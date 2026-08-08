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Nutech Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

NUTECH GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Nutech Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.90 Closed
-4.93₹ -1.24
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nutech Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.90₹23.90
₹23.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.46₹33.23
₹23.90
Open Price
₹23.90
Prev. Close
₹25.14
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

Nutech Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nutech Global		-9.671.36-9.850.29-8.50-16.128.09
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.20
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.20-5.71-1.557.70-13.48-3.612.10
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.10-1.8830.7117.43
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21.00-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-2.003.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.60-2.1043.1027.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nutech Global has declined 8.50% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Nutech Global has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

Nutech Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nutech Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.7924.61
1024.1424.49
2024.1424.62
5024.924.86
10024.8824.98
20025.2924.98

Source: Dion Global

Nutech Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nutech Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nutech Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:00 PM IST ISTNutech Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30
Jul 08, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTNutech Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 04:25 PM IST ISTNutech Global - Intimation Of Non-Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report As Per Regulation-24A Of SEBI (Listin
May 26, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTNutech Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 26, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTNutech Global - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Nutech Global

Nutech Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17114RJ1984PLC003023 and registration number is 003023. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Mukhija
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Preeti
    Director
  • Mr. Anuj Nahar
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Agal
    Director
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Mukhija
    Director

FAQs on Nutech Global Share Price

What is the share price of Nutech Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nutech Global is ₹23.90 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nutech Global?

The Nutech Global is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nutech Global?

The market cap of Nutech Global is ₹7.66 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nutech Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nutech Global are ₹23.90 and ₹23.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nutech Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nutech Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nutech Global is ₹33.23 and 52-week low of Nutech Global is ₹19.46 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the Nutech Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nutech Global has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, 1.36% for the past month, -9.85% over 3 months, -8.5% over 1 year, -16.12% across 3 years, and 8.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nutech Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nutech Global are 48.78 and 1.28 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nutech Global News

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