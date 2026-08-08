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Nupur Recyclers Share Price

NSE
BSE

NUPUR RECYCLERS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
RecyclingWaste Management

Here's the live share price of Nupur Recyclers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹116.90 Closed
1.33₹ 1.54
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nupur Recyclers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.99₹117.66
₹116.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.10₹117.66
₹116.90
Open Price
₹117.66
Prev. Close
₹115.36
Volume
1,39,921

Source: Dion Global

Nupur Recyclers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nupur Recyclers		9.6719.82106.72119.0463.6119.3137.78
Adani Enterprises		0.35-2.8120.1434.2238.466.8915.84
Redington		10.3229.2558.0730.6346.1231.5316.74
Lloyds Enterprises		4.4311.9519.4942.767.5019.1211.07
MMTC		2.11-1.92-4.25-3.15-0.6819.496.32
SG Mart		2.7219.4029.3576.75100.0426.0014.87
MSTC		-4.36-13.2130.0524.1323.228.6316.24
Shankara Buildpro		7.5733.5317.2257.4564.4518.0310.46
BN Agrochem		-5.00-7.10-8.508.458.452.741.64
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-0.83-8.026.15-1.220.731.861.11
India Motor Parts & Accessories		1.23-7.357.453.106.3412.115.87
TCC Concept		-5.49-19.83-28.19-41.29-41.29-16.26-10.10
Hexa Tradex		3.773.41-2.481.63-8.503.44-0.83
Hardwyn India		-0.09-37.39-34.12-6.5018.44-18.9229.76
State Trading Corporation Of India		-1.54-3.06-3.24-4.18-0.038.321.44
Uniphos Enterprises		2.36-8.92-9.29-19.77-36.73-17.94-5.00
Shiv Aum Steels		-4.52-4.5119.9453.0939.409.0149.17
Oswal Agro Mills		4.99-4.20-17.52-25.97-52.9612.9118.21
BMW Ventures		4.310.47-8.43-4.43-19.97-7.16-4.36
HP Telecom India		-5.5211.0214.2823.7569.4039.2821.99

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nupur Recyclers has gained 63.61% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (38.46%), Redington (46.12%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Nupur Recyclers has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.84%) and Redington (16.74%).

Nupur Recyclers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nupur Recyclers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5105.02109.55
10105.67107.65
20104.89104.07
5087.3191.66
10069.8879.56
20064.3472.42

Source: Dion Global

Nupur Recyclers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nupur Recyclers saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nupur Recyclers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Nupur Recyclers fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Nupur Recyclers

Nupur Recyclers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37100DL2019PLC344788 and registration number is 344788. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Devender Kumar Poter
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Nupur Gupta
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Kapal Kumar Vohra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Rastogi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Palakh Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nupur Recyclers Share Price

What is the share price of Nupur Recyclers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nupur Recyclers is ₹116.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nupur Recyclers?

The Nupur Recyclers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nupur Recyclers?

The market cap of Nupur Recyclers is ₹807.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nupur Recyclers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nupur Recyclers are ₹117.66 and ₹115.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nupur Recyclers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nupur Recyclers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nupur Recyclers is ₹117.66 and 52-week low of Nupur Recyclers is ₹45.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nupur Recyclers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nupur Recyclers has shown returns of 1.33% over the past day, 19.82% for the past month, 106.72% over 3 months, 63.61% over 1 year, 19.31% across 3 years, and 37.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nupur Recyclers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nupur Recyclers are 56.80 and 6.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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