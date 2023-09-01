What is the Market Cap of Nutech Global Ltd.? The market cap of Nutech Global Ltd. is ₹11.82 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nutech Global Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nutech Global Ltd. is 106.34 and PB ratio of Nutech Global Ltd. is 1.91 as on .

What is the share price of Nutech Global Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nutech Global Ltd. is ₹36.90 as on .