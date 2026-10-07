Multiple structural tailwinds are supporting the domestic cables and wires (C&W) industry. These include increasing renewable energy capacity, accelerating transmission and distribution spending, and expansion in data centre capacity among others. India’s third largest player in this segment, RR Kabel, well positioned to capitalise on the growing demand opportunity, particularly in cables.

Brokerage house Nuvama Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and has set a target price of Rs 3,310 apiece, implying a 20% upside from the stock’s current level.

Nuvama on RR Kabel: Cables as new growth engine

The company is expanding its cable portfolio from 66 kilovolt to 220 kilovolt through a Rs 1,000 crore capital expenditure plan during FY25 to FY28. Nuvama expects more capacity additions in the future.

“This will enable the company to enter the higher-voltage cable segment, benefiting from strong domestic demand and growing export opportunities, while expanding its addressable market and market share,” Nuvama said.

Nuvama on RR Kabel: Growing exports

The company has built a strong export network, which contributed 21-30% of its C&W revenue during FY19 to FY26. RR Kabel has a well-diversified presence across Europe and the Middle East. The company also continues to expand its footprint in the US to reduce dependence on the Middle East amid the ongoing war.

“As increasing competition and large capacity additions by leading industry players and incumbents raise the risk of domestic overcapacity, RR Kabel’s established export presence positions it well to diversify demand and sustain growth through international markets,” Nuvama said.

Nuvama on RR Kabel: Margin expansion, FMEG turnaround

RR Kabel continues to improve profitability in its core C&W business, with the earnings before interest and tax margin expanding to 8.9% in FY26 and 9.9% in Q1 FY27 from 7.5% in FY19. This growth is driven by pricing actions, operating leverage, and sustained cost optimisation.

Moreover, breakeven is expected in the fast-moving electrical goods segment by FY28. This segment is supported by premiumisation, improved product mix, and better realisation.

Nuvama believes RR Kabel is significantly exposed to the impending heightened competitive intensity in the domestic wires segment. “This will drive pricing intensity along with increased spending (employee cost, inventory carrying cost, A&P spends) in order to protect market share. However, this will be more than offset by i) better mix (higher cables and exports mix) and ii) operating leverage, in our opinion,” the brokerage said.

Nuvama on RR Kabel: Good play in C&W segment

Nuvama believes RR Kabel can capitalise on the growing real-estate led wires growth opportunity. The company’s substantial export presence is well placed to navigate any near term headwinds from intense competition. The brokerage is bullish on the stock and has projected an upside of 20% from current levels.

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