Nuvama Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on Sagility, a pure-play US healthcare business process management company, which serves payers and providers. Nuvama has started coverage with a ‘Buy’ recommendation and a target price of Rs 60. This implies a nearly 38% upside from the stock’s closing price of Rs 43.49 apiece on Thursday.

“Its long-standing client relationships, broadening capabilities and growing presence in the mid-market payers provide multiple avenues to expand wallet share. We believe Sagility is well placed to benefit from rising healthcare outsourcing, supported by deep domain expertise, a recurring revenue base and an evolving AI-led delivery model,” Nuvama said.

Nuvama on Sagility: Deep relationship with payers

The company’s payer-led model is a key differentiating factor, with capabilities spanning claims, clinical management, payment integrity, and member and provider lifecycle management. Sagility’s top five client relationships average around 18 years with overall retention at 97%, underpinning a sticky revenue base.

It is also diversifying clients, as top-five concentration fell to 70.4% in FY26 from 80.6% in FY23. Client groups worth over $20 million has also risen to nine from four.

Nuvama on Sagility: Cross-selling, outsourcing tailwinds

Spending on healthcare operations in the US is expected to rise to $259 billion by 2028 from $201 billion in 2023, with outsourced operations growth outstripping in-house spending growth. “Sagility’s payer-heavy mix provides exposure to the larger outsourcing pool while its expanding provider presence adds exposure to a faster growing segment,” Nuvama said.

The BroadPath and CareSeed acquisitions have widened the client base, Devlin Consulting, Inc. acquisition and BirchAI expanded the capability set, creating a two-way cross-sell opportunity across legacy and acquired accounts.

“We envisage AI as a net opportunity over time with the model shifting from effort-based revenue towards productivity-led growth, managed and outcome based engagements helping offset potential AI-led revenue deflation and expanding the TAM,” the brokerage added.

Nuvama on Sagility: Attractive valuations leaves re-rating room

Nuvama reckons Sagility’s current valuation, at 15 times FY28 price-to-earnings, as “highly attractive”. The brokerage expects Sagility’s revenue, in dollars, to increase 13% on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis over FY26 to FY29.

It sees adjusted earnings per share grow 19% on a CAGR over the same period and expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margins to be resilient at 24%-25%. Healthy cash generation and a largely debt-free balance sheet by FY27 should also support returns.

Nuvama on Sagility: Key risks

The brokerage said high client concentration, promoter overhang and high exposure to the US healthcare industry are key risks to the company’s growth.

It also sees the AI-led revenue deflation, currency, and macro sensitivity as other major risk factors.

Nuvama on Sagility: Well placed to benefit from healthcare outsourcing

Sagility’s long-standing client relationships, along with diversification efforts provide avenues to expand revenue. The company’s valuations are highly attractive, leaving room for re-rating. US healthcare expansion and cross-selling opportunities to unlock new growth opportunities.

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