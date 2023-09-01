Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nutech Global Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NUTECH GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹36.90 Closed
0.630.23
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nutech Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.60₹38.50
₹36.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.56₹42.99
₹36.90
Open Price
₹38.50
Prev. Close
₹36.67
Volume
2,124

Nutech Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138.07
  • R239.23
  • R339.97
  • Pivot
    37.33
  • S136.17
  • S235.43
  • S334.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.3137.48
  • 107.6937.85
  • 207.9238.36
  • 508.5937.91
  • 1008.7834.32
  • 20010.3727.64

Nutech Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.68-7.36-1.6893.29388.10172.53288.42
6.090.6947.5957.634.27564.73313.50
9.5111.3122.7912.69-17.32175.40101.74
3.118.5626.6027.87-8.87905.991,003.12
04.974.97-5.244.3837.8924.76
5.825.0615.1731.19-12.30128.8523.05
7.809.340.7722.8640.92366.52314.23
-5.57-42.56-61.6114.7366.97545.95298.80
-0.04-13.146.2410.35-6.50242.93184.97
9.652.3120.690.6714.82780.724,045.56
11.108.5613.8517.832.68186.49160.65
6.0022.3616.39-0.19-23.95364.93102.45
1.834.3222.109.01-12.7392.91-8.33
4.99-1.121.82-1.08-5.44249.133.59
0.18-3.90-4.234.81-15.14121.19102.71
-2.070.146.233.283.02248.58220.15
4.58-13.6516.6712.902.94252.8210.06
3.393.849.36-2.88-27.971,605.92591.47
0.26-3.76-3.58-10.54-8.81581.01168.20
10.838.8816.0811.150173.4541.87

Nutech Global Ltd. Share Holdings

Nutech Global Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nutech Global Ltd.

Nutech Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17114RJ1984PLC003023 and registration number is 003023. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Mukhija
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Radhika Mukhija
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Dasot
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Laddha
    Director
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Mukhija
    Director

FAQs on Nutech Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nutech Global Ltd.?

The market cap of Nutech Global Ltd. is ₹11.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nutech Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nutech Global Ltd. is 106.34 and PB ratio of Nutech Global Ltd. is 1.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nutech Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nutech Global Ltd. is ₹36.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nutech Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nutech Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nutech Global Ltd. is ₹42.99 and 52-week low of Nutech Global Ltd. is ₹6.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data