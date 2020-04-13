NTPC to raise Rs 4,374.10 crore via bonds on April 16

By: |
Published: April 13, 2020 5:31:32 PM

The bonds are proposed to be listed on both National Stock Exchange and BSE. Bond Trust Deed for these bonds will be duly executed as per the requirements of and within the period of time prescribed under, the Companies Act and rules specified therein, it noted.

NTPC, Companies Act, general corporate purposes, convertible bonds, latest news on NTPCThe proceeds will be utilised for funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, the company said in a regulatory filing.

State-run power giant NTPC on Monday said it will raise Rs 4,374.10 crore on Thursday through issuance of unsecured non-convertible bonds on private placement basis. The proceeds will be utilised for funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds are proposed to be listed on both National Stock Exchange and BSE. Bond Trust Deed for these bonds will be duly executed as per the requirements of and within the period of time prescribed under, the Companies Act and rules specified therein, it noted.

Related News

“NTPC has decided to raise Rs 4,374.10 crore on 16 April, 2020 through private placement of unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures at a coupon of 6.55 per cent per annum with a door to door maturity after 3 years 1 day,” it said. These bonds are issued under the approval obtained through shareholders’ resolution on 21 August, 2019, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. NTPC to raise Rs 4374.10 crore via bonds on April 16
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI’s most ambitious tool to manage rupee volatility: A currency derivative for speculators
2Asian markets down as oil rallies on output cuts deal
3Sensex, Nifty slip into red while pharma stocks rally, key factors moving share markets today