BofA Securities has picked NTPC and Power Grid as its preferred stocks in India’s power sector, while maintaining ‘Underperform’ ratings on NHPC and Tata Power. The brokerage believes NTPC offers the strongest risk-reward among the four, supported by improving thermal power fundamentals. Power Grid, meanwhile, stands to benefit from a large transmission investment opportunity and an expected stabilisation in returns.

In its recent report BofA said the rise in risk-free rates had reduced the valuation upside across regulated utilities, but it continued to see opportunities in selected stocks. The brokerage had upgraded the sector to ‘Buy’ in March 2026 on improving medium-term demand visibility and the defensive nature of regulated businesses. It now prefers companies where growth prospects are supported by regulated returns.

BofA on NTPC: ‘Buy’

BofA has described NTPC as its preferred stock in the sector, with a price objective of Rs 380 and potential upside of 19% from current levels. The brokerage’s positive view centres on the possibility that thermal power demand and plant utilisation could remain stronger for longer than the market currently expects.

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“NTPC offers the best risk-reward in our power coverage,” BofA said.

The brokerage pointed to rising evening ramp requirements as a reason thermal generation could retain an important role in India’s power mix. As solar generation declines in the evening, the system needs other sources of electricity to meet demand. BofA believes this requirement, alongside possible delays in nuclear capacity additions, could support thermal plant utilisation and capacity additions for longer.

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The report also argues that NTPC’s valuation does not fully account for the improving outlook for its thermal business. The stock trades at 1.25 times two-year forward price-to-book value, which BofA says implies no terminal growth despite the improvement in thermal fundamentals.

BofA’s valuation uses a sum-of-the-parts approach, with the parent company and subsidiaries valued through discounted cash flow estimates and joint ventures valued at one times invested capital. The brokerage sees potential upside from faster capacity additions through acquisitions and a better valuation for the renewable energy business.

There are risks to the recommendation. Delays in thermal capacity additions, slower renewable energy execution and a lower-than-expected revision in regulated returns by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission could weigh on the price objective, the report added.

BofA on Power Grid: ‘Buy’

Power Grid is BofA’s other preferred stock, with a price objective of Rs 300 and represents a potential upside of 18% from current market price. The brokerage sees a substantial growth opportunity from the company’s transmission project pipeline, as India expands its grid infrastructure to accommodate rising electricity demand and new generation capacity.

“We reiterate our Buy on Power Grid, with the Rs8tn opportunity through FY32E supporting growth visibility,” BofA said.

A key part of the recommendation is the expectation that the decline in Power Grid’s return on equity is largely over. Its RoE fell from 19% in FY22 to 16% in FY26. BofA expects rising leverage to offset the drag from capital work in progress, allowing the company to sustain returns above 15%, as per BofA.

The brokerage also sees opportunities from battery energy storage systems and data centres. These businesses could add to the company’s growth prospects alongside its core transmission operations. At around two times two-year forward price-to-book value, BofA considers the valuation reasonable against its expected earnings and book value growth.

However, the company will need to execute its transmission projects on time to convert the investment pipeline into earnings. BofA also cautioned that aggressive bidding in tariff-based competitive bidding projects could result in lower returns on new investments.

BofA on NHPC: ‘Underperform’

BofA has a price objective of Rs 75 for NHPC, implying potential downside of 7% from current levels. The brokerage has turned cautious after the commissioning of key projects that had supported its earlier positive view. Parbati-II is fully commissioned, while five units of the Subansiri Lower project are operational.

“With Parbati-II fully commissioned and five Subansiri Lower units operational, the catalysts behind our upgrade have largely played out,” BofA said.

The brokerage expects NHPC’s regulated-equity growth to moderate as these project milestones are completed. It also sees execution delays and unresolved tariff rulings by CERC on under-recoveries as concerns for the company’s future returns.

Higher risk-free rates and market volatility have further weakened the stock’s risk-reward profile, according to the report. BofA believes the focus will increasingly turn to the pace of future project execution, the growth in regulated equity and the outcome of tariff-related matters.

A reversal in the interest-rate cycle or a favourable CERC ruling could support the stock. Further commissioning delays and weaker-than-expected cost recovery, however, remain downside risks.

BofA on Tata Power: ‘Underperform’

Tata Power remains BofA’s least-preferred utility. The brokerage has cut its price objective to Rs 325 from Rs 380, implying potential downside of 9% from current market price. Its main concern is that the company’s growth is increasingly coming from renewable energy businesses that generate lower returns on equity.

“Tata Power remains our least preferred utility, with growth increasingly skewed toward structurally lower-RoE renewables,” BofA said.

The brokerage also pointed to material delays in distribution company reforms. These delays could affect the company’s business prospects, while its consolidated RoE of 11-12% makes its return profile less attractive than that of regulated utilities, in BofA’s assessment.

BofA has reduced the target price-to-earnings multiple for Tata Power’s solar manufacturing business to 15 times from 21 times, bringing it in line with peers. The brokerage cited the business becoming increasingly commoditised and having limited scope for differentiation. It has also raised the risk-free rate assumption for other businesses to 7% from 6%.

Alongside these valuation changes, BofA has adjusted its earnings estimates by 1-3%. Delays in signing the supplementary power purchase agreement for the Mundra plant and continued execution delays remain risks. Faster progress on power distribution reforms could provide an upside, but the brokerage currently sees better risk-reward in regulated utilities.

NTPC vs Power Grid vs NHPC vs Tata Power: Key drivers

The four companies offer different routes to growth, but BofA’s preference is driven by the visibility of returns as much as by the potential for earnings expansion. The rating from the brokerage is based on multiple factors including scope for thermal power demand and utilisation levels. The current valuation is another key monitorable.

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