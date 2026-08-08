What is the share price of Nupur Recyclers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nupur Recyclers is ₹116.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Nupur Recyclers? The Nupur Recyclers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nupur Recyclers? The market cap of Nupur Recyclers is ₹807.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nupur Recyclers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nupur Recyclers are ₹117.66 and ₹115.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nupur Recyclers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nupur Recyclers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nupur Recyclers is ₹117.66 and 52-week low of Nupur Recyclers is ₹45.10 as on .

How has the Nupur Recyclers performed historically in terms of returns? The Nupur Recyclers has shown returns of 1.33% over the past day, 19.82% for the past month, 106.72% over 3 months, 63.61% over 1 year, 19.31% across 3 years, and 37.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nupur Recyclers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nupur Recyclers are 56.80 and 6.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global