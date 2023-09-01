Follow Us

Nupur Recyclers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NUPUR RECYCLERS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹97.45 Closed
0.570.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nupur Recyclers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹96.75₹100.90
₹97.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.50₹183.75
₹97.45
Open Price
₹100.90
Prev. Close
₹96.90
Volume
56,424

Nupur Recyclers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1100.32
  • R2102.68
  • R3104.47
  • Pivot
    98.53
  • S196.17
  • S294.38
  • S392.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5254.4199.36
  • 10252.9399.61
  • 20257.84100.53
  • 50286.79104.2
  • 100246.69108.88
  • 200219.5113.24

Nupur Recyclers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.56-7.90-17.13-5.13-43.41177.34177.34
-1.79-1.21-1.6556.69-24.19771.951,064.39
5.0613.6945.3337.324.18135.0435.19
-2.67-3.892.6027.3853.9353.9353.93
4.82-11.6030.0645.8947.97188.11250.81
5.0322.4618.6728.9819.21154.48-42.49
2.97-11.57-2.9536.7556.68276.41129.32
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.35-0.9611.216.4125.70161.8597.91
0.050.347.4613.755.8544.8227.00
1.210.930.24-3.14-12.91415.67289.49
8.7225.0556.1361.6024.8595.26-15.75
-0.53-10.98-14.99-14.10-21.60-1.221,430.05
0.608.0415.9510.2210.2210.2210.22
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.4514.75-1.565.00-18.18286.50210.34
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.59-14.296.0812.94-8.13-39.85-39.85
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

Nupur Recyclers Ltd. Share Holdings

Nupur Recyclers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue
03 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Nupur Recyclers Ltd.

Nupur Recyclers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37100DL2019PLC344788 and registration number is 344788. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 159.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Devender Kumar Poter
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Nupur Gupta
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Ms. Gurjeet Kaur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Bhushan Mithal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nupur Recyclers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nupur Recyclers Ltd.?

The market cap of Nupur Recyclers Ltd. is ₹445.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nupur Recyclers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nupur Recyclers Ltd. is 62.71 and PB ratio of Nupur Recyclers Ltd. is 6.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nupur Recyclers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nupur Recyclers Ltd. is ₹97.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nupur Recyclers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nupur Recyclers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nupur Recyclers Ltd. is ₹183.75 and 52-week low of Nupur Recyclers Ltd. is ₹90.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

