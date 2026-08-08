What is the share price of Nutech Global? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nutech Global is ₹23.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Nutech Global? The Nutech Global is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nutech Global? The market cap of Nutech Global is ₹7.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nutech Global? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nutech Global are ₹23.90 and ₹23.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nutech Global? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nutech Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nutech Global is ₹33.23 and 52-week low of Nutech Global is ₹19.46 as on .

How has the Nutech Global performed historically in terms of returns? The Nutech Global has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, 1.36% for the past month, -9.85% over 3 months, -8.5% over 1 year, -16.12% across 3 years, and 8.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nutech Global? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nutech Global are 48.78 and 1.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global