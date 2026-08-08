Here's the live share price of Nupur Recyclers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nupur Recyclers
|9.67
|19.82
|106.72
|119.04
|63.61
|19.31
|37.78
|Adani Enterprises
|0.35
|-2.81
|20.14
|34.22
|38.46
|6.89
|15.84
|Redington
|10.32
|29.25
|58.07
|30.63
|46.12
|31.53
|16.74
|Lloyds Enterprises
|4.43
|11.95
|19.49
|42.76
|7.50
|19.12
|11.07
|MMTC
|2.11
|-1.92
|-4.25
|-3.15
|-0.68
|19.49
|6.32
|SG Mart
|2.72
|19.40
|29.35
|76.75
|100.04
|26.00
|14.87
|MSTC
|-4.36
|-13.21
|30.05
|24.13
|23.22
|8.63
|16.24
|Shankara Buildpro
|7.57
|33.53
|17.22
|57.45
|64.45
|18.03
|10.46
|BN Agrochem
|-5.00
|-7.10
|-8.50
|8.45
|8.45
|2.74
|1.64
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-0.83
|-8.02
|6.15
|-1.22
|0.73
|1.86
|1.11
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|1.23
|-7.35
|7.45
|3.10
|6.34
|12.11
|5.87
|TCC Concept
|-5.49
|-19.83
|-28.19
|-41.29
|-41.29
|-16.26
|-10.10
|Hexa Tradex
|3.77
|3.41
|-2.48
|1.63
|-8.50
|3.44
|-0.83
|Hardwyn India
|-0.09
|-37.39
|-34.12
|-6.50
|18.44
|-18.92
|29.76
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-1.54
|-3.06
|-3.24
|-4.18
|-0.03
|8.32
|1.44
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.36
|-8.92
|-9.29
|-19.77
|-36.73
|-17.94
|-5.00
|Shiv Aum Steels
|-4.52
|-4.51
|19.94
|53.09
|39.40
|9.01
|49.17
|Oswal Agro Mills
|4.99
|-4.20
|-17.52
|-25.97
|-52.96
|12.91
|18.21
|BMW Ventures
|4.31
|0.47
|-8.43
|-4.43
|-19.97
|-7.16
|-4.36
|HP Telecom India
|-5.52
|11.02
|14.28
|23.75
|69.40
|39.28
|21.99
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nupur Recyclers has gained 63.61% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (38.46%), Redington (46.12%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Nupur Recyclers has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.84%) and Redington (16.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|105.02
|109.55
|10
|105.67
|107.65
|20
|104.89
|104.07
|50
|87.31
|91.66
|100
|69.88
|79.56
|200
|64.34
|72.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nupur Recyclers saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Nupur Recyclers fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Nupur Recyclers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37100DL2019PLC344788 and registration number is 344788. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nupur Recyclers is ₹116.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nupur Recyclers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Nupur Recyclers is ₹807.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nupur Recyclers are ₹117.66 and ₹115.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nupur Recyclers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nupur Recyclers is ₹117.66 and 52-week low of Nupur Recyclers is ₹45.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nupur Recyclers has shown returns of 1.33% over the past day, 19.82% for the past month, 106.72% over 3 months, 63.61% over 1 year, 19.31% across 3 years, and 37.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nupur Recyclers are 56.80 and 6.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global