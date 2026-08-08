What is the share price of Nuway Organic Naturals (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nuway Organic Naturals (India) is ₹37.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Nuway Organic Naturals (India)? The Nuway Organic Naturals (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nuway Organic Naturals (India)? The market cap of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) is ₹35.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nuway Organic Naturals (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) are ₹37.10 and ₹37.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nuway Organic Naturals (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nuway Organic Naturals (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) is ₹37.10 and 52-week low of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) is ₹26.00 as on .

How has the Nuway Organic Naturals (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Nuway Organic Naturals (India) has shown returns of 4.67% over the past day, 9.89% for the past month, 9.63% over 3 months, 35.53% over 1 year, 41.72% across 3 years, and 39.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nuway Organic Naturals (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nuway Organic Naturals (India) are 162.28 and -0.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global