd. is ₹12.95 as on Aug 25, 2023.

