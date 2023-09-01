Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Bonus issue
|03 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Nupur Recyclers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37100DL2019PLC344788 and registration number is 344788. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 159.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nupur Recyclers Ltd. is ₹445.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nupur Recyclers Ltd. is 62.71 and PB ratio of Nupur Recyclers Ltd. is 6.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nupur Recyclers Ltd. is ₹97.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nupur Recyclers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nupur Recyclers Ltd. is ₹183.75 and 52-week low of Nupur Recyclers Ltd. is ₹90.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.