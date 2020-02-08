Number crunch: Ten PSBs’ net profit in Q3 less than HDFC Bank’s

Most other PSBs had a relatively good quarter, with three of them turning in a profit against a loss in Q3FY19.

The aggregate net profit of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) that have so far declared their financial results for the December quarter was lower than that of HDFC Bank, showed data from Capitaline. The low profit figure of Rs5,021.47 crore for the PSB pack was the result of two large banks — Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) — posting losses for Q3FY20. BoB’s net loss stood at Rs1,407 crore and PNB’s at Rs492 crore as both lenders were forced to set aside additional provisions against bad loans that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) found they had not recognised in FY19.

While BoB reported elevated slippages of Rs10,387 crore in the December quarter, it sees the number as a one-off and expects the slippage ratio to improve from its quarterly run rate in the coming quarters. In an interview to FE, managing director and chief executive Sanjiv Chadha had said, “Slippages have been around Rs6,000 crore each quarter and they have been a little higher this quarter because of the divergence issue. Based on my understanding, the slippage ratio from this quarter onwards should trend downwards.”

Analysts, however, are not so sanguine on the road ahead for BoB. In a recent note, Nomura downgraded the FY21 and FY22 earnings forecast for the bank. “While part of the slippages were due to divergence and known stressed names like Dewan (Housing Finance Corporation), the corporate watchlist still remains meaningful at over Rs10,000 crore and also BoB’s NBFC/HFC exposure of 16% of loans remains the key risk,” the note said.

Most other PSBs had a relatively good quarter, with three of them turning in a profit against a loss in Q3FY19. Bank of India (BoI), Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) and Andhra Bank were back in the black in the December quarter. To improve profits in the quarters ahead, PSBs are relying heavily on recoveries in an environment of muted credit growth. Rajnish Kumar, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI), said after the bank’s Q3 results that it expects to recover at least Rs7,000 crore in Q4, flowing in from three large accounts, while PNB expects to recover up to Rs3,000 crore from 17-odd accounts.

Lenders are also counting on a recovery in credit growth. Kumar said, “It is on my wish list that we do better as far as the corporate credit growth is concerned, and (also) demand revival in the economy, of course, (from which) the bank will benefit.”