NTPC to raise Rs 4,374.10 crore via bonds on April 16

The bonds are proposed to be listed on both National Stock Exchange and BSE. Bond Trust Deed for these bonds will be duly executed as per the requirements of and within the period of time prescribed under, the Companies Act and rules specified therein, it noted.
State-run power giant NTPC on Monday said it will raise Rs 4,374.10 crore on Thursday through issuance of unsecured non-convertible bonds on private placement basis. The proceeds will be utilised for funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The bonds are proposed to be listed on both National Stock Exchange and BSE. Bond Trust Deed for these bonds will be duly executed as per the requirements of and within the period of time prescribed under, the Companies Act and rules specified therein, it noted.
- Sensex erases Thurday's gains on profit booking, Nifty Pharma rallies for 5th day; key things to know
- SBI Cards and Payment Services share price cracks 33% from IPO price; should allottees sell or hold?
- Pharmaceutical stocks rally yet again: Cipla shares hit all-time high; Cadila Healthcare, Lupin jump
“NTPC has decided to raise Rs 4,374.10 crore on 16 April, 2020 through private placement of unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures at a coupon of 6.55 per cent per annum with a door to door maturity after 3 years 1 day,” it said. These bonds are issued under the approval obtained through shareholders’ resolution on 21 August, 2019, it added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.