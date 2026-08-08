Here's the live share price of Nutech Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nutech Global
|-9.67
|1.36
|-9.85
|0.29
|-8.50
|-16.12
|8.09
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.20
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.20
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.70
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.10
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.10
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21.00
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2.00
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.60
|-2.10
|43.10
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nutech Global has declined 8.50% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Nutech Global has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.79
|24.61
|10
|24.14
|24.49
|20
|24.14
|24.62
|50
|24.9
|24.86
|100
|24.88
|24.98
|200
|25.29
|24.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nutech Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:00 PM IST IST
|Nutech Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Nutech Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 04:25 PM IST IST
|Nutech Global - Intimation Of Non-Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report As Per Regulation-24A Of SEBI (Listin
|May 26, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Nutech Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 26, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Nutech Global - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Nutech Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17114RJ1984PLC003023 and registration number is 003023. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nutech Global is ₹23.90 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Nutech Global is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nutech Global is ₹7.66 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nutech Global are ₹23.90 and ₹23.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nutech Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nutech Global is ₹33.23 and 52-week low of Nutech Global is ₹19.46 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Nutech Global has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, 1.36% for the past month, -9.85% over 3 months, -8.5% over 1 year, -16.12% across 3 years, and 8.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nutech Global are 48.78 and 1.28 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global